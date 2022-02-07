Wardrobe-Building Staples Katie Can’t Live Without

Share

Must-have basics you need in your closet.

The word basic isn’t necessarily a good thing when you’re describing a person…it refers to someone who’s unoriginal. It’s a word we use to describe all things ubiquitous, from ordering a Starbucks PSL at the drive-through while blasting Taylor Swift on the radio to shamelessly admitting to watching every season of The Bachelor (including Bachelor in Paradise) to posting photos of your favorite brunch item on Instagram every single weekend. Some say basic is bad…although we’re of the mindset that if everyone loves something, there’s got to be a reason, right?

That said, when it comes to clothes, basics are the best. We’re talking about those special pieces in your closet that you can wear day after day, no matter what you pair them with. It’s that perfect white tee that you can dress up or dress down. That luxurious neutral cashmere you’d wear every day of the week if you could. That pair of plain brown Chelsea boots that seem to magically match with any outfit, and that you get compliments on every time you wear them.

If you follow her on Instagram or have checked out her wardrobe from her TV appearances, you’ll know that nobody loves basics more than Katie. Whether it’s a perfectly fitted solid-colored dress that she zhushes up with some funky jewelry, or a big, cozy monochrome scarf that she pairs with a bright wool jacket, for Katie, basics are basically unbeatable.

Since we always want our readers to feel as confident and cool as Katie, we’ve taken the liberty of pulling together some of Katie’s favorite basics to get you through the winter and into that shoulder season before Spring. Whether it’s leggings, sweaters, pants, or even boots, we’re sharing Katie’s basic picks that will give your wardrobe the base it needs.

Dudley Stephens Park Slope Turtleneck Katie has a soft spot for Dudley Stephens, a brand that knows its way around a closet full of staples. She’s wearing it in the photo above, but for an even more versatile version of this simple yet sophisticated sweater, go for the camel color. This beige turtleneck is the perfect addition to your wardrobe, because it will pair well with any color or style of pant or skirt. Buy Here

Jenni Kayne Cocoon Cardigan Katie’s favorite sweater, hands down, is this cardigan. It’s an investment piece, but it’s something you will own and love for the rest of your life. And you can rest assured it will stay fashionable even when Gen-Z jeans and chunky sneakers are a distant style memory. Buy Here

Tentree French Terry Crop Hoodie For a day of rest and relaxation, Katie loves a hoodie, especially for those chilly beach walks she loves so much. This hoodie is slightly cropped so will go well with a high rise pant. Buy Here

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging Facts are facts: Katie has got great legs. You will love your legs, too, once they’re in these leggings. The compression material will make you feel supported in all the right places, and has this magic ability to make every woman’s bum look plump and perky. We’ll take a pair in every color, please. Buy Here

ABLE Emmy Sneaker A white sneaker is a good starting point for any casual outfit. Stick out from white-sneaker-clad crowd with a pair that does some good. ABLE is an ethical fashion brand devoted to workers’ well-being and supporting working women around the world. These sneaks are Katie’s go-to pair for walking around the city or just hanging out. They’re comfortable, cute, and a reliable addition to your shoe collection. Buy Here

Aday Overseas Travel Scarf According to Punxsutawney Phil, we’re in for six more weeks of winter, so you might as well commit to getting a scarf that will keep you feeling warm and chic even in the worst winter winds. Katie clings to this oversized scarf, because it’s almost like wearing a blanket! Buy Here

Sara Campbell Sheri Pant These pants are comfy enough to feel like pajamas, but tailored enough to wear in the boardroom. The elastic waist means that you can pull them on, and the stretchy fit works for walking around or for sitting in a chair for hours — a common pandemic activity. Buy Here

Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boot If you’re going to own one pair of shoes, it should be a pair of Chelsea boots. And Katie agrees! Invest in this pair from Nisolo — they’re comfortable and durable, and they look just as good in the office as they do in the garden. They’re also waterproof, so they work anytime, rain or shine! Buy Here

ADay Shirt Dress Whenever she’s doing an interview, Katie prefers to wear a professional looking dress. This shirt dress is perfect for the workday or a post-work night out. Dress it up with a pair of heels or dress it down with a cute pair of white sneakers (might we suggest the ABLE Emmy sneaker?). Buy Here