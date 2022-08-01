Step Away From the Screen — Until You Add This Accessory to Your Arsenal

Share

We found the chicest blue-light-blocking glasses.

It’s pretty safe to assume most of us have a similar daily routine: Wake up, check our phones, go make coffee, check our phones, go through our daily duties, and check our phones again and again. In the evening? We get to scroll through our phones as a treat for getting work done during the day. If you find yourself rubbing your dry, red eyes at the end of the day, it could be from your screen time, as the blue light emitted from phones and computers can cause eye dryness, vision blurriness, and even cataracts in extreme cases.

While that all sounds terrifying, protecting your eyes from this short wavelength light is one way to help prevent any of those side effects. The most obvious solution would be to swear off technology entirely (as blue light also comes from LED and fluorescent light). But the last time we tried that, we found ourselves trying to scroll everything in sight — books, subway maps, clothing racks, picture frames…and we only lasted 12 hours. So, it’s safe to say that’s not realistic for any of us. Although we must admit, living unplugged in a cozy cabin in the wilderness doesn’t sound like a bad idea some days…

What do blue-light-blocking glasses do?

But, back to reality: And that reality is that blue light glasses are a much more convenient way to protect your precious eyes from evil screens. These glasses have a special coating in the lenses that can help block the light from getting through, potentially preventing eye damage and even helping you sleep better, as blue light can mess with your circadian rhythm — and we’re all guilty of a little late night doom scrolling.

But, do blue light glasses really work?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, blue light glasses won’t necessarily solve all your eye woes. While these lenses block the blue light, they can’t prevent screen fatigue, which is caused by your eyes focusing on a tiny screen for hours at a time. Remember to take breaks while working or scrolling, and always go to an eye doctor if you have persistent eye issues.

That being said, wearing blue light glasses will help in some ways, making it worth the investment.

If you’re curious about getting a pair of your own, here are some options that you can get with your prescription (for readers) or with no prescription at all — including the pair you always see Katie wearing.

The Best Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

Caddis Miklos Caddis Katie cannot live without her glasses from Caddis (so much so that she designed a pair with the brand in honor of her Going There tour!), and most of the brand’s styles have the option for blue light lenses. The Miklos is Katie’s go-to style because it’s bold without feeling too flashy. The thick frame compliments most faces but the variety of colors allows you to tone them down or amp them up. buy here

Warby Parker York Warby Parker Tom Cruise would most definitely approve of these aviator glasses. You can’t go wrong with a classic wire frame, especially when they are a timeless aviator. Instead of being a solid color, these are half black and half gold, which is a nice twist. buy here

EyeBuyDirect Prism EyeBuyDirect These are the ones commerce editor Katie P. has been wearing for the past couple of years. She loves the classic tortoiseshell frame, and the shape accommodates her funky lenses. “I’m near-sighted in one eye and far-sighted in the other, so my lenses are actually different thicknesses,” she says. “You don’t notice the difference in size in these, unlike in metal frame specs.” buy here

Caddis Mabuhay Caddis We already know Katie loves this classic shape — you’ve probably seen her wearing them on Instagram. She says she feels like Gloria Steinem whenever she wears them! They won’t feel heavy on your face, and Katie says they’re especially gentle behind her ears. buy here

Zenni Rectangle Glasses Zenni If you’re looking for a pair of glasses to accentuate your new coastal grandma chic look, these are the ones. The teal, seafoam, and sea glass colors remind us of the ocean, and they’ll definitely make any eye color pop. Want to level up your accessory game? Find a fun and flashy glasses chain to hook these onto. buy here

Genusee Eight Ten Genusee Can’t decide on a color for your specs? Go half and half. These frames from Genusee have a clear front and black arms, and they’re made from recycled water bottles. The best part? Part of each purchase goes back to support businesses and community organizations in Flint, Michigan, where the glasses are made. buy here

J. Crew Cape J. Crew This pair from J. Crew is super affordable at under $50, and the rounded square frame shape is universally flattering. The modern take on the tortoiseshell pattern is cool, but if you prefer something more neutral, they have clear frames, too. buy here

Felix Gray Kepler Felix Gray Remember the cool English teacher you had in high school who was always rocking trendy frames? They would’ve worn these. Part wire and part plastic, this browline style will open up the area under your eyes and accentuate your brows. buy here

Quay Blueprint Quay For our minimalists, this black frame will do the trick. The no-fuss shape looks good on pretty much any face shape, and there’s no colored hardware, so you won’t need to match your accessories to a certain hue. Reviewers say that they’re feather-light, too, so you won’t find yourself constantly pushing these up your nose throughout the day. buy here