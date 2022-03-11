Improve Your Sleep With These Snooze-Worthy Products

Share

Tinctures, aromatherapy, cooling sheets, and more.

We’ve all been there: We spend eight hours in bed, snoozing away, only to wake up still tired. Maybe you had some wacky dreams that had you tossing and turning all night, or maybe you had trouble drifting off, but whatever it is, you don’t feel rested.

In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, created by the National Sleep Foundation, we’ve researched and gathered some of the best products for helping you get a truly restful night’s sleep. From adjustable pillows to cooling sheets, there’s something for every type of sleeper.

This year, Sleep Awareness Week takes place March 13-19. The National Sleep Foundation created it to emphasize how your health is affected by sleep — and how urgent it is to optimize your routine. Each year, the Sleep Foundation collects data and shares “how people have been sleeping the past year, while offering research-based advice on the benefits of quality sleep and how it affects health and well-being.”

The results aren’t out just yet, but one thing’s for sure: Creating a routine and space where you can relax and easily fall asleep will improve the quality of your sleep. Try to reduce blue light from phones and computers before bed, have sheets you help that keep you from sweating, and create a calming environment by keeping things tidy. And if you’re curious about which products you should be incorporating into your sleep routine, we’ve got you covered.

12 Items to Help You Get a Great Night’s Sleep

Avocado Green Pillow Side, stomach, and back sleepers rejoice: Avocado’s Green Pillow comes with adjustable filing that you can add to or remove, depending on your preference. Having a supportive pillow is key to a good night’s sleep — and for preventing a stiff neck every morning. The filling in this one is made from organic latex and kapok (a plant fiber that feels similar to cotton) that’s not only non-toxic, it’s also upcycled material from the brand’s mattresses, both reducing waste and allowing you to steer clear of potentially harmful synthetic materials (which can lead to off-gassing, or releasing gas trapped in synthetic, petroleum-based materials). buy here

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Silk pillowcases are great for reducing static and friction that may damage your hair and skin, but did you know that they’re also temperature-regulating? If you tend to sleep hot, using a silk pillowcase may help: It works by wicking heat away from your body, keeping you perfectly chill throughout the night. Waking up to a good hair day is just another bonus. buy here

Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant We know that blue light from phones and computer screens can damage our eyes, but it also throws off our sleep schedules. Blue light tricks your body into thinking it’s still daytime, throwing off your circadian rhythm. Using an actual alarm clock (instead of your phone) is a great way to decrease the blue light near your bed and wake up more gently. The Hatch Smart Sleep assistant is an alarm clock, reading light, sound machine, and meditation helper wrapped into one device. At night, you can use it to listen to white noise or a sleep meditation, and in the morning, it’ll gently wake you with a glowing light that mimics the sun rising. Or, if you prefer to read before nodding off, you can use it as a reading light before turning it off to catch some ZZZs. buy here

Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set If you often wake up drenched in sweat, you’re not alone. Switching to cooling sheets can help you get a better night’s rest without overheating. (Since not only is it pretty uncomfortable to be sleeping in a damp nightshirt, it’s probably a sign that you aren’t able to sleep soundly because you’re not comfy.) Sleep Number’s True Temp Sheets wick away heat and moisture while you snooze, ensuring that your body temperature is regulated all night long. Plus, they’ve also got elastic bands at each corner to keep the sheets snugly in place, meaning you won’t be tangled in half-on sheets if you tend to toss and turn. buy here

Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket Want the benefits of sleeping with a cuddle partner without having to actually share your bed? Try a weighted blanket. These heavy throws are just what they sound like, but they offer more than just a hug-like compression. Through deep-pressure stimulation, weighted blankets can actually help calm down the nervous system, much like a hug would. This one from Sleep Number combines the benefits of pressure therapy with a cooling cover, so you can wrap yourself up without overheating. buy here

Sleep Number Sleep Sound Therapy System Do you ever find it’s too quiet to sleep? Every slight creak or thump keeps you awake and wondering if the worst is about to happen. You’re not the only one, and there’s actually a medical reason why you may need some extra noise to help fall asleep: It turns out that your hearing becomes more acute in quiet settings, causing your brain to assign meaning to every little noise you hear while trying to doze off. Using a sound machine to muffle random noises can not only ease your mind, but it can drown out sounds that may wake you throughout the night. We love this one because it comes pre-programmed with 20 sleep-inducing tones, but can also be used as a regular Bluetooth speaker during the day. buy here

Magic Linen Linen Pajama Set Wearing soft linen is the next best thing to sleeping naked. If you tend to dislike the feeling of synthetic fabrics like satin or polyester on your skin (which also trap heat), then you’ll love donning a pair of linen pajamas. Because they’re made from natural fibers, they’re more breathable than other pajamas, keeping your body temperature regulated all night long. This set from MagicLinen is almost cute enough to wear out on a summer day — we won’t tell anyone they’re actually just your PJs. buy here

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask Ever get ready for bed, draw the curtains, turn out the lights, and snuggle into the covers only to realize that it’s still too bright in the room for you to fall asleep? We’ve been there, both at home and in hotel rooms. The solution that doesn’t involve overhauling all your window dressings? A sleep mask. While silky ones are soft against your skin and pretty to look at, they don’t always block out 100 percent of the light. This one is made from a somewhat rigid material that holds its shape and contours around your eyes, which means it won’t place any uncomfortable pressure on your eyelids at night. buy here

Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser Essential oil diffusers are great for replacing candles in any room in the house, but especially in the bedroom. Plus, this one is cute enough for a permanent spot on your nightstand. While you’re trying to go to sleep, you can diffuse relaxing lavender or chamomile essential oils, which have been shown to help calm the nervous system, allowing you to fall asleep more quickly. Which means that adding a couple of drops of chamomile essential oil to your diffuser is a great aromatherapy moment, but could also be key to drifting off more easily. buy here

West Elm Blackout Curtains It’s no secret that it’s harder to sleep when your bedroom is filled with light, be it artificial or natural. Adding blackout curtains won’t only add to the cozy feeling of your room, they’ll help reduce any light pollution you may encounter as you wind down. They have an extra layer of fabric on the inside that’s entirely opaque, meaning no light can peek through. We like this set from West Elm because it doesn’t look like an ugly blackout curtain, but still does the job. buy here

Therabody Sleep Tincture You’ve probably heard of taking melatonin to help you stay asleep, but consuming melatonin regularly can actually throw off your body’s natural production of the hormone, making it harder for you to produce your own. This tincture from Therabody (maker of those popular massage guns) has calming CBD, lavender, chamomile, and valerian root oil, all of which help you fall and stay asleep longer, leading to more restorative sleep. Simply place a dropper’s worth of oil under your tongue before bed and prepare for a great night’s rest. buy here