Need a Chill Pill to Get to Sleep? Try These Cooling Essentials

For those who like the cold side of the pillow.

If you’re anything like us, you like to savor your nighttime routine. Maybe you make a cup of tea each night, have an elaborate skincare regimen you follow, or crawl into bed with a good book before drifting off. Those moments before you fall asleep are precious, but not quite as precious as the time you actually get to spend resting.

Having that sweet time interrupted by night sweats or hot flashes? Not as great. If you think your hot flashes are a side effect of menopause, it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor about possible long-term solutions — but there are definitely some actions you can take to grant yourself relief in the meantime.

Whether you’re experiencing hot flashes, sleeping with someone who runs hotter than you do, or just finding it too warm in bed, we’re here to help. From cooling, breathable pajamas to portable cooling devices, these items will help you sleep without waking up drenched in sweat. Here are some of our favorite cooling sleep products that allow us to get in as many ZZZs as possible.

The Best Cooling Sleep Products for Hot, Sweaty Sleepers

Kindra Sleep Enhancing Supplement If you find yourself tossing and turning after crawling into bed, you’re not alone. Many women have trouble falling and staying asleep, especially those experiencing menopause-induced insomnia and night sweats. Treat the root of the problem with this sleep supplement that has a low dose of melatonin to help you fall asleep, ashwagandha to help calm your mind, and Pycnogenol to soothe your cardiovascular system, helping to ease night sweats. buy here

Brooklinen Classic Core Percale Sheet Bundle Crawling into a bed with crisp, cool sheets is one of the best feelings. This set by Brooklinen will keep feeling cool, even after you’ve spent a few hours in them. Thanks to the long-staple cotton they’re made from, these percale sheets are actually more breathable because of the over-under weave of the fabric. They’re also quite durable, making them a set you can use for years to come. buy here

Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Eye Mask City dwellers know the plight of sleeping in a room that’s too bright — even in the dead of night. If you feel hot and stuffy wearing a traditional sleep mask made from polyester or other synthetic fibers that trap heat, opt for something more breathable. This mask from Ettitude is made from bamboo lyocell, which feels similar to silk. The natural fibers have a cooling effect because they draw heat away from your body rather than trapping it. Pro tip: Stick your mask in the fridge or freezer for a few moments before you hit the hay for an extra cool feel. buy here

Saatva Latex Mattress Topper While being able to upgrade your mattress would be ideal, it’s not always within budget. Adding a mattress topper is a more affordable option when it comes to adding some extra cushion and a cooling component to your bed. This latex topper from Saatva is infused with graphite, which draws heat away from your body. Combined with the breathable organic cotton cover on the topper, this will send you off to dreamland in no time. buy here

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Just as the name suggests, this mattress is made for hot sleepers. A new mattress is certainly an investment, but think about how often you use it (literally every single day). This hybrid mattress combines cooling gel technology with traditional bed springs, which increase airflow and help keep you cool throughout the night. buy here

Kindra Cool Down Mist For instant relief, add a cool-down mist into your nighttime routine. This one from Kindra is full of skin-loving ingredients like aloe and cucumber that cool the skin, and the InstaCalm-3 Complex helps reduce the severity of hot flashes and night sweats. Not only that, but it’ll add a dose of moisture to your skin before you apply your nightly moisturizer, especially if you’re prone to dry, tight skin. buy here

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Sleeping in silk already feels luxurious, but it’s also a natural fabric that can help you stay cool. Silk is a naturally thermoregulating material, meaning it helps release heat when you’re hot and hold it when you’re cold. This set comes with a flowy T-shirt, allowing you to move around easily all night, and a cute pair of shorts to keep you from getting tangled up in long pants. The best part? These pajamas can be thrown in with the rest of your laundry, no dry cleaning required. buy here

Ettitude Sateen Pillowcase Set Just as silk pajamas can help keep you cool, so can silky pillowcases. This set is made with bamboo, which is both breathable and sustainable. The smooth, slick texture keeps you cool throughout the night, and there’s an added benefit of reduced friction on your skin and hair — which can help prevent wrinkles and frizz. Talk about getting the most out of your beauty sleep. buy here

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set Another breathable material is Tencel modal, which is actually made from wood pulp. It has a soft, buttery smooth texture similar to jersey, but it has a cooling effect because of the knit of the fabric. We’re big fans of this short set not only because of its cooling properties but also because it’s so dang cute. buy here

Pillow Cube Ice Cube Cooling Pillow Side sleepers rejoice! This cube contraption is made just for you. It looks awkward because of its sharp corners and cube shape, but the height of this pillow actually fills the space between your neck and shoulders perfectly. It’s made from squishy memory foam that molds to your head, and the cotton cover helps wick heat away from your face and neck for a cool night’s sleep. buy here