Meet Your New Bed Buddy: The 11 Best White Noise Machines

They also work for drowning out your partner’s Zoom call.

Listening to the sweet sounds of your partner snoring or the TV from the next room isn’t exactly sleep-inducing. While sleeping in different rooms than your partner is definitely an option, it isn’t for everyone. Sometimes adding background noise to block out snores, noise from outside your window, or just because is a great way to relax and hopefully ease you into a restful night’s sleep.

There are hundreds of white noise sound machines on the market, most of them creating an ambient, static-like noise that our brains find relaxing. The “white” in white noise actually refers to the fact that this kind of noise contains all frequencies of audible noise across the spectrum, compared to pink and brown.

If you have trouble falling asleep on a nightly basis or only when you travel, there’s a variety of white noise machines you can choose from. Small portable ones made for easy travel, ones you can easily give a permanent spot on your nightstand, and some that even double as nightlights and alarm clocks. Here’s to drifting off to dreamland!

The Best White Noise Machines

Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant A better night’s sleep is only a night away with this smart sleep assistant. Hatch works by playing a variety of different relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep (and you can choose to only listen to your favorites), and in the morning, it will gently wake you up by simulating a sunrise with the built-in light and playing the soft sound of birds outside. Delightful, no? buy here

LectroFan Sound Therapy Machine Team KCM member Mary is a huge fan of this LectroFan sound machine, so much so that it’s the only one she uses in her house. “We’ve tried at least 4 other brands of sound machines in our house and what I like about this is that you have the option for both fan OR white noise,” she says. “Most importantly, the volume has serious range.” Take it from Mary, this one is essential for spouses who work from home together or for those who need to block out noise from kids while working. buy here

Snooz White Noise Machine If you love the noise of a fan but don’t love the cool air it gives off, this noise machine was made for you. It uses a real fan inside to create noise, but it doesn’t push cold air in your face as you sleep. You can choose from different tones on the device using the buttons on top, the included remote, or the app. buy here

YogaSleep Dohm Natural Sound Machine Don’t get us wrong, this was created for humans, but it also works wonders for anxious pets. KCM’s Maggie uses it for her restless dog and they both sleep better because of it. By replicating the sound of blowing air, this noise machine creates a gentle, yet calming ambient sound that both humans and animals will be relaxed by. It’s also chargeable by USB, so no cord or batteries are needed. buy here

Sharper Image World’s Smallest White Noise Machine While you have to use headphones with this one, you can use whatever corded ones you’d like, or you can use the included ones. This white noise machine fits in the palm of your hand, making it a great way to reduce anxiety during plane rides or long car trips, especially if you have a hard time falling asleep in vehicles. buy here

Loftie Clock Alarm clock, night light, and white noise machine in one? We’re sold. This sleek machine from Lofie lets off a warm orange glow that you can dim or turn off completely, and it can play white noise as you try to drift off to sleep. To ensure you wake up rested, there’s a blackout mode so you won’t be bothered by the light, and the alarm in the morning wakes you up gently in two stages. buy here

HoMedics Sound Spa Sound Machine Recreate the feeling you get when you’re laying on a massage table listening to a relaxing soundscape or white noise track with this tiny machine. The thin profile won’t disrupt the rest of your bedroom décor, and it’s even small enough to slip into a carry-on bag or personal item for travel. buy here

Hatch Rest We love a 2-for-1 product here at KCM, and this nightlight and white noise machine combo is no exception. Made from the same team who created the Hatch Restore Sleep Assistant, this mini version is a perfect smart nightlight. You can control the sound, duration, volume, and light color through the Hatch companion app, but the Rest also has a one-touch on and off function that you can program for easy use. buy here

YogaSleep Portable Rohm Noise Machine No bedside table, no problem. You can hang this noise machine from the headboard or a small hook on the wall. Or, if you have a little one, you can hang this in their crib or on a stroller handle for portable white noise. There are three different sounds to choose from, all of which are adjustable in volume. buy here

HoMedics Deep Sleep Mini Sound Machine For those on the move or those who simply want to save space on their nightstand, try this tiny but mighty sound machine. At only four inches in diameter, this space-saving wonder includes three sleep therapy programs, two nature sounds, three white noise tones, and one guided sleep meditation. It also lasts up to 12 hours on one charge, meaning you could leave the charger at home for a short weekend trip — at the end of which you’ll be refreshed, relaxed, and recharged thanks to this little guy. buy here