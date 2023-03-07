Sweet Dreams Are Made of These Supportive Pillows

Share

Hit the hay with the proper neck support.

Flip, squish, fold, stack — we’ve all faced the trials and tribulations of trying to sleep with an uncomfortable pillow. It may seem like a mattress is the most important factor in getting the most out of your bedtime setup, but a bad pillow will easily keep you up at night. Not only that, but a lumpy pillow will ruin your morning when you wake up with a crooked neck.

Despite taking up such a small amount of space on your bed, pillows can really make or break how comfy you are when you hit the hay at night. Too much fluff and your shoulders stiffen, but not enough and you’re stuck searching for extra support — and don’t even get us started on trying to stay cool without having to flip the pillow hourly.



If you’ve been on the hunt for a supportive and comfy pillow that fits your sleeping style and are overwhelmed, brands are embracing both traditional materials and technological advances to better improve your sleep hygiene. No matter if you sleep on your back, side, stomach, or a combination of all three, we combed the internet for the best pillows that will lull you into a sweet dream state.

11 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper

Best Ergonomic Pillow: Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow Cushion Lab It’s no secret that Katie Couric Media and Wake-Up Callers are huge fans of this pillow, which is why it made our best pillows list. You can read our detailed review, but here’s a quick synopsis of why we love it: It’s made from dual-density memory foam that’s soft on top to cushion your head and neck, but firm on the bottom to offer support. Sweet dreams! $85 at Cushion Lab

Best Eco-Friendly Pillow: Avocado Green Pillow Avocado For those who are conscious about how and where their purchases are made, opting for something from Avocado is a great choice. Everything the brand makes, including pillows, mattresses, and even pajamas, are made in the USA with organic materials. This specific pillow is made with GOTS-certified organic latex and kapok tree fiber (think of it as a natural polyfill), which is light and airy, yet supportive. The pillow comes with an extra bag of fill so you can adjust the firmness to your liking. $109 at Avocado

Best Pillow on Amazon: Coop Home Goods Pillow Amazon As one of the highest-rated pillows on Amazon (with over 11,000 five-star reviews), this adjustable option might be the end of your search. If you prefer a firmer pillow you can add more filling — or “oomph” as the brand calls it — or you can remove some if you’re a back or stomach sleeper. The filling is made from gel-infused memory foam that keeps you cool throughout the night, even if you tend to run hot. $96 at Amazon

Best Hotel Pillow: Boll and Branch Down Chamber Pillow Boll and Branch You know how the first night’s sleep in a hotel always feels like the best sleep of your life? Now you can have that every single night at home. This Boll and Branch Down Chamber Pillow is filled with sustainably sourced down in three separate sections, so you won’t find that the pillow gets lumpy or overfilled in one area. The firmness of this pillow isn’t adjustable after purchase, but you can choose from soft, medium, or firm levels before ordering. $158 at B&B

Best Budget Pillow: The Silk & Snow Pillow Silk & Snow Pillows get expensive fast, which is why finding one that fits your funds and your sleep needs is essential. The Silk & Snow Pillow was named the best budget option by The Sleep Foundation, and it’s filled with a down-like microfiber fill that can be customized. Reviewers say it’s easy to add or remove stuffing with little to no mess and it holds up to even the most aggressive sleep hugging. $68 at Silk & Snow

Best Latex Pillow: Saatva Latex Pillow Saatva Just like the pillow Goldilocks settled on, the firmness of this Saatva pillow is just right. It’s considered medium-soft, perfect for those who are combination sleepers (i.e. those who switch from side to back to stomach). It’s essentially a latex core surrounded by down-like microdenier fiber, which gives you a dense base for support, but a fluffy surround for plenty of squish. The materials are hypoallergenic, dust mite and mildew resistant, and more breathable than synthetic foams, too. $165 at Saatva

Best Down Pillow: Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen Not everyone likes a soft, fluffy pillow, and that’s OK. Made for those who prefer a firm place to lay their head, the Brooklinen Down Pillow is precisely over-stuffed with feathers and feather clusters, giving it a heavier level of support. If you do prefer something on the squishy side, this pillow also comes in plush and mid-plush styles. $110 at Brooklinen

Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow Eli & Elm Side sleepers know the struggle of trying to find something that is supportive but doesn’t bunch up around your neck and shoulders. This innovative pillow actually has a cutout for your shoulder and contours to your body without any excess material getting in the way. The Sleep Foundation also named it the best pillow for side sleepers in 2023. $105 at Eli & Elm

Best Adjustable Pillow: Marlow Pillow Marlow What if adjusting your pillow was as easy as using a zipper? The geniuses at Marlow made that happen. Instead of removing or adding additional stuffing to adjust firmness, all you have to do with this pillow is open or close the zipper around the perimeter, which squishes the filling to create a firmer feel. Alternatively unzipping loosens up the filling and will give a fluffier feel. $65 at Marlow

Best Memory Foam Pillow: Pillow Cube Side Cube Pillow Cube We know the angles on this rectangular pillow look funky, but hear us out: The thing works. Don’t let its sharp corners scare you — it won’t be stabbing you in the eye while you sleep. Instead, its dense foam will be molding to the shape of your body. Because it’s so thick, it’s perfect for side sleepers who find themselves struggling to fill the space between their neck and shoulder with a regular pillow. The foam is temperature-regulating too, so say goodbye to head sweats. $110 at Pillow Cube