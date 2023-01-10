Share

Goodbye neck soreness, hello sweet dreams.

Finding the right pillow when you have a sensitive neck can be a Goldilocks-level endeavor: Too soft and you’ll wake up unable to look to the side, too tall or firm and you still sustain a stiff neck the next morning. I’m someone who values sleep very deeply, so while on the hunt for something that would replace the glorified pancake of a pillow I was using at my partner’s house (I also asked him to replace his mattress — I’m really fun, I promise), I came across the CushionLab Deep Sleep Pillow.

As a side sleeper, having something that actually supports my head is a necessity. I tend to shrug my shoulders upward to fill the space between the pillow and the mattress, leading to an achy neck and sore shoulders. If I can’t get comfortable that way, I’ll fold the pillow in half, layering my arms underneath in a lopsided trifle. If I’ve exhausted all options, frustration leads me to forgo the venture entirely and sleep sans accessories, directly on my arms.

To top it all off, I’m a sweaty human. Flannel sheets leave me with night sweats, sometimes with sopping wet hair stuck to my face. Memory foam pillows feel great, but they tend to retain heat, leading to more perspiration than rest and relaxation.

Why I chose CushionLab’s Deep Sleep Pillow

After going down a pillow-shopping rabbit hole, I stumbled upon the CushionLab Deep Sleep pillow. The pillow took over two years to develop, and the patented foam technology is soft on top to mold to the shape of your head and neck and denser on the bottom to provide support.

It has an oblong shape, which sounds strange, but its ergonomic silhouette is made with purpose: It dips in the middle to bolster your head, with varying heights at opposite ends to cradle your neck and properly align your body.

It comes with a silky pillowcase that not only accurately fits — which, if you’ve ever searched for linens to fit memory foam pillows, you know how difficult this endeavor is — but is just as innovative as the pillow it houses. Instead of a typical pillowcase, this one functions almost like a shower cap, with a round elastic opening that goes on the back of the pillow. It’s super easy to slip on and remove from the pillow, and the elastic keeps the case itself from slipping and sliding, reducing friction between your face and the pillowcase. Not only will this lack of friction prevent you from waking up in the morning with pillow creases on your cheeks, but silk pillowcases also benefit your hair and skin.

My CushionLab Deep Sleep Pillow review

I squealed with glee when this thing arrived in the mail. My partner was also excited — after all, he’s been the one listening to me trash talk his pillows for two years straight. It came rolled up in an elongated box, but it was easy to slip out of the packaging without having to risk putting scissors anywhere near it. (We’ve all damaged a package due to over-eager opening, right?)

There was no unpleasant factory smell upon opening the pillow, and I appreciated that it sprung to life almost instantly. Unlike a mattress, I didn’t have to wait for this to expand to its full size after being rolled up tightly.

Treating myself to an early bedtime that night, I was so excited to crawl into sleep space and try out the pillow. As a side sleeper, I was shocked to hit the pillow and actually enjoy how I felt while lying on my back. Instead of my neck feeling inverted or my chin being shoved into my chest, I felt supported. I finally understood what trainers meant by having a neutral spine; everything felt like it was in alignment.

That sounds dramatic, but I swear I passed out not long after that moment of sweet relief. Even when I turned throughout the night, I never felt my shoulders inching up toward my neck or my arms wrapping underneath the pillow for elevation. Is this what sleep is actually supposed to feel like?

Long story short, I was shocked by how much I loved this pillow. It’s my literal job to be skeptical about products and their claims, but this one delivered. I’ve been using it for several weeks now, and the only thing that’s changed is that now I have to fight my dog for it, as she loves it, too.

Even my partner, who sometimes chooses to sleep without a pillow (is he OK?), has started inching his way onto mine throughout the night. When he works from bed, I often find him using it to prop himself up after I’ve gotten up to work at my desk.

Why you should try a CushionLab Deep Sleep Pillow right now

The best part? It’s on sale right now for a fraction of the original price. Instead of the usual $135, it’s available for only $85. You can save even more with bundle pricing when you buy more than one pillow.

You can also score other beloved CushionLab products, like the Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and Back Relief lumbar Pillow, for up to 40 percent off during the brand’s New Year’s sale.

Other CushionLab Items to Consider

Pressure Relief Seat Cushion CushionLab If the wooden dining chair you’ve been using at your desk for two years is starting to hurt your tush, you’re not alone. This cushion will add a bit of height and softness to hard seating, while the molded shape helps relieve hip pressure and it can help improve your posture, too. For those who don’t sit at a desk, you can also stick this on your car seat to make long drives more bearable. $63 at CushionLab

Back Relief Lumbar Cushion CushionLab Lower back pain doesn’t discriminate — it’ll strike whenever and wherever it wants. Whether you find yourself aching after sitting on a plush couch for too long or while typing at a computer, adding support to your spine can help reduce aches and pains. Made from high-density foam, the wing-shaped cushion cradles your spine and adds extra padding to keep you upright without feeling too stiff. $59 at CushionLab