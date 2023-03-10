20 Cute Pajama Sets to Keep You Cozy All Year Long

Share

Sleep like a baby in these comfy matching PJ sets.

Do you usually reach for an old ratty T-shirt and holey sweatpants at bedtime? Then it might be time for a sleepwear upgrade. We do get it — those treasured heirlooms (if you will) are usually so soft, worn-in, and make us feel right at home. But there’s something extra special about rocking a matching sleepwear set around the house that boosts your mood and makes you look and feel amazing.



It’s an added benefit that great sleepwear leads to an amazing night’s sleep, too. Everyone’s preference isn’t the same, but figuring out your comfort level is key. If you regularly break into a sweat, you’ll want to opt for heat-regulating fabrics like cooling silk. But on the other end of the spectrum, if your partner likes to keep the room temp sub-zero, then a toasty flannel set will keep you warm year-round.



If you’re in the market for cute PJ sets, there are so many incredible brands and options to choose from that take sleep-boosting fabrication into account. Lunya crafts machine-washable silk sets that are pretty enough to wear outside of the bedroom. Then there’s LAKE pajamas, a Katie Couric Media favorite, which sources some of the finest Pima cotton to help you get a dreamy night’s sleep.



Below, discover the best pajama sets for women in an array of fabrics, colors, and pant lengths that will suit every sleeper.

20 Best Pajama Sets for Women

LAKE Poplin Pajamas LAKE Who knew pajamas could be so chic? The flowy legs on these pants make them perfect for both lounging and snoozing, and the button-up top isn’t only soft and comfortable, but extremely fun too. Just imagine how stunning these would look while you enjoy a homemade breakfast in bed. Dreamy, right? $136 at LAKE

Uwila Warrior Sustainable Lounge Set Uwila Warrior Pajamas in public aren’t always socially acceptable, but this set is so cute that no one would know you wore them to bed the night before. Made from sustainable and soft acetate fabric, the matching tank top and shorts will keep you cool and dry all night long. $135 at UW

Cotton Short Sleeve Pajama Set by J. Crew J.Crew J.Crew’s cotton pajama sets are a no-brainer purchase. Throw these on and you’ll feel put together without any effort. From $66 at J.Crew

Thirdlove WonderKnit Joggers Thirdlove Just like your favorite old T-shirt, these pants get softer with every wear and wash. They’re cut in a figure-framing jogger silhouette, and you can add the matching shirt to your cart if you want to opt for a complete pajama set. Otherwise, toss these pants on with your favorite tank or top for an instant outfit you can lounge or sleep in. $54 at Thirdlove

Knix Modal Nightgown Knix Pants? Who needs ’em. A nightgown won’t only keep you feeling breezy, but it’s a great option for those who hate the feeling of bunched up pant legs or too-tight waistbands while trying to sleep. More than 700 reviewers feel the same, with one even mentioning, “I was a little concerned about the length and getting tangled up in it, but I have had no twisted moments. It is super comfy and perfect for those hot (flashing) nights.” $60 at Knix

Soma Ribbed Bike Short Set Soma Never underestimate the comfort of a basic T-shirt and bike shorts. This oversized tee looks intentional rather than too big, and the bike shorts are high waisted to keep you feeling supportive and long enough to slightly peek out under the top, making them appropriate for a dog walk or coffee run after rolling out of bed. $40 at Soma

Everyday Ritual Jamie/Simone Pajamas Nordstrom Even if we don’t often think about it, pajamas influence the way we sleep. Sometimes, putting on a nice set of matching PJs signals your brain to wind down, focus on yourself, and embrace rest and relaxation. This cotton set is elevated without being too fussy, and the fabric is naturally breathable, so you won’t wake up sweating. $200 at Nordstrom

By Anthropologie Lace Sleep Dress Anthropologie If you don’t feel like you’re a character in Pride and Prejudice when putting on a flowy nightgown, maybe you haven’t found the right one yet. Let us introduce you to this stunner from Anthropologie. Sheer cotton skims over your body so you won’t feel restricted at night, and it’s cute enough to wear over a swimsuit in the summer. We’re pretty sure Mr. Darcy would approve of the slightly scandalous number, too. $128 at Anthro

Yitty Pet Me Pants Yitty Ever wish you could wear your favorite fuzzy blanket? Now you can. These wide-leg pants are made from incredibly soft chenille fabric that stretches and moves with you, so you can lounge and sleep without any pinching or pulling. They’re also available in sizes 6X to XS, all with matching tops available. From $24 at Yitty

Parade Spa Night Set Parade This turmeric-colored set is made from a stretchy ribbed material that you can wear to bed or out of the house. High-waisted pants look chic and won’t show off more than you intend, while the tank top is snug enough to hold you in without a bra. Parade also offers more traditional pajama sets if you prefer that look instead. $53 at Parade

Lunya Long Sleeve Silk Sleep Set Lunya Sleep is an important part of maintaining your health, so it’s important to invest in that routine. These luxurious silk pajamas aren’t only temperature regulating, but they’ll have you feeling like royalty before you head to bed. $298 at Lunya

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom Jersey pajamas are soft, breezy, and timeless, which is why this set is one of our favorites. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and you can even opt for a short-sleeved version of this set if you tend to run hot. $37+ at Nordstrom

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set Eberjey Eberjey makes their pajamas with the softest fabric that doesn’t cling too close to the body. They are high quality and will last through many Saturday sleep-ins. $138 at Eberjey

Lunya Washable Silk Set Lunya Treat yourself with a pair of Lunya’s popular silk pajamas. They’re made from naturally thermo-regulating silk that you can throw right into the washing machine. Go ahead, break up with your dry cleaner. $188 at Lunya

LAKE Pima Long-Long Set LAKE “The most comfortable part of your day should be celebrated” is sleepwear brand LAKE’s motto. And we couldn’t agree more. This two-piece pajama set comes in two lengths (regular and cropped) and it’s made from 100 percent Pima cotton. P.S. these would make an amazing gift. $124 at LAKE

Tie-Dye Pajama Set from Amazon Amazon Tie-dye made a splash throughout the pandemic, and the fun print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. This set is less than $40 and will take your Netflix and chill session to a cozier level. $40 at Amazon

4-Piece Lingerie Sleepwear Set from Amazon Amazon For a sexier night, reach for this soft rose 4-piece set (available in XS-3X) that includes a black bralette, matching undies, plus a silk pair of shorts and a super slinky robe. $28 at Amazon

Short Sleeve Pajama Set from Amazon Amazon This ultra soft short-sleeve PJ set comes in 25 color ways and has over 5,000 five-star checks on Amazon. One reviewer writes, “OMG! My favorite pajamas that I’ve ever owned!” For $22, we’re sold. $22 at Amazon