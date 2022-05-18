You Can Already Shop These Amazing Memorial Day Mattress and Bedding Sales

Share

Don’t sleep on these deals!

Big-ticket items are never fun to purchase, which is why most of us wait until they’re on sale to add them to our carts. Thankfully, Memorial Day is just around the corner, and with it are coming some major deals on mattresses and bedding. Clothing and furniture retailers have also started offering discounts on items throughout the week of Memorial Day, too.

Updating your mattress is a pretty big decision, and trying to find the perfect match online can be daunting. For starters, there’s something intimidating about not being able to actually try out a mattress before ordering it. Luckily, lots of retailers (like Casper and Avocado) offer sleep trials of at least 100 days, giving you the opportunity to test out a new mattress at home without having to worry about whether or not you can send it back should you hate it.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, you might as well go ahead and update your bedding, too. With warmer weather approaching, you’ll probably want to look into some cooling bedding made from linen or cotton percale, which helps wick heat away from your body while you sleep. Not looking for an overhaul? Adding a few new throw pillows to your setup never hurt, either.

Here are the biggest bedding and mattress sales we’ll be shopping through Memorial Day.

The Best Memorial Day Mattress and Bedding Sales 2022

Casper Casper came out on the scene as one of the first “bed in a box” companies, and the brand has since grown into a bedding, furniture, and mattress powerhouse. The hybrid mattress is the most popular model the brand sells, probably because it has built-in ergonomic zones that offer support where you need it most and a breathable construction to keep you from sweating all night long. If you prefer to try out the bed before ordering it online, you can head to a Casper store near you for a quick test run, or you can take advantage of the brand’s 100-night sleep trial. For Memorial Day, they’re offering up to $800 off mattresses, so there is no time like the present to upgrade your bed. buy here

Wayfair Wayfair will be dropping more major discounts once Memorial Day rolls around, but you can shop deals on bedding and mattresses right now. This set comes with two pillow shams and a comforter and rings in at under $100 for a queen-sized set. There are plenty of other bedding sets to choose from, too. buy here

Nordstrom You may not think of Nordstrom as the first place to buy bedding and accessories, but they carry both trendy and timeless duvets, pillows, and sheets at pretty affordable prices. Right now, you can snag this snuggly blanket by UGG for under $100. If you’re looking for something to jazz up your bed or couch, we’ve got our eye on this cute throw pillow, too. buy here

Cozy Earth Bamboo is a naturally cooling and sustainable bedding option, which is why it’s so comfortable to sleep on. Cozy Earth is known for its buttery soft lounge sets and clothing, but the brand also makes sheets and duvets, all of which are on sale for Memorial Day. This comforter is just as fluffy as a synthetic version, but it’s made from breathable bamboo, so you won’t wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat. buy here

Zoma Ever heard of a mattress built specifically for those with active lifestyles? We hadn’t either, until we learned about Zoma. This mattress is built to keep you cool, cushion pressure points, and help you get a rejuvenating night’s sleep. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year replacement warranty (should something to do with the construction fail), so you’ve got plenty of time to decide if you like it. buy here

Vaya Hybrid mattresses are great for side sleepers, as they combine the soft, responsive feel of foam with the supportive bounce of metal coils. Vaya created a hybrid mattress that’s different than others, though. They used stronger coils around the edges of the bed so you never get that sinking feeling when you sit on the edge, and the memory foam layers of the bed are ultra-porous, allowing for air to flow more easily throughout the entire mattress, keeping you cooler at night. buy here

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic beds are seen as peak luxury, and for good reason: They have proven time and time again that they are comfortable, supportive, and innovative. The mattresses by the brand are known for their soft memory foam tops, which help cancel motion if you sleep with a partner who tosses and turns, but they have also integrated cooling technology to keep you from overheating on the bed. The Pro-Breeze model can actually keep you up to three degrees cooler than other mattresses out there. buy here

Sleep Number Having the right mattress is important, but if you don’t have good pillows to go with it, chances are you’ll still wake up with aches and pains. For Memorial Day, Sleep Number is offering discounts on mattresses and bedding, but they’re also making all of their pillows buy one, get one half off, finally giving you an excuse to upgrade. buy here

Saatva You know that feeling you get when you crawl into a hotel bed after a long day? That’s the feeling you’ll get the second you lay down on the plush pillowtop of a Saatva mattress. Three inches of Euro pillowtop comes standard with the hybrid mattress, which also has three firmness levels to choose from: plush soft, luxury firm, or firm. buy here

Nectar Nectar gives you a full year to decide whether or not the mattress is for you, which is even more reason to love the brand. Each mattress from the company is made with at least four supportive layers of foam, so you won’t find yourself sinking or rolling into the middle each night. Plus, the standard Nectar mattress starts at under $800 for a queen, and it comes with $500 worth of accessories for free — until supplies last, that is. buy here

DreamCloud Sleep DreamCloud promises the best sleep of your life every single night, which is a pretty lofty claim. However, more than 6,000 five-star reviews on the site back that claim, making it pretty easy to believe. This hybrid mattress combines responsive memory foam with supportive metal coils, all of which are topped with a cozy cashmere cover. buy here

Cocoon by Sealy What if you could get a new mattress, sheets, and pillows for under $800? Cocoon by Sealy says you can. Right now, their cooling memory foam mattress is on sale for nearly $500 less than the regular price, and it comes with sheets and pillows for free. buy here

Amerisleep Voted the best memory foam mattress in 2021 by the American Sleep Foundation, Amerisleep’s AS3 bed is sure to satisfy any kind of sleeper. It’s considered a medium mattress in terms of firmness, making it the perfect option for couples trying to find a compromise in mattress feel. It also comes with a 100-night risk-free sleep trial and free shipping and returns, so you can sleep easy knowing you don’t have to commit right away. buy here