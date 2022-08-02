Frills Are Back, Baby! How to Achieve the Chic Grandmillennial Fashion Trend 

Share

Everything old is new again.

Just when we thought we were getting a hang of this whole coastal grandma thing, TikTok has decided it’s time for a new trend to reign. Although it’s not too far off from the Nancy Meyers-inspired coastal chic trend, it looks and feels a bit different. It’s been dubbed “grandmillennial” by TikTok users, but you could easily call it granny chic, too.

While many of us would’ve been embarrassed to steal accessories and clothing from our grandma’s in the past, the Gen Z population is eager to style vintage pieces in a modern way, all while staying comfortable and embracing pre-loved fashion.

Unlike the coastal grandmother trend that was more of a lifestyle than a fashion choice, grandmillennial is more about looking the part than embodying it (although we’ll never complain about staying in and knitting over a night out on the town). Crocheted sweater vests, ruffled blouses, and voluminous dresses are some of the key pieces you’ll need to nail the trend, some of which you may already own.

Perhaps the best part about the granny chic look is that it’s all about comfort. You won’t find high heels, tight pants, or over-the-top accessories here, just soft sweaters, frilly tops, and orthopedic shoes (about damn time someone decided these were stylish).

Unfortunately, Marie Kondo came before this trend, which means, we purged a lot of the beautiful hand-me-downs we had in storage and frilly clothing we hadn’t worn in a while…all of which is now back in style. So, you might be in the market for items that look grandmillenial after clearing out your vintage collection that wasn’t bringing you joy. If you’re interested in trying out this trend yourself, here’s some fashion inspiration to get you started.

Grandmillennial Fashion Essentials

Harlow Wide-Leg Pants Madewell The best part about this trend is that it comprises styles that we’re already embracing, so it doesn’t necessarily require you to buy clothing that’s out of your comfort zone. These wide-leg trousers translate beautifully across all kinds of styles, but they’ll fit right in the grandmillennial trend when paired with a ruffled blouse and comfy dress shoes. Buy here

Lucky Brand Sweater Vest Nordstrom Is there anything more grandma than a granny square? While you probably remember a blanket made of those tiny crochet shapes draped over the back of your nana’s couch, lots of brands are creating sweaters from the classic motif now. This vest is made from cotton thread, so it’s super breathable, and it would look great on its own or over a collared shirt. buy here

Abercrombie and Fitch Puff Sleeve Smocked Bodice Midi Dress Abercrombie It’s all about the volume, baby. Tiered dresses and puffy sleeves scream grandmillennial, and the print on this one reminds us of our grandmother’s couch from the ‘70s (in the best way possible). Pair this with a wicker bag or roomy satchel to complete the look. buy here

Michael Stars Dana Blazer Michael Stars Slouchy, gauzy, and easy to wear? Checks all of our boxes! Unlike a structured blazer that can feel stuffy sometimes. This one has a relaxed silhouette that’s pretty casual. The shawl collar and scrunched sleeves feel lived-in without looking sloppy, all while being super cozy. buy here

Everlane Seersucker Gathered Tee Everlane This gathered top has lots of volume on top, making it perfect to pair with fitted pants or skirts if you want to create contrast. The green stripes have a vintage feel, which ties in nicely with the whole granny chic aesthetic. With wide sleeves and a billowy bodice, you’ll never feel constricted, so it’s basically a pajama top you can wear in public. buy here

Spanx Wide Leg Twill Pants Nordstrom Playing with proportion is a fun way to modernize clothes that may come off more “granny” than grandmillennial. Reviewers love the fit of these, mentioning that they’re “a bit hard to pull up, but boy was that Spanx technology worth it when I got them on!” Plus, the material is thick enough to hide panty lines, but not so thick that you’ll overheat in them. buy here

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Don’t quote us but the Hill House nap dress might have catalyzed the grandmillenial trend. Despite the name, this dress feels a little too cute to sleep in — but it’s definitely comfortable enough to! Which might be why Katie’s been wearing hers a ton this summer. The top is ruched and stretchy, and the ruffled sleeves are sweet without feeling too childish. You could easily wear a dress like this on its own, but adding a chunky cardigan over it would be the vintage-chic icing on the cake. buy here

Lulu’s Navy Blue Cotton Gauze Dress Lulu’s Who says a grandma can’t show a little shoulder? The stretchy wide neckline on this dress allows you to free your decolletage as much as you’re comfortable with. It’s made from a breezy cotton fabric that will keep you cool on hot days, but it could also be layered with a sweater for cooler temps. buy here

Lele Sadoughi Pearl Glasses Chain Lele Sadoughi The Golden Girls have never gone out of style, but for some reason, the glasses chain did. It’s a convenient way to keep your readers close (and keep you from having to hunt for them), and these pearls also act as a bit of jewelry and a foolproof way to know where your glasses are at all times. buy here

Aerosoles East Side Loafer Aerosoles These aren’t your grandma’s loafers. Made with soft leather and embossed with a snakeskin pattern, these slip-on shoes are a modern take on the classic design. Not only are they chic for work or formal occasions, but they feel like slippers, so you’ll actually like wearing them throughout the day. buy here

J.Crew Reversible Bucket Hat J. Crew When we think of bucket hats, we’re reminded of the days we spent with our grandparents, fishing with grandpa or tending to grandma’s garden and picking berries and flowers together. This one has a nostalgic paisley pattern that leans vintage, but there’s also a plain black side for days when you’d prefer something more simple. buy here