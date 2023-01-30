Say Goodbye to Unpleasant Aches With These Ergonomic Upgrades

Share

These accessories will make life more comfortable.

Day-to-day life can be a drag without the right support, which is why it’s so important to surround yourself with friends and family who care — and finally invest in that lower back cushion you’ve been eyeing for months. We’re fans of support in all its emotional and physical forms.

If you ache from the moment you wake, it may be time to look for some solutions to help manage your pain and make life easier by investing in some ergonomic items. Most people think of office accessories, like curved desk chairs, funky keyboards, and futuristic computer mouses when they imagine ergonomic accessories, but the category actually encompasses anything that makes any activity more efficient, safe, and pain-free.

In a world that prioritizes productivity, it only makes sense that we’d want to live a life as efficiently as possible. But you can maximize your downtime by creating a comfortable environment with ergonomic items, too.

The first step in your ergonomic journey was probably to invest in a supportive desk chair because having a seat with adequate support will make your workday more comfortable (physically, at least), but don’t stop there. Movies are much more enjoyable when you don’t have to get up every 20 minutes to stretch your aching spine, and you’re a safer driver when you’re not constantly repositioning your tush because it’s fallen asleep. You can even make your morning cup of coffee or tea more comfortable because certain mug shapes and sizes can put unnecessary stress on your joints, which could make picking it up for a sip more difficult.

Whether you’re on the hunt to make a certain chair more supportive, want to reduce joint pain, need to update your WFH setup, or just want to increase your efficiency around the house, here are 10 ergonomic items to enhance your comfort levels.

10 Best Ergonomic Items For Your Home, Office, and Car

Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon Lower back pain can possibly be alleviated by ensuring that you have a safe setup (as long as there’s nothing more serious going on with your spine). Rather than placing a pillow or rolled-up towel against your back, opt for a permanent fix with a support pillow that won’t move around in your seat. This one has straps that wrap around whatever you’re sitting on, be it a car seat, airplane seat, desk chair, or dining chair, that will keep it in place. With more than 25,000 five-star reviews, it’s evident that it helps. $40 at Amazon

Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Ergonomic Seat Cushion Cushion Lab For an on-the-go solution, something like this portable seat cushion could be your best bet. This one works by helping to relax your hip muscles, allowing you to sit up straight more easily, easing lower back pain. Plus, it gives you some squish on hard, uncomfortable chairs. It’s a Wake-Up Call reader favorite for a reason — and it’s time you get in on the action. $63 at Cushion Lab

Cushion Lab Extra Support Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow Cushion Lab Lumbar support comes in all shapes and sizes, but if you need something that covers a larger area, this is the perfect cushion. It naturally contours to the curves of your back, helping improve posture, and thus relieving back pain. You can strap it to the back of your chair to keep it in place, but it’s also great to place behind your back on soft seats you might sink into, like couches or armchairs. $59 at Cushion Lab

ComfiLife Under Desk Foot Rest Amazon You know the comfort you get from resting your feet on a railing or bar when you’re sitting in a higher chair or stool? Turns out that’s because it helps align your hips and knees, which is the optimal position to be in while sitting. If your feet don’t touch the floor while you’re sitting, adding a footrest could help keep your joints at right angles, where they’re supposed to be. This footrest has a removable base so you can adjust the height, a non-slip bottom to keep it in place, and the cover is removable for washing. $40 at Amazon

Dual Purpose Car Seat Cushion Amazon Find yourself switching between needing hip and back support? This cushion can actually be flipped to accommodate the type of support you need. Place it flat on your seat and it will cradle your hips, or lean it against a backrest for lower back support. It’s two cushions in one! $24 at Amazon

Ergonomic Stackable Mugs Amazon Instead of having a closed loop for a handle, this mug has an open one, so people with hand pain or limited hand mobility don’t have thread their hand or fingers through the loop to pick it up. Not only is it easier to hold, but the open handle also serves as an extra contact point on a flat surface, so it’s harder to knock over if you’re on the clumsy side. $32 at Amazon

Inbox Zero Adjustable Desk Tray Wayfair We’re all familiar with the fact that working on a laptop while sitting on a bed or couch is not ideal for our bodies. But in the moment, it feels so good. What if we told you that you could stay in that spot without doing damage to your joints? This adjustable tray sits on your lap to elevate your laptop, tablet, or book to an angle that lessens strain on your neck. It also alleviates any weird wrist movements you have to make to hold your electronics at a proper angle while you’re cozied up. Reviewers say it can hold heavy books and computers with ease, and it reduces neck craning. $39 at Wayfair

Food52 Vinyl Cushioned Floor Mat Food52 Washing dishes just got less painful. This cushioned mat looks like a stylish vintage rug, but it’s actually made from cushy vinyl. It’s easy to clean (just use a damp rag and gentle cleaner to wipe up spills), and the soft surface cushions you from standing on a hard, flat floor. You can get it in both runner and accent rug sizes, too, so it’s great in front of bathroom counters or in the kitchen if you cook often. From $63 at Food52

Inbox Zero Adjustable Desk Wayfair It’s no secret that sitting all day does a number on your joints, but not all of us have a high enough surface to work from. Instead of adding a bulky computer stand to your regular desk, consider swapping your setup for an adjustable desk that you can raise to standing height. This one moves with the touch of a button, and there’s even built-in cord management to keep everything looking organized. $270 at Wayfair