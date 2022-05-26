30 Memorial Day Sales You Won’t Want to Miss

Share

Once-in-a-blue-moon discounts on everything from mattresses to wellness essentials.

Memorial Day has long marked the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also become a major weekend for sales on both big-ticket items like mattresses and everyday needs like cosmetics and clothes. It’s the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather styles, patio furniture, and the new makeup that’s been sitting in your Sephora cart for weeks.

There are a ton of unexpected deals from large and small brands that you won’t want to miss, so we’ve rounded up our favorites and even curated the best options from some sales for you. Read on for all the Memorial Day sales we’re most excited about.

Nisolo’s Memorial Day Sale

Nisolo is offering a 20 percent discount for WUC readers on a wide range of its responsibly made leather shoes, from huarache sandals to heeled open-toe clogs with code KCM20.

Pistola’s Memorial Day Sale

Pistola is offering 20 percent off its entire collection of high-quality denim, trendy and comfortable sweaters, and versatile jumpsuits, no code needed. Our faves include the Grover Jumpsuit in all the colors and the wide range of Cassie high-rise, straight-leg jeans.

Shit That I Knit’s Memorial Day Sale

If you weren’t able to snag an always-sold-out Scotia Sweater last summer, now’s your chance: STIK has them back in stock in new colors, and it’s offering 20 percent off Scotia Sweaters, After Pardy Wraps, and Tassel Clutches with code MDW20.

Thousand Fell’s Memorial Day Sale

Thousand Fell is taking $20 off its original recyclable sneakers from now until June 5 with code SUMMER20. We’re obsessed with the classic style that works with everything from sundresses to casual office attire.

Rue La La’s Memorial Day Sales

Rue La La is famous for its exclusive flash sales on high-end brands, so you can bet it has an article’s worth of Memorial Day sales. We’re particularly excited about the deals on go-to sneakers like Vejas and Filas.

J.Crew’s Summer Sale

J.Crew is offering 30 percent off your purchase and an additional 50 percent off all sale styles with code SUMMER. We recommend stocking up on some lightweight dresses for all your summer weddings and graduations, and it’s also the perfect time to refresh your sunscreen-stained swimsuits.

Parade’s Summer Sale

Parade is taking up to 40 percent off its Summer Sale section, which includes fan-favorites like the nearly weightless Scoop Bralette and line-free Hip Hugger undies, which come in seven shades of nude.

Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day Sale

Jenni Kayne almost never has sales, so you can bet we’re hopping on this one as quickly as possible. The brand is offering 20 percent off the whole site with code MDW20. Snag that perfect white T-shirt or lightweight sweater at a discount while you can.

Thirdlove’s Memorial Day Sale

What’s better than a sale? A bonus sale. Take an additional 20 percent off sale items when you spend $150+ with code EXTRA20. We have our eyes on the deeply discounted underwear bundles and seamless wireless bra.

Outdoor Voices Extra Sale

Outdoor Voices is offering 20 to 50 percent off select items from leggings to sports bras. There isn’t a set end date, but don’t sit on your cart for too long before ordering.

M.M.LaFleur’s Bundle Sale

M.M.LaFleur is making your wardrobe refresh a little sweeter with its bundle sale, which gives you 20 percent off two pieces with code HELLOAGAIN and 25 percent off three pieces with code BACKTOIT. We recommend this refined pullover for a versatile and comfortable piece that works in all seasons.

For a more in-depth look at more of the sweet deals retailers are offering, we have a dedicated list of fashion sales and a deep dive into Nordstrom’s surprise half-yearly sale as well.

ettitude’s Bed and Bath Sale

Ettitude is taking 20 percent off its bamboo bed and bath products this weekend, including our all-time favorite Waffle Bathrobe. It’s truly the cushiest robe we’ve ever felt, and immediately takes away any motivation to put on real clothes. Get the matching towel set for the complete experience.

Cloud Paper’s Memorial Day Sale

If you’ve been curious about the eco-friendly paper goods alternatives floating around out there, Cloud Paper is running a 10 percent-off sale on its bamboo paper towels and toilet paper with code MDW10 PLUS. Give a subscription a go and remember that you can cancel at any time with no penalty.

Dyson’s Memorial Day Event

Dyson is handing out discounts on some of its cordless vacuums and a whopping $120 off its air-purifying fan, just in time for tracked-in sand and rising temperatures.

The Sill’s Birthday Sale

The Sill is celebrating its 10th birthday with 10 percent off one item, 20 percent off two, and 30 percent off three so you can fully outfit your home garden.

Lulu and Georgia’s Memorial Day Sale

Lulu and Georgia is offering 20 percent off all full-priced items, from stylish kitchen accessories to luxurious wallpaper. There’s no time like the present to replace the rug your puppy used as a potty corner or jazz up your old couch with some new throw pillows.

ChappyWrap’s Summer Sale

Nothing tops wrapping yourself up in a favorite blanket next to a bonfire on a cool summer night, and ChappyWrap is making that easier by taking 20 percent off its summer bestsellers with code SUMMERFUN. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite pattern, but we’re currently liking Gem Palace for a beachy, nautical feel.

Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day Sidewalk Sale

No matter what your home needs are, Bed Bath & Beyond probably has it, and it’s offering up to 50 percent off a ton of its kitchen utensils, vacuums, and more. This is your chance to get a cast-iron skillet for just $20 or replace your pillows for less than $100.

If you’re looking for a more curated list, check out our mattress and bedding Memorial Day sale roundup and our list of the best furniture sales for even more discounts.

The Best Memorial Day Personal Care Sales 2022

Kindra’s Memorial Day Sale

In its biggest sale of the year, Kindra is taking 40 percent off your first month when you subscribe to any of their menopause products with code MEMORIAL40. Treat yourself to the bath of your dreams with Kindra’s new Soothe Bath Soak, which leaves your skin rejuvenated and your mind calmed.

Foria’s Memorial Day Sale

Foria is taking 20 percent off its entire line of hemp-infused wellness and intimacy products this weekend with code MDAY20. Try the Awaken Arousal Oil to enhance pleasure.

The Good Patch’s Memorial Day Sale

The Good Patch is offering 20 percent off all of its plant-based and hemp-infused wellness patches for everyday ailments. Our team swears by the Cycle patches for period cramp relief.

Captain Blankenship’s Summer Sale

We love Captain Blankenship’s all-natural haircare, from their super effective shampoo and conditioner to their texturizing sea salt spray. They’re offering 20 percent off sitewide with code WILDSUMMER20.

Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale

Sephora is offering up to 50 percent off select products this weekend. We have our eyes on this cooling body roller that’s great for de-puffing your face and Clinique’s All About Clean mask and scrub.

If you’re looking to kick things in the bedroom into a higher gear, we’ve also rounded up the best sex toy sales going on right now.