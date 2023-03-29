Katie’s Spring Wardrobe Includes Cowboy Boots, ’70s Specs, and More

Share

We tapped Katie for her seasonal essentials (and she even noted the trends she’s not participating in).

Keeping up with the newest fashion trends can be a lot of work, which is why we rely on recommendations when revamping our wardrobes. Sure, we enjoy perusing not-always-accessible runway trends and high-fashion magazines from a distance, but we’re much more likely to buy an item if it’s been vetted by someone we trust, which is why we often peruse Katie’s closet. She’s got a lot to say about fashion and likes being in the know, but we appreciate her authentic approach to trends: She’s not going to start wearing some wild new style just because everyone else is. If it doesn’t work for her, you won’t find it in her wardrobe.

There are some fads she won’t be getting behind this spring. “What’s with long denim skirts? I wore those in middle school and will not be going back,” she says. She also won’t be donning low-rise jeans, sky-high platforms, and skinny Matrix-esque sunglasses anytime soon. “I’ll take Keanu but skip the shades.”

So while she won’t be rocking head-to-toe neon green as some high-end designers suggest, Katie is excited to incorporate a few cute, spring trends into her closet. From cozy cashmere to elevated sneakers, here are fashion staples Katie’s shopping for this season.

Katie Couric’s Spring Fashion Essentials

Caddis Hooper Glasses Caddis The ‘70s are back and better than ever, baby, and Katie is thrilled. These groovy glasses add an effortlessly cool look to any outfit, and you can get them as readers or in your prescription for everyday wear. Katie has these in the gold, but they also come in silver. From $109 at Caddis

Lingua Franca x Caroline’s Cakes Cashmere Sweater Caroline’s Cakes There are still quite a few chilly days ahead of us, which is why Katie always keeps a soft cashmere sweater in her closet. You’ve probably seen Lingua Franca’s beautifully embroidered sweaters on Instagram, and Katie couldn’t resist this new collaboration with one of her favorite bakers. “It’s the maker of my favorite caramel cakes — how could I resist?” she says. If you prefer to wear your advocacy on your sleeve (or chest), invest in Katie’s collab with the brand that promotes breast cancer screenings. $320 at Caroline’s

Madewell Emmett Wide-Leg Pants Madewell One trend Katie will always say no to? “Low-rise jeans. I’ll be sticking to my mom jeans, thanks,” she says. This pair from Madewell is high-waisted and comes in fun colors just in time for spring. (Katie admits she bought a pair in each color and will be wearing them with her favorite cowboy boots.) $98 at Madewell

Tecova Cowboy Boots Tecova Cowboycore is everywhere. “Cowboy boots add a bit of badassery to everything,” Katie explains. Her personal collection has grown to three pairs, including this style in white and another shorter two-tone pair. “I’m excited to buy a little denim dress to go with the white boots!” $295 at Tecova

Elie Tahari Silk Trench Coat Elie Tahari If you haven’t seen Katie’s SXSW looks yet, you’re in for a tangerine treat. She donned this stunning silk trench for a day full of exciting interviews, and it’s quickly become a wardrobe favorite. “I’ve been living in this jacket. It’s a great transition piece,” she says. It’s definitely an investment (it’s currently on sale!), but you can snag a blazer from Mango in a similar hue as an alternative. $357 at Elie Tahari

Nike AF1 ‘07 SE Sneakers Nike White sneakers are a timeless piece, but that doesn’t mean they can’t benefit from a sweet update every now and again. Nike’s classic AirForce 1 sneakers are seeing a big resurgence, and we’re on board. Katie can’t resist the embroidered details on this pair, which she feels brighten them up for spring. $81 at Nike

Vince Cowl Neck Floral Slip Dress My Theresa Sometimes, the best finds are a total surprise. “I found this pretty floral dress when I was visiting my friend in Naples,” Katie says. “It was a total steal. It’s comfy, and I love the adjustable straps.” Slip dresses are still very much in style. In fact, people are so attached to the look, they’ve found ways to make the slip dress work all year. (Put a long sleeve turtleneck under it or a sweater over it in winter!) If you want one of your own, you’re in luck: It’s currently on sale for 50 percent off. $188 at My Theresa

Talbots Boat-Neck T-Shirt Talbots You can’t go wrong with a T-shirt and jeans, especially when it’s a flattering boat neck silhouette with fun stripes. “I love the nautical look,” Katie says. She also mentioned these tops from Talbots are incredibly soft and true to size. $70 at Talbots

Lahntropy Gold Culottes Lahntropy “I love these pants, the texture is so interesting,” Katie says. “I can wear them in the winter with a black turtleneck and boots or in the spring with a white T-shirt and strappy sandals.” This exact pair from Lahntropy tends to sell out quickly, but Boden makes a similarly shimmery pair that’s still in stock. $260 at Lahntropy