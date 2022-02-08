What Are Molner’s Gym Essentials — And Why You Might Want to Take Note

Share

Here’s everything helping him achieve his fitness goals.

Molner here! If you’re like me and are ready to hit the ground running with your workout routine in 2022, I’ve picked out some great new athletic gear to get you started.

I’m pretty selective when it comes to what I wear during a workout (or anytime, to be honest — which you know if you’ve read through my workwear suggestions and golf picks), and what equipment I use to help me break a sweat. I have some old favorites like Lululemon’s versatile Great Wall pants and my go-to sneakers. But I’ve also stocked up on some new gear to help me elevate my workouts in 2022.

The past few years of working out in isolation have given me time to test-drive products and apparel and find what works best for me. That can be an arduous (and expensive) process, so, since I’ve already done the research, hopefully, my picks will help you find gear that helps elevate your workouts.



Whether you’re a runner, a weight lifter, or a workout improviser, read through my favorite workout gear and let’s get to work!

Cloud Lightweight Shoes Source: On The Cloud lightweight shoe gets its name because you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds when you’re wearing them. They have a mesh top, which makes them breathable, and a durable, supportive sole, great for running or whatever type of workout you have planned. Plus, they look great — perfect for the active guy who prioritizes both style and comfort. BUY HERE

Crossrope Source: Crossrope Jumping rope is an incredibly efficient full-body exercise, and something I do almost every day. I’ve tried a lot of jump ropes, and I’m convinced that the Crossrope is the best one on the market. BUY HERE

Onnit Kettlebells Source: Onnit A good set of kettlebells is a must for any home gym. I prefer the 8kg, 12kg, and 20kg weights. But Onnit has a wide variety you can choose from, so pick the ones that work best for your fitness routine. BUY HERE

SPRI Medicine Ball Source: Walmart The medicine ball is another home gym essential. I like these from SPRI, because they’re easy to grip and bounce. BUY HERE

Whoop Strap Source: Whoop The Whoop strap is a fitness tracker that does a whole lot more than count your steps. It measures how well you’re sleeping, how intense your workouts are, and can even track your blood oxygen levels. A monthly membership even comes with personalized recommendations to help you take your training regimen to the next level. BUY HERE

Rhone Shorts Source: Rhone It’s time to throw out that ratty pair of gym shorts and upgrade. These Rhone shorts are comfortable, flexible, and stylish. BUY HERE

Bombas Performance Running Sock Source: Bombas I’m a big fan of Bombas socks. These are designed specifically for running. They’re breathable and provide some cushion where you need it. BUY HERE

Ten Thousand Durable Shirt Source: Ten Thousand We all need a healthy supply of workout shirts. This one from Ten Thousand fits great, comes in a bunch of different colors, and is made to last. BUY HERE