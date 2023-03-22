3 Fashion Trends You’re Going to See This Spring, and How to Work Them Into Your Wardrobe

Share

It’s time to make the world your personal runway.

While the weather outside remains gloomy in many parts of the country, we’re trying to remember that April showers bring May flowers. Until then, incorporating some fresh spring trends into your wardrobe may give you the serotonin boost you need to make it through the last few cloudy and gray weeks before the trees and flowers reach full bloom (and seasonal depression starts to wane).

The first place we look for a dose of outfit inspiration is the runway, even though most of the looks are way out of our budget. We’re choosing to hone in on three major trends we saw during spring/summer 2023 fashion shows, that way the inspiration doesn’t get too overwhelming. Plus, we thought these were some of the easiest trends to incorporate into your current fashion palette. Whether you’ve got your finger on the pulse of style fads or you get your inspo from Insta, try these new spring fashion trends to create your own runway-worthy moments.

Bold and Beautiful

Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. (Getty Images)

Stepping out in a neon ensemble may feel intimidating, but you don’t have to dress in head-to-toe highlighter hues to channel some of the runway’s brightest colors. Instead, opt for punchy tones for one or two of your outfit elements, and go neutral for the rest to make this trend feel more approachable.

Everlane Organic Cotton Waffle Tank Dress Everlane We know yellow isn’t everyone’s favorite color, but you have to admit that it has mood-boosting powers. Go bold in color but comfortable in cut to dip your toes into this trend. This swingy dress from Everlane is made from super soft organic cotton, and the simple silhouette makes it easy to dress down with a pair of sandals or fancify with a blazer and heels. $78 at Everlane

lululemon Nulu Define Cropped Jacket lululemon Unsure about adding bold colors into your everyday wear? e. This zip-up from lululemon is the perfect place to start. You can wear it to the gym during your warm up, toss it over a T-shirt on casual days, or wear it under a lighter jacket for some extra warmth while the pop of pink peeking out around the collar provides just the right amount of flash. $118 at lululemon

SOREL Joanie III Sandals Zappos Is it too cheesy to say that these bright sandals will have you walking on sunshine? The wedge and platform add height without making it difficult to walk, and the extra cushy soles feel like pillows supporting each step. Some reviewers say that they won’t ever wear another pair of sandals again. “I was attending a wedding in Tuscany, and I wore these the night before the wedding up and down MANY narrow stairs and walking on cobblestones and gravel,” one person wrote. “I can wear them for eight hours without any discomfort. I plan on buying them in several colors.” $135 at Zappos

Biker Chic

Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show. (Getty Images)

You don’t need a Harley to rock a leather jacket and other motocycle-inspired pieces. Models on the Stella McCartney runway donned biker-style jackets with exposed hardware, chunky chains, and racing jumpsuits, but the rough-and-tough elements were juxtaposed with lace, slinky slip dresses, and strappy sandals that took some of the edge off.

Quince Leather Moto Jacket Quince Black leather can feel too edgy in some cases, which is why a lighter brown color may be easier to style. For less than $200, you can snag this genuine leather moto jacket from Quince. The silhouette still reads biker babe, but the color gives it a softer feel. $150 at Quince

Gentle Souls Signature Slit Moto Boot Nordstrom Despite biker-esque styles having a moment, leather moto boots are timeless. The simple style is a great transitional piece, and they work just as well with tights and a dress as they do with boyfriend jeans and a plain tee. $111 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings Spanx Swap your plain black leggings for a pair with strategic seams, and you’ll instantly change up your look. These faux leather ones from Spanx have a high, supportive waistband that won’t roll down, and the smooth back has some serious derriere-boosting qualities. $110 at Spanx

Gather ‘Round

Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. (Getty Images)

It may sound counterintuitive, but ruching and draping can actually create a sleek, smooth silhouette when done right. Gathering around the hips can add volume and accentuate your curves while swooping necklines highlight your décolletage. For these reasons, and more, we saw a bunch of bunching all over the runways.

Marcella NY Brooklyn Top Marcella NY Swapping a crewneck long sleeve for something with some draping can easily make the iconic jeans-and-tee outfit formula more interesting and exciting, without sacrificing comfort. By creating an asymmetric neckline, this top adds visual interest to a look without being fussy or confusing to get into. $55 at Marcella NY

Fraiche by J Tulip Hem Ponte Sheath Dress Nordstrom While we eagerly await warmer temperatures, we’ll be busting out spring dresses and wearing them with jackets and tights. This number has a ruched waist and tulip hem that elevates it, but it’s still just as comfy as your go-to T-shirt dress. $42 at Nordstrom