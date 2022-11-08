Share

How to get the look…without the laugh.

Fall fashion is in full swing, so that means a few key items are seeing the light of day for the first time in a season or two: tried and true blue jeans, heavy leather boots, flannel shirts, and deep-hued florals. Maybe you even reach for a wide-brimmed felted hat. Does this list of fall staples trigger images of some sort of character? Yeah, we’re just realizing that the classic autumn wardrobe almost mirrors cowboy attire, all that’s missing is a ten-gallon hat.

While western style goes back centuries — it arose from the vaquero traditions of northern Mexico — it’s been trending on the high fashion runway for the past few years. Designers like Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent put their high-fashion spin on the rodeo, and it’s finally trickling down to everyone else (remember that scene from The Devil Wears Prada?). Cowboycore, whether you love it or not, is now mainstream.

We don’t expect you to head west in head-to-toe cowboy garb (unless you want to), but you can easily incorporate the look into your pre-existing style without cosplaying as Annie Oakley (Halloween is over, after all). From subtle western details to modernized versions of country classics, here are some discrete and stylish ways to get into the trend. Giddy up with our suggestions ahead.

Western Fashion Trends

Boots

Let’s start with the most obvious cowboy signifier: the cowboy boot. You don’t have to don actual cowboy boots (you can — I personally own two pairs), but you can get the same feel if you incorporate small details. Think pointier toes, fringe, or heavy hardwear, or if you prefer something more minimalist, pivot to riding boots that are sleeker in fit.

AE Western Mid-Calf Boot American Eagle $65 at AE

Dolce Vita Volli Boots Zappos $154 at Zappos

Frye Harness Boots 12R The Frye Company $428 at Frye

Denim

You can go in two different directions when choosing your cowboycore jeans: Deep indigo straight-leg jeans, reminiscent of those worn by rodeo riders, or, opt for the cowgirl look in worn-in sandblasted washes cut in a subtly flared silhouette. (Even Katie can’t resist a good bootcut jean.)

Joe’s The Provocateur Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom $113 at Nordstrom

Pistola Stevie High Rise Relaxed Flare Pistola $148 at Pistola

J.Crew High-rise ’90s classic straight jean in Rinse wash J.Crew $138 at J.Crew

Reformation Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans Reformation $148 at Reformation

Western Shirts

Think of a western shirt as the casual cousin of the button-down. Some have shoulder details, front and back yoking, mother-of-pearl snap buttons, or maybe some whipstitching. They look great tucked into pants (or even a skirt). These types of shirts are easy basics, so consider this the cheat code for getting into the trend without having to buy an entirely new wardrobe.

Rag & Bone ICONS Wyatt Western Denim Shirt Nordstrom $255 at Nordstrom

Wrangler Western Snap Shirt Wrangler $44 at Wrangler

Outerwear

Western jackets have a whole spectrum of styles, so the options are dependent on your comfort level. A suede jacket is a fun way to go all in, but we found a classic winter coat that just happens to be trimmed in fringe, giving it a slight cowboy edge.

Steven Madden Fringe With Benefits Coat Revolve $139 at Revolve

Faherty ThunderVoice Eagle High Pile Fleece Jacket Faherty $228 at Faherty

[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Jacket Amazon $62 at Amazon

Prairie Dress

For a feminine flare that toes the line between the grandmillenial and cowboycore trends, try the new crop of prairie dresses, reworked in paisleys and ditsy florals. They fit right into the western culture without taking it too literally and pair seamlessly with the rest of the trend’s aesthetic. Style it with a leather waist belt and cowboy boots, and you’ll be ready for brunch (or saddling up).

Smocked Long Maxi Dress Amazon $41 at Amazon

Ulla Johnson Kali Midi Dress The Outnet $208 at The Outnet

Hill House Crepe Louisa Nap Dress The Hill House $150 at Hill House

Western-Inspired Accessories

There’s a lot of wiggle room when it comes to accessorizing your cowboycore look. Sure, you can take the aesthetic religiously and top your outfit off with a ten-gallon hat, but there are subtler ways to accessorize. Try a felt hat in a minimalist silhouette, turquoise jewelry, or a modern take on the saddle bag.

ASN Dolly Western Hat Madewell $89 at Madewell