How to get the look…without the laugh.
Fall fashion is in full swing, so that means a few key items are seeing the light of day for the first time in a season or two: tried and true blue jeans, heavy leather boots, flannel shirts, and deep-hued florals. Maybe you even reach for a wide-brimmed felted hat. Does this list of fall staples trigger images of some sort of character? Yeah, we’re just realizing that the classic autumn wardrobe almost mirrors cowboy attire, all that’s missing is a ten-gallon hat.
While western style goes back centuries — it arose from the vaquero traditions of northern Mexico — it’s been trending on the high fashion runway for the past few years. Designers like Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent put their high-fashion spin on the rodeo, and it’s finally trickling down to everyone else (remember that scene from The Devil Wears Prada?). Cowboycore, whether you love it or not, is now mainstream.
We don’t expect you to head west in head-to-toe cowboy garb (unless you want to), but you can easily incorporate the look into your pre-existing style without cosplaying as Annie Oakley (Halloween is over, after all). From subtle western details to modernized versions of country classics, here are some discrete and stylish ways to get into the trend. Giddy up with our suggestions ahead.
Western Fashion Trends
Boots
Let’s start with the most obvious cowboy signifier: the cowboy boot. You don’t have to don actual cowboy boots (you can — I personally own two pairs), but you can get the same feel if you incorporate small details. Think pointier toes, fringe, or heavy hardwear, or if you prefer something more minimalist, pivot to riding boots that are sleeker in fit.
Denim
You can go in two different directions when choosing your cowboycore jeans: Deep indigo straight-leg jeans, reminiscent of those worn by rodeo riders, or, opt for the cowgirl look in worn-in sandblasted washes cut in a subtly flared silhouette. (Even Katie can’t resist a good bootcut jean.)
Western Shirts
Think of a western shirt as the casual cousin of the button-down. Some have shoulder details, front and back yoking, mother-of-pearl snap buttons, or maybe some whipstitching. They look great tucked into pants (or even a skirt). These types of shirts are easy basics, so consider this the cheat code for getting into the trend without having to buy an entirely new wardrobe.
Outerwear
Western jackets have a whole spectrum of styles, so the options are dependent on your comfort level. A suede jacket is a fun way to go all in, but we found a classic winter coat that just happens to be trimmed in fringe, giving it a slight cowboy edge.
Prairie Dress
For a feminine flare that toes the line between the grandmillenial and cowboycore trends, try the new crop of prairie dresses, reworked in paisleys and ditsy florals. They fit right into the western culture without taking it too literally and pair seamlessly with the rest of the trend’s aesthetic. Style it with a leather waist belt and cowboy boots, and you’ll be ready for brunch (or saddling up).
Western-Inspired Accessories
There’s a lot of wiggle room when it comes to accessorizing your cowboycore look. Sure, you can take the aesthetic religiously and top your outfit off with a ten-gallon hat, but there are subtler ways to accessorize. Try a felt hat in a minimalist silhouette, turquoise jewelry, or a modern take on the saddle bag.
