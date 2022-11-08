Style November 8, 2022

Cowboycore Is Trending — Here’s How To Embrace It Subtly and Stylishly

By Justine Carreon

hat, denim, and boots on red background

Graphic by KCM

How to get the look…without the laugh. 

Fall fashion is in full swing, so that means a few key items are seeing the light of day for the first time in a season or two: tried and true blue jeans, heavy leather boots, flannel shirts, and deep-hued florals. Maybe you even reach for a wide-brimmed felted hat. Does this list of fall staples trigger images of some sort of character?  Yeah, we’re just realizing that the classic autumn wardrobe almost mirrors cowboy attire, all that’s missing is a ten-gallon hat. 

While western style goes back centuries — it arose from the vaquero traditions of northern Mexico — it’s been trending on the high fashion runway for the past few years. Designers like Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent put their high-fashion spin on the rodeo, and it’s finally trickling down to everyone else (remember that scene from The Devil Wears Prada?). Cowboycore, whether you love it or not, is now mainstream. 

We don’t expect you to head west in head-to-toe cowboy garb (unless you want to), but you can easily incorporate the look into your pre-existing style without cosplaying as Annie Oakley (Halloween is over, after all). From subtle western details to modernized versions of country classics, here are some discrete and stylish ways to get into the trend. Giddy up with our suggestions ahead.

Boots

Let’s start with the most obvious cowboy signifier: the cowboy boot. You don’t have to don actual cowboy boots (you can — I personally own two pairs), but you can get the same feel if you incorporate small details. Think pointier toes, fringe, or heavy hardwear, or if you prefer something more minimalist, pivot to riding boots that are sleeker in fit. 

AE Western Mid-Calf Boot

black cowboy boots

American Eagle

$65 at AE

Dolce Vita Volli Boots

Tan Suede ankle boots

Zappos

$154 at Zappos

Frye Harness Boots 12R

black frye bootsa

The Frye Company

$428 at Frye

Oliver Riding Boot

black riding boots

Nordstrom

$150 at Nordstrom

Denim

You can go in two different directions when choosing your cowboycore jeans: Deep indigo straight-leg jeans, reminiscent of those worn by rodeo riders, or, opt for the cowgirl look in worn-in sandblasted washes cut in a subtly flared silhouette. (Even Katie can’t resist a good bootcut jean.) 

Joe’s The Provocateur Bootcut Jeans

jeans on model

Nordstrom

$113 at Nordstrom

Pistola Stevie High Rise Relaxed Flare

STEVIE HIGH RISE RELAXED FLARE - PULSE

Pistola

$148 at Pistola

J.Crew High-rise ’90s classic straight jean in Rinse wash

High-rise '90s classic straight jean in Rinse wash

J.Crew

$138 at J.Crew

Reformation Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans

Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans on model

Reformation

$148 at Reformation

Western Shirts

Think of a western shirt as the casual cousin of the button-down. Some have shoulder details, front and back yoking, mother-of-pearl snap buttons, or maybe some whipstitching. They look great tucked into pants (or even a skirt). These types of shirts are easy basics, so consider this the cheat code for getting into the trend without having to buy an entirely new wardrobe. 

Faherty Daly Shirt

plaid shirt on model

Faherty

$178 at Faherty

Rag & Bone ICONS Wyatt Western Denim Shirt

ICONS Wyatt Western Denim Shirt on model

Nordstrom

$255 at Nordstrom

Wrangler Western Snap Shirt

western shirt on model

Wrangler

$44 at Wrangler

L.L. Bean Heritage Washed Denim Shirt, Long-Sleeve

Women's L.L. Bean Heritage Washed Denim Shirt, Long-Sleeve on model

L.L.Bean

$60 at L.L.Bean

Outerwear

Western jackets have a whole spectrum of styles, so the options are dependent on your comfort level. A suede jacket is a fun way to go all in, but we found a classic winter coat that just happens to be trimmed in fringe, giving it a slight cowboy edge. 

Steven Madden Fringe With Benefits Coat

Fringe With Benefits Coat

Revolve

$139 at Revolve

Faherty ThunderVoice Eagle High Pile Fleece Jacket

faherty jacket on model

Faherty

$228 at Faherty

[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Jacket

[BLANKNYC] Womens Luxury Clothing Suede Fringe Shirt with Front Snap Closure Faux Leather Jacket

Amazon

$62 at Amazon

Tahari

gray fringe coat on model

Nordstrom Rack

$130 at The Rack

Prairie Dress

For a feminine flare that toes the line between the grandmillenial and cowboycore trends, try the new crop of prairie dresses, reworked in paisleys and ditsy florals. They fit right into the western culture without taking it too literally and pair seamlessly with the rest of the trend’s aesthetic. Style it with a leather waist belt and cowboy boots, and you’ll be ready for brunch (or saddling up). 

Smocked Long Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women’s Dresses Crewneck Casual Summer Ruffle Short Sleeve Bohemian Tiered Smocked Long Maxi Dress Floral Leopard Print on model

Amazon

$41 at Amazon

Ulla Johnson Kali Midi Dress

red floral dress

The Outnet

$208 at The Outnet

Doen Iliana Dress

woman in floral dress with child

Doen

$398 at Doen

Hill House Crepe Louisa Nap Dress

The Crepe Louisa Nap Dress on model

The Hill House

$150 at Hill House

Western-Inspired Accessories

There’s a lot of wiggle room when it comes to accessorizing your cowboycore look. Sure, you can take the aesthetic religiously and top your outfit off with a ten-gallon hat, but there are subtler ways to accessorize. Try a felt hat in a minimalist silhouette, turquoise jewelry, or a modern take on the saddle bag. 

ASN Dolly Western Hat

white cowboy hat

Madewell

$89 at Madewell

ElleBrands Amazonite Drop Earrings

Amazonite Drop Earrings, Amazonite Earrings, Dangle Earrings, Black Own Shop, Gift for Mom, Gift for Her, Gift for Friend

Etsy

$34 at Etsy

Madein Western Belt

black western belt
$17 at ASOS

Cuyana Half-Moon Shoulder Bag

Cuyana black saddle bag

Cuyana

$298 at Cuyana

