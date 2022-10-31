12 Cashmere Sweaters That Are Surprisingly Less Than $150

Share

It’s a winter-ready miracle.

In our opinion, luxury is a state of mind, not a price point. It can mean something different to each individual, whether it’s a quiet cup of tea in the morning or an extra long hot bath. So when it does come to a material good, we’re of the same opinion that an item historically deemed “luxurious” shouldn’t have to come with a steep cost.

Pure cashmere falls under that category. The supple material is known for its soft texture and being a lifelong investment — we consider it a wardrobe staple. Once you switch to cashmere knits, your skin might have a hard time adjusting to itchy synthetic blends again. The reason why the textile is associated with a higher cost is due to its labored production process, where fibers are typically separated by hand from the molted coats of mountainous goats. But in today’s age of direct-to-consumer, sustainably focused brands with a core mission to bring down the prices of cashmere without sacrificing quality, alongside competitive retailers giving customers quality items for lower costs, cashmere rightfully belongs to the masses,

Even better, the cashmere we found rings in at under $150 (we even found one for $50!). Find your new favorite sweater that won’t upset your wallet with our finds ahead.

Best Cashmere Sweaters Under $150

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater Nordstrom Rack Meet the sweater that will become a workhorse of your fall wardrobe. It comes in a luscious neutral caramel shade that goes with everything, and its perfectly slouchy fit will have you toeing the line between casual and chic. Was $119 (58% off) $50 Nordstrom Rack

Naadam Essential Cashmere Sweater Naadam If you haven’t heard of Naadam’s cult-favorite cashmere, prepare to be impressed. The brand prides itself on being “the world’s fairest cashmere,” working directly with herders to offer sustainably-sourced, cruelty-free Mongolian cashmere that rivals designer goods. Reviewers also rave that Naadam’s Essential sweater is “the softest thing I’ve ever touched.” $75 at Naadam

Cashmere Boutique Spring Crewneck Sweater Amazon Who knew that 100 percent cashmere can come with free, two-day Prime shipping? This crewneck sweater available at Amazon is a great option if you’re looking for a lighter, springtime sweater. $99 at Amazon

Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Uniqlo There’s something about a cashmere turtleneck that envelops you like no other knitwear, and Uniqlo is a retailer we return to season after season. It’s a gender-neutral fit made from a 3D stretch-resistant pattern, which means it won’t stretch out over time, a valid concern that many of us have when investing in cashmere. $130 at Uniqlo

Italic Airy Cashmere Crewneck Tee Italic Italic touts itself as the brand heralding “luxury without labels,” co-opting the very same factories that house well-known brands like rag & bone, Ugg, and more to give you the same quality for a fraction of their designer counterparts’ price. That makes them the perfect place to stop for 100 percent cashmere. Their crewneck tee is manufactured in a location that previously worked with Sandro and Maje, so expect a great fit worthy of all the compliments. $100 at Italic

J.Crew Cashmere Pashmina J.Crew As always, you can rely on J.Crew to bring out the best cold-weather cashmere accessories. This pashmina doubles as a chic Zoom blanket for when you need to log onto a meeting but don’t want to let on that your heat hasn’t kicked in yet. Was $150 (46% Off) $80 at j.crew

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Quince Quince is a Katie Couric Media fan favorite, and for good reason. Not only are the brand’s offerings sustainable, but each item is designed with timelessness in mind. This fisherman crewneck in particular is an “own it for life” kind of purchase. $90 at Quince

Organic Color Short Cardigan Gobi So technically this cardigan is priced above our self-inflicted $150 max, but Gobi currently offers a buy one get one free model for select sweaters. Can’t say no to that. And if you are looking for something more cost-conscious, the brand offers a supple matching set of a sweater and beanie combo for just $99. $219 at Gobi

Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Macys This classic turtleneck comes in a whopping range of 14 different colors, so consider buying one for every fit and fancy. It also has a more inclusive size range, with options in petite sizes as well. (Was $119 with Code FRIEND) $80 at Macys

Lilysilk Pullover Cashmere Knit Sweater Lilisilk In times when your mind needs a sweatshirt, but your environment requires something a little more elevated, try a cashmere hoodie. Lilysilk’s in particular is a hard price to beat and marries your needs perfectly. It also has a pair of matching sweatpants if you’re searching for a head-to-toe look. $139 at Lilysilk

L.L. Bean Crewneck Fairisle Sweater L.L.Bean Finding printed cashmere under $150 is a difficult task, but we resolved the issue by sourcing this L.L. Bean sweater. Its whimsical Fairisle design is the antithesis of an ugly Christmas sweater, which we embrace with open arms. $139 at L.L.Bean