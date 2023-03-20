Got Spring Fever? Step Into the Sunshine in Our Editors’ Favorite Fashion Finds

Share

We’ve compiled all the perfect picks to help you soak up the sun in style.

The first chilly months of the year have passed, we’ve almost fully adjusted to the time change, and those infamous marshmallow Peeps have begun filling the supermarket shelves. It’s official: We’re casting aside the shackles of winter and reemerging into warmth. Of course, that means you’re no longer required to don three layers and a wool head covering when you so much as walk the dog. As you gear up to hike, brunch, shop, or simply commute to work in crisp sunshine, you’ll soon start opting for light sweaters and even (gasp) sandals.

There’s one issue with the spring wardrobe transition, though. As you put away your go-to coat and dig your favorite old cardigan from the back of your drawer, you may be hit with a wave of disappointment. After all, when you spend months away from old wardrobe staples, some pieces will inevitably feel out of fashion, dowdy, or just not you. And even when you’re still in love with everything, somehow a mystery stain situation always comes into play, ruining at least one piece.

Well when you’re inevitably seeking clothing and accessories to fill those pesky holes in your spring wardrobe, our editors have stepped up to the plate. We’ve compiled seasonal finds of all shapes and sizes — from casual clogs to the perfect day-to-night jumpsuits. Plus, we’ve included a ton of detailed info on where we wear these pieces so that you can sort out whether to prioritize the slingbacks that will become your new favorite wedding guest shoes or the jeans that will serve you well when you hit happy hour.

Spring Fashion Must-Haves, According to Our Editors

Chaco Paonia Clog Chaco “Everyone and their mother has apparently copped a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, but I can’t seem to get my hands on the always-sold-out style. I’m extremely particular when it comes to my shoes, too, and I haven’t seen a color of the mules that speak to me just yet. I recently stumbled across the Chaco Paonia Clog, which is similar in silhouette to the iconic Boston but fits me way better (and is less expensive). The fluffy lining in this style is cozy without being bulky, and the sole is incredibly supportive of my high arches.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $90 at Chaco

The Way-High Sailor Jean Everlane “For most of my life, I would’ve rather gotten a Pap smear in a tent than tried on jeans, but my opinion on all that changed when I discovered Everlane. I own four pairs of their denim masterpieces, and my most recent acquisition, the Way-High Sailor Jean, might be my favorite. I bought them in “Sail Blue,” a color that feels both 90s and 70s in a way that walks the line between trendy and enduring. The high waist is modern and not too Mom Jeans-y, and the fabric sucks you in just the right amount. My recent go-to outfit for drinks at a bar with friends is the Canadian Tuxedo: These jeans, a chambray shirt tucked in (and unbuttoned at least one button lower than feels appropriate), a bunch of gold necklaces, and a pair of ankle boots. A look even Tim Horton himself would approve of.” — Molly Simms, Vice President, Editorial Director $118 at Everlane

& Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater & Other Stories “My friend recently visited me from Amsterdam, and she was wearing a sweater that I could not get over. Instead of catching up on life, I spent approximately 90 percent of our time together coveting this sweater. I assumed it was some sort of fabulous, extremely expensive European gem that I would never be able to get my hot little hands on, and I started plotting ways to steal it while she slept. Luckily it did not come to that — like a grown-up, I just asked her where it was from and if she could send me one when she got back across the pond. Well wouldn’t ya know it, the darn thing is from & Other Stories, and could be mine, all mine, in just days. Did I buy it? You bet your butt I did. Did I buy it in green and light blue and beige? Heck yeah. Have I worn anything, anything at all, except for these sweaters since I received them? No comment.” — Emily Pinto, Creative Director $59, & Other Stories

Quince “I’m the type of shopper who’s somehow always seeking the perfect mini skirt. It’s tricky business since the color and cut need to be versatile enough to pair seamlessly with my whole wardrobe — but the piece cannot lack character. This spring, luckily, Quince has ensured I’m well equipped for all the farmers market runs, park picnics, concerts, and vacations that stud my social calendar. Their Washable Silk Mini Skirt is a fundamental addition to my wardrobe because it goes with any top imaginable (from a full-on blouse to a baggy tee). The unique texture, however, makes the skirt remarkable in and of itself. I can easily pair it with tights to beat San Francisco’s notorious chill, but the material is substantial enough to be worn solo. If you’re intrigued but aren’t in a mini skirt phase, their maxi version is just as pretty and practical.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $50 at Quince

Pistola Grover Field Suit Pistola “As a mildly curvy girl whose waist measurements never line up with the hip measurements in any size, jumpsuits and rompers are very rarely my friends. However, the exception of the decade has been Pistola’s Grover Field Suit, which is far and away one of the best-fitting items in my closet. It has a versatile straight-leg fit, space in the torso to accommodate curves, and — here’s the best part — adjustable straps at the waist that allow you to choose a cinched look or a looser fit. It has double button closures down the front to ensure you’re never gapping, and the patch pockets don’t gap either. It’s also surprisingly easy to style and create different looks with: Layer a turtleneck under it on a cooler day; pair it with an oversized cardigan or blazer; wear it with platform sneakers (my go-to) or flats, booties, or heels; cuff the legs or leave them be. The world is truly your oyster. The sage green color I got is no longer available, but this one is pretty close and I think the black gives the fit a little more sophistication and flexibility. $168 at Pistola

Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit Alex Mill “To echo Ciara’s point, jumpsuits are very hard to take a gamble on. But Alex Mill’s Standard Jumpsuit makes for the perfect one-piece when you’re in need of an easy-but-put-together outfit in a hurry. It’s super comfortable and easy to pair with sneakers and a belt, and comes in a multitude of colors so you can pick what works best for your wardrobe palette. When I’m feeling extra spicy, I pair it with this Cotton Bandana as an accessory for the perfect utilitarian outfit.” — Alissa Bell, Partnerships Manager $215 at Alex Mill

Bianka Slingback Pumps Sam Edelman “Kitten heels are making a comeback and these Sam Edelman Bianka Slingbacks are the perfect pair. These show-stoppers come in a variety of colors but I opted for the black patent and they instantly dress up any look. My go-to outfit is pairing these with jeans and a leather blazer for a night out.” — Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate Partnerships $140 at Sam Edelman

Nuuly Nuuly “A new season is upon us, and the urge to buy a new spring wardrobe is very tempting. As much as I want to revamp my entire closet, it’s not the most financially (or environmentally) responsible thing to do, and that’s why I love Nuuly. Nuuly is a clothing rental service that allows me to switch up my wardrobe without the commitment of spending hundreds of dollars on new pieces. Whether I want a new outfit for an event (insert the several weddings I have on the books for this year), or simply want to change up my go-to work outfit, Nuuly offers so many fun styles to choose from. The best part is that if you fall in love with a piece, you can buy it at a heavily discounted rate! Catch me in Nuuly head-to-toe this spring (and probably for the rest of the year, too).” — Victoria Bellucci, Account Manager $88 per month

Small Ella Bio Tote Tory Burch “I always realize too late in the season that I don’t have a good spring bag — everything I own is black! (New York City problems.) This year I finally decided to look ahead and treat myself to the Tory Burch Ella Bio tote. I’m that person who’s always lugging half my life to even the most mundane of brunch outings — gotta have my wallet, phone, keys, gum, Kindle for the subway, you get it — and the small tote fits all of my stuff without overpowering me. It even fits my laptop.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $298 at Tory Burch