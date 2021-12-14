Share

While the weather outside is frightful, keeping warm with stylish winter accessories is so delightful.

As winter creeps closer and closer, it’s time to break out the essentials: boots, coats, gloves, and all the fixings. If your winter wardrobe is in need of a bit of a refresh, Walmart has come to the rescue with affordable essentials that are sure to last. If you’re all ready for the snow, cute accessories like the perfect beanie or a snuggly sweatshirt make for a perfect gift for anyone in your life.

From hitting the slopes to running some errands, winter accessories can be used to keep you from freezing your fingers off and for a little extra something-something when your coat and scarf just aren’t cutting it. Whether you’re planning to make a statement with your outerwear this year or just need something to spice up your accessories rotation, KCM has you covered.

For under $50, you could add a couple of these accessories to your winter wardrobe, all while staying warm and feeling great about your new look. From hike-ready boots to soft scarves and tech-savvy gloves, here are the winter accessories we’re adding to our closets immediately.

Time and Tru Women’s Lined Beanie Walmart Warm neutrals and a fun pompom collide in this knitted beanie. Not only will it keep your head warm on blustery days, but it’s a foolproof way to hide third-day hair. It also rings in at under $10, so you might as well pick it up in some other colors, too. BUY HERE

Spencer Touchscreen Gloves Walmart Keep from freezing your fingers off while you’re sending that very important text. Even though these gloves are lined with a snuggly fleece material, they still allow for you to easily use the touchscreen on your phone or car stereo (because we all know grabbing an ice-cold steering wheel with your bare hands is less than ideal). Three buttons add a touch of class around the wrist, acting as the finishing touch on an already sleek pair of gloves. BUY HERE

EZGO Vintage-Inspired Winter Sock 5-Pack Walmart Sure, socks aren’t the most glamorous winter accessory, but they’re a necessity. If you’re a fan of having a bit poke out above your boot for a casual look, these knitted socks will do just the trick. They’re extra warm without being bulky, and you get five pairs in a pack, so you won’t have to replenish your sock drawer any time soon. BUY HERE

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Faux Fur Hiker Boot Walmart Utilitarian meets posh in this faux fur hiking boot. While it’s probably not the most practical for actual hiking, we can dream. A rugged sole will keep you from slipping in slush and snow, and the lacing detail at the ankle provides a little extra support. If green isn’t your color, these boots also come in a classic black and deep burgundy. BUY HERE

Free Assembly Women’s Half Zip Poncho with Collar Walmart Need to jazz up an outfit? No problem. Throw this plaid poncho over just about any base layer and you’re good to go. A turtleneck, jeans, and some Chelsea boots would be a great option for a brunch outfit, and the poncho gives you plenty of room to eat as much as you want. Despite being rather loose, the high collar and nipped-in sides of this piece give it some structure. Basically, it’s just a fashionable blanket. BUY HERE

Plush Skiing Earmuffs Walmart Channel Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci with these faux fur earmuffs. Their exaggerated shape make a statement, but they also block out freezing temps and keep your hair from becoming a staticky mess (unlike a beanie). They’re also perfect for wearing with your earbuds, which will fit extra snug beneath the muffs.Walmart BUY HERE

Time And Tru Cozy Ribbed Scarf Walmart Wrap yourself up in this stretchy, snuggly scarf. We’re big fans of the camel tone, but it also comes in other neutrals like black and gray. Throwing a scarf atop a T-shirt and jeans can instantly make you look put together with minimal effort. By adding some volume and texture to your top half, you’re also able to play with your proportions a bit, maybe adding a knee-high boot or chunky shoe to balance out your outfit. BUY HERE

Follure Beaded Round Cap Walmart Skip the beanie for something a little more fabulous. This green turban screams 1920s opulence, boasting a silver beaded broach at the crown. The thick, knitted material will keep you nice and toasty when the wind picks up without feeling too fussy. BUY HERE

Kendra Scott Abbie Stud & Huggie Earring Set In Gold Walmart A classic set of studs and hoops will last way past the winter season. The scalloped texture of these mini hoops add a bit of flair to a classic earring, and the stud earrings mirror its shape. Wear these two together or apart, mixing and matching metals if you’re feeling daring. BUY HERE

Scoop Chain Boater Hat Walmart A good hat can work wonders. It not only hides a bad hair day, but it’s truly the metaphorical cherry on top of an outfit. A wide-brimmed hat like this one adds a touch of sophistication to a look, even if you’re just popping out to stock up on groceries. BUY HERE