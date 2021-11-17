Share

It’s a Christmas miracle!

December is just around the corner, and you know what that means…your calendar is going to soon be chock-full of events night after night. Christmas parties! Hanukkah gatherings! New Year’s Eve celebrations! Especially this year as people are getting booster shots and open to hosting and gathering. They might not be the fully-fledged events we used to attend, but these days we’ll take any excuse to wear something other than athleisure.

While all of this might sound fun to some of us, for others it can be a bit overwhelming…especially when you feel like your closet is majorly lacking in festive attire. Having a happy holiday can feel next to impossible when you’re stressed out of your mind over what to wear, and most of us don’t want to shell out the big bucks for something we might only wear once. Well friends, if you’re looking for an adorable outfit on a budget for your next party, we’ve got you covered this year. We’ve found a number of great items that will turn heads at any holiday gathering, and they’re all under $100. Now there’s really no excuse not to RSVP “attending” to all those invitations piling up in your inbox.

We tried to focus on the materials, prints, and styles that are favorites every holiday season. That means sequins, metallics, plaid, velvet, reds, greens, golds, silvers…the list goes on and on, but there’s something here for every taste and style. Whether you’re attending a cocktail party or just a small, casual gathering, there’s something on this list you’re sure to love and, more importantly, feel comfortable in. Get ready to brave the cold in a velvet minidress, snuggle up in some “fancy” sweatpants by a roaring fire with friends, or don a tasteful but warm outfit to wear for Christmas caroling through the town. We found plenty of options for every occasion to make sure you’re appropriately dressed and full of holiday cheer.

Metallic Split Sleeve Top This V-neck top is glisteningly festive, and it’s appropriate for a New Year’s Eve or a holiday party (we’re getting gelt vibes, in a great way). The billowed sleeves and elastic waist are the perfect way to give you a little breathing room if you plan to indulge in some treats! Buy Here

Sequin Pull-On Joggers Can you imagine anything more wonderful than fancy holiday-party-appropriate sweatpants? What a find! These joggers are perfect for working out…on the dance floor, of course. Since these are clearly the main event of your outfit, you can pair them with virtually any neutral top and shoes. Buy Here

Velvet Ruffle Long Sleeve Tie Waist Romper It’s the romper of your velveteen dreams! The color is festive, the ruffles are fun, and the length is flirty. It’s practically perfect for any party. We would never want your legs to get cold, so we suggest pairing this with some tights — anything from Sheertex is a great option because you know they’ll hold up night after night. Buy Here

Sequined Blazer Nothing says holiday party like sequins! This blazer will make a show-stopping addition to any plain black dress, or you can dress it down by pairing it with jeans and a neutral top. Buy Here

Open-Back Velvet Top This top is business in the front, party in the back. The way the pink blouse’s back laces up like a ballerina slipper is completely unique, but the front is modest enough to wear to a family gathering. Pair it with black pants or a skirt and you’re ready to go! Buy Here

Heart of Marigold Burgundy Wrap Maxi Dress If you’re attending an event that requires a more elevated look, we love this burgundy wrap dress. The color was made for the holidays, and if you pair it with some subtle sparkling jewelry you’re sure to look and feel like a princess. Buy Here

Sparkle Long Sleeve Wrap Dress This dress might just be our favorite item on the list. It’s elegant, appropriate for a woman of any age, and understated while still being super festive. Sign us up! Buy Here

Free Assembly Cotton Swing Dress with Puff Sleeves We had to include something for the more subtle revelers. If you’re drawn to sparkles, this might not look holiday-party-appropriate, but if you’re a little less obvious with your fashion choices, the puff sleeves and ruffled skirt create the perfect deviation from your usual black jeans and sweater. And you can wear it anytime of the year! If you want to add a little bit of fun to it, pair it with some polka dot tights. Feeling festive? Get it in wreath green, Buy Here

Smocked Cuff Foil Dot Blouse There’s something about gold and black that makes us think of a clear sky on a cold winter night. It’s a romantic combination that’s perfect for any occasion. Pair this blouse with a matching skirt, or wear it with black pants and heels for a great party outfit. Buy Here

Side Slit Satin Maxi Skirt If this isn’t a perfect Christmas red, then we don’t know what is. If you want to spread cheer, this bright, festive skirt is the perfect way to do it! Pair it with a black or white sweater, or even a silly Christmas sweater if the occasion calls for it. Buy Here

Topshop Knot Front Jacquard Romper in Black If you can’t tell already, we love a romper for the holidays. Yes they can be a bit annoying when it comes to using the restroom, but they’ll accentuate your legs without making you feel like you need to constantly be conscious of how you’re sitting. This black one has a high neck that’s very on-trend. Plus, the texture gives a subtle shine perfect for this time of year. Buy Here

Smocked-Neck Top in Good Tidings Plaid Plaid is one of those prints that immediately makes us think of fancy wrapping paper and spending the holidays with the royal family at Balmoral. If you didn’t swing an invite to their Scottish vacation home this year, then wearing this top is the next best option! Buy Here

Gold Embellished Drape Detail Mini Dress This dress will make you feel like you’re Diana Ross attending a Grammys afterparty. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it will light up any room you walk into. We love it for a New Year’s Eve party, and it’s sure to earn you a midnight kiss! Buy Here

Free Assembly V-Neck Jumpsuit Another romper? Well, if you insist. This one features full length pants to keep you warm on a chilly night. The bow detail feels on-theme with the holidays and the elegant neckline gives this pants-set a dash of femininity. You can easily pull this look off with flats, heels, or boots. Buy Here

Nantucket Tartan Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress This plaid shift dress will make you feel like you’re a little holiday present. Wear it alone with black heels, or pair it with black tights and little black booties for a less formal look. Oh, and did we mention that it’s on sale for 50 percent off? You’re welcome! Buy Here

Alexia Admor Draped Sheath Dress This is another dress that just screams “elegance.” Red is one of those colors that looks beautiful on practically every skin tone, and this flattering dress is one we know all of your friends will want to borrow! Buy Here