Share

Update your winter wardrobe for under $100!

Have you ever peeked around your jam-packed closet for something to wear and then come up empty-handed? Why don’t I ever have something to wear?! you think to yourself. It’s an all-too-common scenario. Everything feels outdated or you’ve already worn it a few times this week. Plus, shopping for basics is never fun, so we often skip it. But that’s a mistake! You need those foundational pieces handy in order to mix and match them with your trendier pieces. That’s how you create fun, new looks with the clothes you already have.

And during winter, there are even more things to consider when you’re getting dressed. It’s freezing out, so tossing on a simple casual dress with sneakers will not suffice. You have to think about keeping your legs, arms, and ears warm, but you also need a great jacket handy to tie your look together. It can often feel like you need to spend loads of money on loads of clothes just to create a few looks. But that’s not the reality we live in today! Amazon has stylish, quality items for low prices! And you can get them fast! Last-minute shopping, we’re not afraid of you anymore!

Ahead of the holidays, we’re giving you four key looks, filled with basics and jazzy pieces, to help take the pressure off finding the perfect, yet affordable, winter outfit. Whether you just want to look cute at home while you’re curled up underneath a weighted blanket, catching up with friends and family, or celebrating the New Year, shop the best winter outfits from Amazon below. The best part? Everything costs less than $100.

Look No. 1: Your Friend’s Holiday Party

Single Breasted Mid-Length Wool Blend Coat by Chouyatou A classic wool coat that hits below the knee is a winter must-have. Get this dressed-up stylish staple for less than $60. (We also love the camel brown and dark burgundy colors!) Buy Here

Loose Oversized Sweater Dress Forget stiff uncomfortable dresses around the indulgent holiday season. Instead, opt for a super comfortable sweater style. This one couldn’t be easier to throw on — you’ll be out the of the door in five minutes and still look put together. Buy Here

Over The Knee Boots by DREAM PAIRS Keep your legs covered and warm with this faux suede over-the-knee boot that reminds us of a Stuart Weitzman design (but at a fraction of the price). Buy Here

Crystal Dangle Earrings by Mecresh It’s that time of year when glitz and glam are socially acceptable at all times of the day. Jazz up this holiday party outfit with these sparkling dangle earrings that graze your shoulders and catch the eye of everyone at the party. Buy Here

Look No. 2: Gift Shopping Around Town

Faux Fur Teddy Coat The verdict is in: teddy bear coats are still very much on trend. This ivory option costs less than $50 and is the perfect topper for any outfit — whether you’re just running a quick errand, or you’re heading to a major event. Buy Here

Long-Sleeve Casual Lace Top by MIHOLL This casual lace sleeve top is a no. 1 best-seller on Amazon for a few reasons: the details are immaculate, the cut is super flattering, and it’s easy to rock with your favorite jeans or skirt easily. Trust us — this piece will easily take you from day-to-night and become your go-to for the season. Buy Here

Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans by NYDJ Straight leg jeans go with everything. If you’re in the market to refresh your denim, you can’t go wrong with NYDJ’s Marilyn cut. Plus, they’re almost 50 percent off right now! Buy Here

Faux Fur Beanie by FURTALK The faux fur pom-pom on this beanie looks as close to real fur as you can find. Wear this to keep your ears and head warm — or just to cover up a bad hair day. Buy Here

Cliff Sneaker by Steve Madden Spice up this casual everyday outfit with a fun pair of sneaks! Steve Madden’s Cliff Sneaker features multiple animal prints in neutral colors so they’ll stick out but not so much so that they make you feel out of place. Buy Here

Look No. 3: Hosting a Holiday Brunch

Lightweight Long Length Cardigan by Amazon Essentials Tired of seeing the same ‘ol holiday colors (like crimson reds, forest greens, and electric blues)? Then try wearing a color that’s unexpected — like this sleek longline cardigan in a pop of neon pink. Buy Here

Lightweight Turtleneck by VOBCTY Underneath your open cardigan, wear this slim turtleneck that features just enough spandex to make you feel comfortable but secure. Turtlenecks are a classic layering piece every closet needs and this one comes in over 20 different colors. Buy Here

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans by Levi’s If you’re a skinny jeans gal through and through, then ground your casual look with a pair of Levi’s form-fitting (snug-in-all-the-right-places) black jeans. Buy Here

Idina Ankle Bootie by Cole Haan Chelsea boots are all the rage right now. Cole Haan’s pair features an elegant chain detail on the backside of the boot so your feet will glisten (and catch the admiring eyes of others) as you walk about. Buy Here

14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings by EASYSO These 14K gold-plated hoop earrings are real showstoppers. They give the illusion that you have three earrings in, but they all lead to one earring back. For less than $16, these are easy to wear and a must-add-to-cart accessory. Buy Here

Look No. 4: Making Gingerbread Houses at Home

Long Pajamas Set by LOGENE Make your pajama drawer dance by adding this cozy blue tie-dye set to the mix. During the winter, it’s always nice to keep your arms and legs covered, so we love that this set features pants and long sleeves. Buy Here

Faux Fur Slip On Slippers Slip your toes into a fuzzy foot bed with these faux-fur slippers. We love this pair’s’ neutral color because they’ll look good no matter what you’re wearing. Buy Here

3-Pack of Silk Scrunchies This affordable set of silk scrunchies will make your strands happy. They’re soft enough to prevent unnecessary breakage, and they also look cute on your hand when you don’t feel like wearing your hair up. Buy Here