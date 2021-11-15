10 Cozy Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm for Under $100

Share

You don’t have to break the bank to stay stylish and warm.

One of the most crucial fashion decisions during winter is deciding on the perfect jacket. You need one that’ll keep you warm but is easy enough to throw on with just about any outfit. And you get bonus points if it’s on-trend. The easy choice would be a puffer jacket. Not only are they plush and cozy, but they’re also so lightweight so you don’t feel bogged down under it and all your winter accessories. Plus, puffer jackets are on theme with the athleisure trend that popped up a few years ago and never left. We all want to be comfortable, right? Luckily you can look cozy and put together all in one with this jacket staple of the season.

Whether you like your jackets hooded (so you can seal in heat when you forget your hat at home), long enough to cover your backside, or easily packable for on-the-go warmth, there are plenty of puffer styles to choose from this season. From Abercrombie to DKNY to Levi’s, you’ll find colorful, neutral, and even metallic options to choose from. And the best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to stay warm. All of our favorite puffer picks below cost less than $100.

So, if you’re hitting the slopes on a much-needed winter vacation or just need something toasty to throw on for your morning walk, we’ve got you covered with the best puffer jackets under $100 below.

Lightweight Packable Puffer by Abercrombie Abercrombie’s hooded puffer is so lightweight and packable that it fits into a tiny little drawstring bag that’s small enough to keep in your purse (or toss in your luggage) for when you need a little extra warmth. Buy Here

Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat by Amazon Essentials Amazon makes a line of affordable fashion essentials — and this is their take on the classic puffer jacket. With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, it’s an easy yes at less than $60. We love this olive color for when you’re tired of wearing black, but it comes in other exciting hues like bright red and mint green. Buy Here

Women’s Puffer Jacket with Faux Leather by Nanette Lepore If you like a little shine in your outerwear, we love Nanette Lepore’s take on the classic jacket style. It has zipper pockets to keep your phone and keys in place, plus a faux fur hood to wear when the wind starts whipping. Buy Here

Faux-Leather Puffer Coat by DKNY Faux leather is everywhere this season — from leggings to blazers, and even coats. We love DKNY’s faux leather take on the puffer style because it looks polished and it’s easily wearable from day to night. Buy Here

ColdControl Max Cropped Puffer Jacket by Gap Factory We like to consider animal print a neutral here at KCM. Gap’s hooded style will look amazing with an all-black outfit, but it will also work with your favorite jeans and ivory cashmere sweater. Buy Here

Women’s Puffer Jacket by Levi’s Opt for a bold and bright style if you already have a go-to neutral puffer that you love. This Levi’s version has a unique drawstring on the back that cinches in for a flattering view. Buy Here

Standard Quilted Long Coat by Daily Ritual This quilted puffer coat hits above the knee and is a perfect option to throw on when you have to run out for a few errands and don’t feel like getting dressed up underneath. Buy Here

Matte Quilted Puffer Jacket By Nap Loungewear If you’re looking for a heavy duty puffer jacket, we love this feather-filled option from Nap Loungewear. It also comes in ivory and grey and when you wear it, it’ll feel like you have a cloud wrapped around your body. Buy Here

Hooded Down Jacket with Adjustable Length by Umeko Instead of buying short, medium, and long-length puffers, this 3-in-1 puffer coat has zippered sections you can easily remove to achieve all three lengths. The timeless versatility can’t be beat. Buy Here