These boots are made for fall walking.

The only thing as essential to the perfect fall outfit as a great jacket is a great pair of fall boots, and they’re another fall item we won’t apologize for buying repeatedly. The truth of the matter is that there really isn’t one boot that can do it all. It’s physically impossible for one pair of boots to be both ankle and knee height, and we won’t be the people to tell you one style is more important than the other. Suede boots are a fall favorite but they’re not weatherproof, and weatherproof boots are great but not for a nice dinner. Even the classic Chelsea boot isn’t straightforward: There are about a hundred Chelsea boots that are just different enough to merit buying multiple pairs for subtly different looks. In short, we can narrow fall boot needs down to a few different styles — if we absolutely must due to closet or budget restrictions — but no further.

Team KCM rounded up 14 pairs of fall boots that will fill all the gaps in your closet, whether you’re looking for something that’s sleek for the office, a little sexy for a night out, rustic for apple picking, or practical and weather-ready. Each pair is one you’ll actually want to wear, and they all score highly in both style and comfort points. These are the absolute best fall boots, in our opinion. And believe us when we say it was tough to cap it at 14.

The Best Fall Boots for Every Occasion and Budget

Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Commuter Boot As you might have guessed from their name, these Nisolo boots are perfect for getting around. They have the convenience of Chelsea boots — no zippers or laces and a flexible ankle that moves with you — with a stylish heel that will elevate any outfit. They’re made with ethically sourced, waterproof leather uppers that can withstand any nasty fall rain, plus memory foam insoles for major comfort. buy here

Dr. Martens 2976 Vegan Chelsea Boot Docs are known for their durability, and this Chelsea style boot is no exception. The slimmed down silhouette and lace-free design make these boots the versatile alternative to the originals. After the initial break-in period, they’re easy to slip on and off and will last you for years. Slip in an extra insole for added comfort. buy here

Everlane Glove Boot Ever wish you could just wear socks at the office all day? Well, you’re in luck: Everlane’s Glove Boot, made with recycled water bottles, are stretchy enough to be comfortable while retaining their shape for a sleek silhouette. The low heel is the perfect height for casual and dressed-up occasions alike. buy here

Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot For a more feminine and stylish take on classic Timberland boot, we can’t recommend these Chelsea boots enough. They’re not as bulky as the classics but still have a rugged sole and sturdy construction perfect for long walks. The dark brown color goes with everything, but the same boots come in olive green for a more colorfully-fall look. buy here

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots Everybody needs a good rain boot, and there’s a reason Hunter has been the go-to brand for years. Their hand-assembled boots come with a two-year warranty to guarantee your satisfaction, and I have had my Hunters — plus the shearling insoles — for more than a decade of midwestern weather: If that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. We love the classic tall boot, but the short boots and slim-calf versions are great options as well. buy here

Matisse Caty Western Boots These western style boots are anything but boring. With bold colors like red, metallic silver, and cheetah print, they’re a surefire way to make a statement, and even the sand and black options are striking. Pair with wide leg jeans or a skirt to showcase them properly. buy here

Roots Junction Boot These low-profile Chelseas can take you from walking through a museum to walking on a woodsy trail. The slim soles have a surprising amount of traction and the beautiful nubuck leather is actually waterproof. Boxes: checked. buy here

The Original L.L. Bean Boot Get your New England on with L.L. Bean’s iconic all-weather boot. The made-in-Maine boots have been around since 1912, and are as fall ready as they come. Pair them with thick wool socks or, for anyone with chronically cold feet, choose the Thinsulate or shearling-lined versions for added warmth. buy here

BØRN Brenta Boots Tired of Chelsea boots yet? Well we aren’t, and we have yet another pair to suggest. BØRN shoes are unfailingly cushy, forgiving, and supportive and make ideal walking shoes. The goring style on these gives the classic look a twist. buy here

J.Crew Roxie Ankle Boots Snakeskin is in, and these J.Crew boots are the perfect combination of edgy and polished. The center seam, back zipper, and covered heel are perfectly elegant, and the soft leather is instantly comfortable. You’ll be surprised by how many outfits you can work these babies into: You won’t want to take them off. buy here

Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie The square toe and flared block heel add just enough edge to these otherwise timeless booties. They give the sleek, classic style an update and eliminate the pinched toe problem, so you’ll actually be excited to wear them. Blisters be gone! buy here

Columbia Newton Ridge Mid Plus Waterproof Hiking Boots If your fall bucket list includes hiking, we have you covered. This style from Columbia is waterproof, easily broken in, and super comfortable for intermediate and beginner hikers. Best of all, they don’t have the hefty price tag of Himalayas-ready boots. buy here

Silent D Comess Knee-High Boots Knee-high black boots will never not be in. This pair has a narrower, stretchy shaft for a calf-hugging fit that won’t look clunky or floppy. Pair them with anything and everything for an instant hit of elegance. buy here

BØRN Cotto Boots For anyone who has struggled to find knee-high boots that fit their calves, you’ve come to the right place. These BØRN boots have ties at the top for a customizable fit, and they’re made of soft leather that will mold to fit you perfectly. They have just the right amount of heel for a little lift without compromising the brand’s signature comfort. Plus, they’re on sale for $55 off the original price — so it’s even easier to justify buying them. buy here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.