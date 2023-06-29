12 Amazon Fashion Finds You’ll Be Wearing All Summer

Share

Dresses and sandals are so much cuter with two-day shipping

How often do you put off shopping for an event, a weekend away, or a summer soiree until the very last minute? We do it a lot. That’s how we discovered the Narnia-esque armoire on Amazon — it’s surprisingly, or maybe unsurprisingly, vast. Surprising because we used to think of Amazon as the place we bought books, and then it became the place that supplied everything in our junk drawer. But it probably shouldn’t be shocking that they have an impressive selection of apparel since you can get pretty much anything on the mega-retailer, including designer clothes and affordable accessories. We’ve refreshed entire wardrobes via Amazon, and we’re not ashamed to admit it.

But now we need to focus on the task ahead: Summer is here, and if you’re anything like us, you haven’t properly shopped for the season yet. With a few July 4th events ahead and even more summer gatherings down the line, it’s prime time to fill the gaps in that closet with the best summer fashion from Amazon. With Prime 2-day shipping, you can source a new outfit today and it’ll arrive in time for the holiday and also be cute enough to pack on your upcoming vacation.

Best Summer Fashion on Amazon

Straw Sun Bucket Hat Amazon The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere this summer. This topper comes in a variety of colors and trendy prints, making it essential to have on hand when packing your beach tote. The only problem is that it comes in 28 different patterns, including stripes and checkers, so it’ll be hard to choose just one. $21 at amazon

Women’s Two Piece Linen Outfit Amazon Building a capsule wardrobe? You should have at least one matching set that can be split up to create additional outfits. We’re stocking up on linen sets like this one over the summer because sets look put together at afternoon events but also work as a beach coverup. And while this is a set, we like the contrasting details of the clean lines on the top against the bunching and flaring in the pants. $44 at amazon

Women’s One-Piece Ribbed Swimsuit Amazon Ribbed swimsuits will be everywhere this summer because the trend is so flattering (not to mention comfortable and non-restricting). Similar designer suits sell for upwards of $200, but you can score the same look for under $30 on Amazon. $28 at amazon

Pillow Slippers Amazon We couldn’t find a more comfortable pair of slides if we tried. These cushioned sandals are easy to throw on when running errands or heading to the pool. And the durable EVA material will stand up to all the elements, including sand and salty ocean water. $24 at amazon

Women’s Straw Hat Visor Amazon Fact: Floppy hats are glamorous but not so practical if you’re trying to relax. If you lean back, you get a bent rim, and that’s not glamorous. A visor offers similar protection from the sun on your face but is easier to lounge in. Still want to look like a celeb? Opt for a timeless beachy material like straw. $20 at Amazon

Snap Button Foldover Collar Henley Knitted Pullover Top Amazon If your goal is to embody coastal chic this summer, you need this sweater. The henley knit top is perfect for breezy beach nights or to throw over your shoulders in a chilly restaurant. You might get mistaken for Diane Keaton, but that’s certainly not a problem. $43 at Amazon

U-Shaped Hair Pin Amazon An elegant way to get your hair up on sweltering summer days that isn’t a claw clip? Yes, please. Once you get the hang of it (it only takes a few tries!), you won’t know how you ever lived without this chic hairpin. $9 at amazon

Chunky Hoop Earrings Set Amazon It seems like everyone is wearing funky huggie earrings these days. Now’s the right time to get in on the trend if you haven’t already because they just so happen to be a practical summer accessory: They’re not heavy — anything weighty is unacceptable when it’s hot and humid out. This hypoallergenic set comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, all of which will work with any summer outfit — which makes accessorizing a cinch when you’re sweating as you get ready. $10 at amazon

Men’s Regular Fit Long Sleeve Solid Pocket Oxford Shirt Amazon The model might be a man, but that’s the secret: Baggy button-downs make the easiest beach coverup, and sizing up or shopping the men’s section is key to achieving the relaxed, button-down trend. If you’re looking for the men’s fit, this 100 percent cotton shirt will become a summer staple because of the breathability. $24 at amazon

Women’s 3-Piece Bodysuit Amazon If you like the tight shirt, loose bottoms look but can’t keep your tops from bunching up or getting untucked, it’s time to try a bodysuit. They physically can’t move from underneath your pants or skirt, and they’re wildly complimentary. This one has sculpting properties to up the flattering factor. Worried about bathroom breaks? There are snaps at the crotch. You’re welcome. $12 at amazon

Women’s 2 Piece Outfit Sweater and Pants Set Amazon Ready for another set? This one will fit right into your coastal chic closet thanks to the muted, neutral colors and the knit top. But the loose bottoms with ensure comfort on travel or lounge days. $45 at amazon