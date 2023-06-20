This Summer’s Hottest Fashion Trends May Surprise You

Share

Don’t sweat it — we’re here to help you style them.

Another fashion season has passed, and it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for warmer temperatures and evenings outdoors sipping on cocktails.

Even though Fashion Week shows promoted spring and summer 2023 styles back in fall 2022, we’re finally at a point where we can apply what we learned from those runways to our styling. (We have no idea why they work so far in advance; we don’t fully understand the fashion calendar, we just follow it.)

From vintage-inspired Mary Janes you can wear all day long to bohemian crochet items you may still have in the back of your closet, vests-turned tank tops to breezy linen suits, there are plenty of trends you can easily emulate and make your own — including a few Katie will be trying this summer.

By adding a few new pieces to your wardrobe, you can not only channel current fads but update some basics or add an accessory that will become one of your favorites for seasons to come. While there were plenty of trends to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to five you can easily incorporate into your daily wardrobe.

Summer 2023’s Hottest Fashion Trends

Get Knotty: Crochet Clothing and Accessories

Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

These aren’t your grandmother’s granny squares. From loosely knitted swimsuit cover-ups to tank tops made from classic crochet techniques, bohemian-leaning tops, skirts, and dresses are all over the place this summer. Not ready to commit to a see-through clothing piece? Opt to incorporate crochet through your accessories with a woven purse or sun hat.

Great Lengths: Denim Maxi Skirts

Masha Popova Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

When Katie realized denim maxi skirts were back in style, she proclaimed that she wouldn’t be revisiting this look. But we think she could pull it off — and we know you could. If you’re into it, we have a secret for balancing out the outfit. To keep the skirt from weighing you down visually, pair it with a leg-lengthening heel or nude shoe and a fitted top that you can tuck into your skirt.

Fully Vested: Vests as Tops

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Consider this trend Annie Hall reimagined. Instead of layering a waistcoat over a button-down collared shirt, models on the runway and celebs on the cutting edge are styling the piece as a tank top of sorts. You can opt for a tailored button-front version if you prefer a dressier look, but you can also reach for a sweater vest for a casual take on the trend.

Suit Up: Linen Suiting

Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

When summer rolls around, the only suit you’re likely thinking of is a swimsuit, but the high fashion powers raise you this: The linen suit set. It may sound stuffy, especially during the sweatiest season of the year, but opting for a natural, breathable fiber makes the set breezy rather than uncomfortable. Mix things up by wearing shorts and a vest as your suit, or go for a matching set instead of a trouser and jacket ensemble for casual occasions.

Sweet Feet: Mary Janes

Coach Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The grade school staple is back, and we’d like to thank Wednesday Addams for bringing them into the limelight again. Instead of stuffy patent leather versions that pinch and create blisters (and make you feel like a schoolgirl), opt for modern styles that have chunky soles, metallic hardware, or interesting stitching. Pair them with a dress or trousers for a traditional look, or opt for shorts and a T-shirt for some juxtaposition. Not sure how to wear them? Katie got tips from a fashion expert, who explains all sorts of ways to rock the trend.

Hook, Line, and Sinker: Fisherman Sandals

Prada black rubber sandals on the street in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Just as it always seems, everything old is new again. This ’90s staple has surged in popularity again, with retailers like Free People and Madewell trying their hand at making their own pairs. The caged shoes are easy to wear with dresses, jeans, shorts, and more, making them the perfect option for slipping on while you’re running out the door.

Top it Off: Statement Hats

Leonard Paris Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show. (Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Protecting your face from the sun is a no-brainer, but that doesn’t mean you always have to opt for a baseball cap or giant straw number. Instead, make your hat the star of the show by going for something in a bright color, unique print, or interesting shape. We’re loving the bucket hat below that combines the statement hat and crochet trend, but any old hat will do.