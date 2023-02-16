High Quality, Half Price! These Luxury Items Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now

Share

Consider these added to our carts.

Right now, it’s safe to say that most of us aren’t making huge, extravagant purchases. Thanks to stressfully high inflation and a dismal “slowcession” on the horizon, it’s not exactly easy to rationalize a big splurge when even essentials like eggs are expensive. But it’s also difficult to balance mounting economic concerns with the perfectly normal urge to shop. After all, sometimes you still need to buy birthday presents, prepare for the holidays (if you’re the type of person who really thinks ahead), or just treat yourself to something nice to get through the dark days of winter. And if you’re purchasing something, you’ll likely want to wisely invest in a superior product in hopes of saving money down the line.

In an effort to help you spend judiciously, we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best, most well-reviewed premium brands that are currently on sale, with Presidents Day as its anchor in savings. The holiday may be in celebration of our nation’s leaders, but it’s also a great time to invest in big-ticket items like mattresses, furniture, and high-end accessories. So for our list below, we concentrated on an assortment of trusted names like Apple, Le Creuset, Tory Burch, and Ugg. In other words, since you’re going to be spending your hard-earned money, we’re hoping to help you choose high-quality items that’ll last without paying full price.

Instead of delving into just one type of item on sale, we’ve decided to carefully consider a wide variety of products. We found some striking and comfortable apparel that won’t break the bank. (If you need a dependable caftan, we’ve got you covered.) But we’ve also tracked down some essential cookware on Amazon: We found a tried-and-true Dutch oven and the must-have air fryer of your dreams. If you’re interested in electronics, we’re also recommending a high-tech security system and some Apple products worth the ticket price, especially since they’re currently on sale. There are even some gorgeous luxury accessories — for both men and women — awaiting you on Amazon, too. (Hint: if you know a stylish man in need of a nice watch, we have a handsome five-star option on deck). The most important part? They’re all discounted right now.

13 Best Amazon Deals on Luxury Items Right Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon If you have an iPhone, this accessory needs no introduction. For the uninitiated, AirPods Pro are wireless, noise-canceling, Bluetooth headphones that many of us use while listening to our favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Finding them on sale is rare, so don’t miss this opportunity. While Amazon sells many copycat AirPods, these are worth the investment as they’ll last much longer than dupes. One reviewer writes, “I’ve had mine for about a year and have enjoyed them from the start.” $200 at Amazon

ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon If there ever was a day to spring for a mattress, it’s Presidents Day. If you’re not sure where to shop, we reviewed an Avocado mattress and a Casper mattress, but if you’re not sold, we have one more recommendation: This cooling memory foam bed from Zinus. Don’t trust us? Well, it’s backed by over 65,000 reviews (yes, you read that number correctly). This affordable memory foam mattress ships conveniently in a box, and is designed for hot sleepers who prefer a cool night’s sleep with layers of ultra-cooling gel that supports your body. Do note that it takes about two to three days for the mattress to regain its full fluff, so hopefully you’re not too eager to lie down on it the day it arrives. $274 at Amazon

Shark NV501 Upright Vacuum Amazon Vacuums suck, but vacuuming shouldn’t. Make the chore a breeze with Shark’s easy-to-use vacuum, complete with a HEPA filter, LED headlights, a dusting brush, and wide upholstery and crevice tools. It’ll swivel around your living room with ease, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach corners behind your couch, with a suction strong enough to clean up after shedding pets. $220 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket Amazon It’s hard to find a durable packable puffer — they tend to tear really easily. So the strongest ones often cost a pretty penny. And then you’re supposed to just ball them up and put them in a bag. It’s sort of backwards. So we made it our mission to find an affordable packable winter jacket, and we didn’t have to look far. Amazon’s in-house brand makes an inexpensive water-resistant and comfy packable coat that is currently even cheaper than usual. Reviewers say this style is just as good as that of the renowned brands you usually buy these types of coats from (that cost four times as much). $28 at Amazon

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle Amazon One of the most trusted and affordable kitchen brands you can invest in is Lodge. The brand’s cast iron is the stuff of long-lasting legend, and if you season your skillet properly, can be handed down for generations. This affordable set is 40 percent off and has everything you could need to sear steaks and bake bread. An added bonus is that you won’t have to lug this heavy set home since it’ll arrive directly to your door. $90 at Amazon

Ugg Super Fluff Slippers Amazon We all know Ugg for their iconic boots, but the brand has a foothold (get it?) in all things apparel. If you’re looking for comfy house shoes that you can hold onto for a while, try these Super Fluff Slippers. Made from sheep fur and sheepskin, they’re like a cloud for your feet. They also get bonus points for the elastic strap that prevents the slipper from sliding off your foot. $59 at Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Chic Ultra Light Caftan Amazon To achieve the coastal chic look of your dreams, try this subtly gorgeous caftan. This piece features delicate ribbed detail down the front and back and along the hem that’s pretty without being frilly. Reviewers can’t get enough of the supple quality of the fabric: “The feel of it against your skin immediately impacts your state of mind and initiates a relaxing mood.” If you love a beach stroll at dusk, this piece will quickly become a wardrobe staple. $74 at Amazon

BOSS Men’s Elite Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Amazon For an excessively punctual man (or for a man who needs to become more punctual) consider this classically elegant BOSS watch. This stainless steel quartz watch (which also features a dignified leather band) is eye-catching and attractive without being garish. Plus, the watch includes a date function that will help you keep on task. You’ll also enjoy a generous two year warranty (though for an extra fee you can opt for four). $147 at Amazon

SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System Amazon Many of us take home security for granted, even though the stakes are high. If you’re guilty of procrastinating when it comes to safety, now might be the time to invest in a SimpliSafe Home Security System. This nine-piece set is completely wireless and can be armed using your Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Watch. And installation is remarkably easy: “Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, plug in your Simplicam and start protecting your home in minutes — no tools required.” $216 at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon If you’ve been looking into air fryers, you’ve probably noticed that home cooks can’t stop talking about the Ninja AF101. You can use this handy tool to air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods while using up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods. The basket has a ceramic coating so cleaning up is a breeze and the parts are dishwasher safe. One reviewer gushes: “I want to use this for everything. I like to think of this as a personal-sized convection oven on steroids.” $90 at Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt Amazon Most of us with even minimal cooking experience are familiar with Le Creuset: As a cookware brand, they’re famous for their beautiful and long-lasting enameled pots and pans. The keyword here is long-lasting: Katie Couric Media staffer Diana inherited one from her grandmother years ago and the pot still makes a lovely pozole. This dutch oven won’t necessarily come cheap (even on sale), but as one reviewer says, “if you buy it, just know you’re making a legitimate investment that will pay for itself over and over and over again for decades to come.” $240 at Amazon

Versace Sunglasses Amazon Since we’re just about to see the sun more often, you’re probably excited to update your sunglasses collection. We propose investing in this Versace sunglasses that you’ll want to wear for years to come. These classic black or white frames provide plenty of coverage but aren’t big enough to overwhelm your face. The gold detailing on the side serves as a flash of glam when you turn your head. At over 50 percent off, they’re a total steal. $143 at Amazon