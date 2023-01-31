Yes, You Can Find Beautiful Jewelry on Amazon

Share

From future heirlooms to playful finds under $8.

When it comes to curating a jewelry box, we believe in balance. We see the value of investing in high-end pieces but at the same time can appreciate a good deal in accessories. You probably already shop on Amazon for the latter (like that pack of resin rings you thought would make you feel 10 years younger), but believe it or not, you can find timeless designs and future family heirlooms on the platform, too.

The mega-retailer has evolved from its beginnings as an online bookseller and now exists as the one-stop shop we rely on for everything from household goods to on-trend clothing. We’ve waxed poetic many a time about the hidden gems within Amazon’s piles of clothing offerings, but it’s time to discuss the other diamonds in the rough.

Amazon is famous for its low pricing, but its luxury department is expanding, which means you can shop for high-quality jewelry and on-trend affordable items (like an $8 necklace) at the same time, without leaving your home. You wouldn’t be the first person to buy a diamond on Amazon — we found one with over 1,100 customer reviews!

From 14k solid gold hoops you can pass down to your children to rainbow beaded bracelets reminiscent of summer camp creations, shop on for the best baubles you can find on Amazon.

The Best Jewelry on Amazon

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace Amazon Kendra Scott is known for crafting affordable jewelry in timeless feminine designs. Buyers rave about this simple yet eye-catching pendant necklace. You can choose from 62 different precious stones and metals. With all these options, it’ll feel like you’re creating a custom piece that’s guaranteed to come out stunning (it’s got almost 10,000 rave reviews). From $55 at Amazon

14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon If non-fine metals turn your skin green, we’re happy to report that Amazon offers fine jewelry at a variety of price points. Made of 14k solid gold, these simple huggies are the real deal and a rare find because they’re under $50 but will last a lifetime. They’re budget-friendly thanks to their hollow tube structure (which also means they’re light, so they won’t weigh down your earlobes). $48 at Amazon

Amazon Collection Round Cut Solitaire Ring Amazon If you’re shopping for an engagement ring that looks like a diamond but you can’t afford the real thing, don’t despair! Try one made with a cubic zirconia stone. Only eagle-eyed diamond experts would know the difference. The best part? Since it’s affordable, you can purchase it for yourself, no fiancé necessary. $25 at Amazon

Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Italian Byzantine Bracelet Amazon Ornate and unique designs can be found at Amazon, and this bracelet is proof. Made of .925 sterling silver, this intricately woven bracelet is handmade in Italy. It boasts over 4,500 reviews praising its quality and craftsmanship. Pro tip: Some wearers note that the details are a little difficult to clean, so be sure to remove it while cooking or gardening. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Collection 14K Gold Round-Cut Diamond Stud Earrings Amazon Fact: Real diamonds last forever. Also fact: They typically come with a steep price tag. If you’re yearning for a lifelong commitment in the form of sparkly studs but aren’t ready to commit to the cost, start with this relatively affordable pair of diamond earrings starting at .25 carats from Amazon’s in-house collection for a dash of budget-friendly glamour. They have screw backings, which means you can wear them securely without fearing they’ll fall off. $185 at Amazon

La4ve Diamonds 14K White Gold Round-Cut Diamond Stud Earring Amazon Ready to take the next step in your relationship with gems? Lab-grown diamonds are ethically made (instead of mined) and they’re often more affordable than natural varieties. They also shine just as bright as mined diamonds. Made using cutting-edge technology, these glimmering studs in a white gold setting will be the cherry on top of any outfit. For this pair, the diamond weights start at 1 carat but styles are available all the way up to a whopping 2.5 carats if you’re in the market for a show-stopping accessory. $350 at Amazon

Rosemarie Collections Chunky Stacking Bracelet Set Amazon We were drawn to this set of bracelets because it gives us the warm feeling only a dose of nostalgia can elicit. These beaded bangles are the grown-up version of those friendship bracelets you made at summer camp. They’re just as fun but the muted color scheme and minimalist bead shape make them slightly more sophisticated. $28 at Amazon

Wellike Colorful Beaded Necklace Amazon For a necklace that unlocks another beloved childhood memory, try this sweet style, which you can wear with or without the above bracelets. We appreciate the unexpected combination of rainbow beads and freshwater pearls, which creates an elevated yet still playful aesthetic. Pro-tip: Layer it with 14k gold chains to create a unique look that’s both classy and vibrant. $13 at Amazon

Wishoney Astrology Necklace Amazon Do you ever find yourself saying, “I’m such a [insert astrology sign here]”? Let everyone know where your stars align with this affordable yet elegant pendant necklace. At less than $10 each, you can get one for everyone you know — even the Taurus who denies their star sign. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Paperclip Chain Necklace Layering delicate chains is an art form, and you should start with a clean base. This simple paperclip necklace is one of those rare versatile pieces that pairs well with statement jewelry but won’t look awkward solo. If you do wear it alone, consider adding a sentimental pendant for a personalized touch. $16 at Amazon

Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set Amazon Hoop earrings are basically an essential accessory because they go with anything and will never go out of style. And since the style stands the test of time, you should probably stock up with a set of six subtly different pairs. You can wear one pair at a time to frame your face, but if you have multiple piercings, consider stacking them together for a maximalist effect. $17 at Amazon

Turandoss Jewelry Set Amazon If putting individual items together to create one cohesive look overwhelms you, a coordinated jewelry set might be the answer to your prayers. This modern, teardrop collection includes a necklace, a bracelet, earrings, and a ring that you can effortlessly style together or wear separately. And they all look more expensive than they actually are. $13 at Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon Real diamond tennis bracelets can cost an arm and a leg, but you can get the same look without dismembering yourself. This dainty option gives you the same brilliant sparkle and shine but at a fraction of the price. Don’t worry — we won’t tell anyone it’s cubic zirconia if you don’t. $16 at Amazon

Fashewelry 20-Piece Stone Necklace Set Amazon Here’s a necklace set for the indecisive accessorizer. (Yes, we just made up that word.) With 20 different pendants to choose from, depending on your mood, you can opt for a chunky moon or heart-shaped charm in a variety of rich, organic materials. Buyers say that the stones are fun to mix and match and that they make cute, affordable gifts for friends and family. $18 at Amazon

Humble Chic Simulated Diamond Long Earrings No jewelry collection is complete without a decent amount of fun, sparkly accessories. We love these cascading statement earrings because they can instantly upgrade a simple dress you already have hanging in your closet. $20 at Amazon

Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon Initial necklaces are the kind of jewelry purchase you rarely regret since they’re a near-timeless form of personalization. For just $15, we’re pretty sure you’ll be happy with this easy paperclip chain and pendant — 36,000 other buyers are pleased. And if you ever change your name? It’ll only cost you $15 to buy a new initial (or you can say the old one stands for some other word or name of your choosing). $15 at Amazon