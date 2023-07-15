I’m Obsessed! Everything I’m Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Share

Katie dishes on her must-haves from this famously spectacular sale.

If you know me, you know I can’t resist a great deal, and the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the best of the year. Designer styles for a third of the price — who can say no to that? Here are some of the clothes, accessories, and beauty products I’ll be stocking up on for summer, fall, and beyond.

They say your legs are the last to go, so I’m a huge fan of midi dresses. I think the cream color and simple structure of this one are really pretty, and Vince doesn’t miss!

I’m a summer fanatic, and to curb my autumn anxiety I try to buy cooler weather pieces in July so I have something new to look forward to wearing in September. I love a good jumpsuit, so when I saw this long-sleeved linen number I can start wearing now on breezy summer nights, I had to have it.

That being said, it ain’t autumn yet! My girls introduced me to Supergoop and it’s now my go-to because it doesn’t leave any white residue on your face or body. If getting goop on your hands is just not your thing, you might be looking for a spray sunscreen — one of my friends uses Coola and it smells so good.

Sunday Riley and Tula are two skincare brands that have been recommended to me by my younger colleagues. I’ve heard they’re great for revealing radiant skin, so I’ll take Nordstrom’s sale as an excuse to try them and report back!

My brows are thinning day by day, but if anyone can help me, it’s Anastasia. This kit is all the rage and can help you achieve smoother, tamer, fuller-looking brows — add it to your must-buy list.

Outdoor Voices Original and Tennis Exercise Dresses

Everyone knows I love pickleball, which is the perfect sport for a workout dress. The Outdoor Voices exercise dresses are so cute and comfy, I wear them both on and off the court. The crossback looks like it gives you a little more support so I’m going to give that a whirl.

Like I said, I can’t resist a good deal. And while I love this Vince ribbed cardigan that’s on sale for $140 below its standard price, the Madewell version is super cute, too, and your wallet may prefer the price if you’re doing a big haul! Plus, the darker color will work well into winter.

L’Agence is one of my favorite brands, and I get so much wear out of their heels. I have the closed-toe, but I may have to snag the open-toe to wear for the next few months.

Here’s another L’Agence piece: I’ve been very into the color purple these days. So these pants got an automatic “yes” from me!

You might remember that I was on the hunt for non-cheugy, non-skinny jeans a few months back. Well, these are two great pairs for anyone else on that journey. Frame is also one of the best brands for denim, and this pair is $100 off!!

I firmly believe you should always jump on a Le Creuset sale because the products are high-quality, long-lasting, versatile, and gorgeous! You all have seen my Dutch oven many times throughout our cooking chronicles during the pandemic. I don’t know what we would do without it.

Again, you can’t go wrong with Vince. And I love a classic cable-knit. The light color will fit into your warm-weather wardrobe but the knit will keep you warm through the fall.

Last, but not least, Ugg slippers. During the pandemic, my girls were always stealing my pair, so I bought them for everyone for Christmas that year. I could use a refresh (I think I bought mine in 2015), so now’s the time to stock up!