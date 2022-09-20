Style September 20, 2022

It’s Finally Time for the Return of the Midi Dress

By Katherine Pittman

collage of midi dresses

Giovanna Chung/KCM

Show off a little ankle. 

Minis aren’t for everyone, especially if it means sacrificing comfort in the name of fashion. As temperatures begin to dip and we say goodbye to summer, it’s only natural to embrace longer sleeves and longer hemlines. If you’re still in the process of building a fall capsule wardrobe or want to add a seasonal piece that’s appropriate for transitional weather, the midi dress is hard to beat.

Midi dresses and skirts fall below the knee around the mid-calf area, giving you ample room to show off your fall boots or favorite shoes. They’re long enough to make you feel covered, but not so long that you’re tripping over them as you walk. Plus, midi dresses are a staple if you’re trying to channel your inner coastal grandma (remember Diane Keaton’s black dress she wore in Something’s Gotta Give?) or taking a stab at the grandmillennial trend. 

From form-fitting styles to flowy to frilly, we gathered 10 midi dresses to add to your fall wardrobe.

10 Best Midi Dresses for Fall 2022

Madewell Quilted Patchwork Midi Dress

madewell quilted dress

Madewell

Grandmillennial, cottagecore — we’re losing track of all the TikTok trends that are en vogue. But if you ask us, this patchwork dress fits both of the aforementioned styles. Despite leaning a bit Laura Ingalls Wilder with its quilted details, this dress feels modern, thanks to the voluminous sleeves and starburst print. 

Buy Here: $175

Target A New Day Long Sleeve Knit Dress

target it's a new day dress

Target

An asymmetric neckline creates some visual interest to this simple sweater dress, and it also makes it feel a bit more edgy. Whether you pair this with a leather jacket for drinks with friends or a tailored blazer for office meetings, you’ll look and feel amazing in this midi.

Buy Here: $28

J.Crew Tie-Waist V-Neck Dress

j.crew prarie dress

J.Crew

Prairie dresses and loose silhouettes are back in style, and we’re not mad about that. Not only are they extremely easy to throw on when you don’t know what to wear, but they can be styled in a number of ways. This one from J.Crew has a detachable belt in case you want to forgo it completely, but you could also add your own if you want to flaunt a statement accessory. 

Buy Here: $148

Faherty Isabella Dress

faherty midi dress

Faherty

This beautiful dress takes inspiration from the colors of fall leaves. A vintage-inspired paisley pattern in stunning orange and tan hues feel festive, but not overdone. The silhouette of this dress is rather relaxed, too, so it’s super comfy to wear while hitting the pumpkin patch or going apple picking. 

Buy Here: $258

Halogen Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

halogen off the shoulder dress

Nordstrom

Sweater dresses are basically wearable hugs, and this one is no exception. Unlike other knits, this one has a defined waist that allows the dress to fit your curves better. As an added bonus, the V-neck can be worn up for the daytime or pulled off your shoulders for the evening look.

Buy Here: $89

ABLE Lya Lounge Dress

lya lounge dress

ABLE

Despite being labeled as a lounge dress, we think this one is chic enough to wear in public. The beauty of this dress’ simplicity means you can add your own personal touches, like casual sneakers or block heels. 

Buy Here: $130

Universal Standard Iconic Long Sleeve Geneva Dress

universal standard dress

Universal Standard

As an elevated take on the draped toga, you’ll feel like a Roman goddess in this sweeping dress. Available in five different styles (varying in neckline and length) and sizes 4XL to 4XS, you’re bound to find a silhouette that you love. 

Buy Here: $138

Everlane Riviera Dress

everlane riviera dress

Everlane

Imagine yourself basking under the Tuscan sun in this number. While a sleeveless dress may not be your first choice for autumn, you can easily layer this swingy dress with a cozy cardigan or chunky sweater and it’ll seamlessly transition into your summer wardrobe when the time comes. 

Buy Here: $98

Vetta Two Piece Midi Dress

vetta capsule midi

Vetta Capsule

Being able to wear a dress in more than two ways is not only convenient, it’s genius. This midi from Vetta can be worn with the buttons in the front or the back, but it can also be separated into a skirt and top for even more options. 

Buy Here: $168

Wayre Roma Reversible Dress

wayre dress

Wayre

If you tend to travel, having a dress that can be worn in different ways is a must. Not only does it save space in your suitcase, but it allows for multiple styling options. This one from Wayre is not only made from recycled water bottles, but it’s reversible, too. You can wear it as a traditional wrap dress or turned around with a high neckline in the front and a deep-V back. 

 

Buy Here: $259

More About

Style
A sweater, jeans, boots, and a jacket are collaged on top of a purple background. A sweater, jeans, boots, and a jacket are collaged on top of a purple background.
September 20, 2022

Build Your New Go-To Outfit With Our Favorite Picks From the J.Crew Sale Section

If you regularly read our shopping roundups, you know by now that we’re no strangers to the J.Crew sale section. But who can blame us? J.Crew is famous for a reason: The brand turns out well-made, long-lasting clothing and accessories that can consistently be dressed up or down. Their wares are notoriously office appropriate, but […]
handmade face mask handmade face mask
September 20, 2022

Last Minute Halloween Costumes You May Already Have In Your Closet

If you love a reason to plan a killer outfit or get into character, and are a pro at planning ahead, Halloween is probably your time to shine. But if you’re the type of person who leaves everything to the last minute, the Halloween party you put into your calendar months ago might just sneak […]
Two racks of clothing face each other. Two racks of clothing face each other.
September 9, 2022

Save Money and Stand Out With These Popular Clothing Rental Services

We’re all familiar with this dreadful feeling: You’ve been invited to a big party (like a fall wedding, perhaps?) and you have absolutely nothing to wear. Many of us stopped buying new formal clothing during the pandemic (in favor of our favorite loungewear, of course), and now that things have calmed down, an explosion of […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events