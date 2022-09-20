It’s Finally Time for the Return of the Midi Dress

Share

Show off a little ankle.

Minis aren’t for everyone, especially if it means sacrificing comfort in the name of fashion. As temperatures begin to dip and we say goodbye to summer, it’s only natural to embrace longer sleeves and longer hemlines. If you’re still in the process of building a fall capsule wardrobe or want to add a seasonal piece that’s appropriate for transitional weather, the midi dress is hard to beat.

Midi dresses and skirts fall below the knee around the mid-calf area, giving you ample room to show off your fall boots or favorite shoes. They’re long enough to make you feel covered, but not so long that you’re tripping over them as you walk. Plus, midi dresses are a staple if you’re trying to channel your inner coastal grandma (remember Diane Keaton’s black dress she wore in Something’s Gotta Give?) or taking a stab at the grandmillennial trend.

From form-fitting styles to flowy to frilly, we gathered 10 midi dresses to add to your fall wardrobe.

10 Best Midi Dresses for Fall 2022

Madewell Quilted Patchwork Midi Dress Madewell Grandmillennial, cottagecore — we’re losing track of all the TikTok trends that are en vogue. But if you ask us, this patchwork dress fits both of the aforementioned styles. Despite leaning a bit Laura Ingalls Wilder with its quilted details, this dress feels modern, thanks to the voluminous sleeves and starburst print. Buy Here: $175

Target A New Day Long Sleeve Knit Dress Target An asymmetric neckline creates some visual interest to this simple sweater dress, and it also makes it feel a bit more edgy. Whether you pair this with a leather jacket for drinks with friends or a tailored blazer for office meetings, you’ll look and feel amazing in this midi. Buy Here: $28

J.Crew Tie-Waist V-Neck Dress J.Crew Prairie dresses and loose silhouettes are back in style, and we’re not mad about that. Not only are they extremely easy to throw on when you don’t know what to wear, but they can be styled in a number of ways. This one from J.Crew has a detachable belt in case you want to forgo it completely, but you could also add your own if you want to flaunt a statement accessory. Buy Here: $148

Faherty Isabella Dress Faherty This beautiful dress takes inspiration from the colors of fall leaves. A vintage-inspired paisley pattern in stunning orange and tan hues feel festive, but not overdone. The silhouette of this dress is rather relaxed, too, so it’s super comfy to wear while hitting the pumpkin patch or going apple picking. Buy Here: $258

Halogen Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress Nordstrom Sweater dresses are basically wearable hugs, and this one is no exception. Unlike other knits, this one has a defined waist that allows the dress to fit your curves better. As an added bonus, the V-neck can be worn up for the daytime or pulled off your shoulders for the evening look. Buy Here: $89

ABLE Lya Lounge Dress ABLE Despite being labeled as a lounge dress, we think this one is chic enough to wear in public. The beauty of this dress’ simplicity means you can add your own personal touches, like casual sneakers or block heels. Buy Here: $130

Universal Standard Iconic Long Sleeve Geneva Dress Universal Standard As an elevated take on the draped toga, you’ll feel like a Roman goddess in this sweeping dress. Available in five different styles (varying in neckline and length) and sizes 4XL to 4XS, you’re bound to find a silhouette that you love. Buy Here: $138

Everlane Riviera Dress Everlane Imagine yourself basking under the Tuscan sun in this number. While a sleeveless dress may not be your first choice for autumn, you can easily layer this swingy dress with a cozy cardigan or chunky sweater and it’ll seamlessly transition into your summer wardrobe when the time comes. Buy Here: $98

Vetta Two Piece Midi Dress Vetta Capsule Being able to wear a dress in more than two ways is not only convenient, it’s genius. This midi from Vetta can be worn with the buttons in the front or the back, but it can also be separated into a skirt and top for even more options. Buy Here: $168