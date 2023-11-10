If You’re Gifting a Cashmere Sweater, Make It This Gorgeous Cardigan

Share

And if you’re going to gift cashmere this holiday season, make it this one.

We curated a guide packed with hundreds of the best gifts of 2023, but there are a few picks our shopping editors deemed worthy of a little more attention. Read our reviews of the must-have presents we personally tested, loved, and waxed poetic about.

When it comes to shopping for clothes, my guiding principle has always been cost per wear. I generally aim for $1 (and ideally lower): Meaning that if I can see myself wearing a $100 pair of sneakers at least 100 times and I’m confident that the quality is high enough to get me across that threshold, I can justify the purchase. There are always exceptions to my rule and budgeting will look different for everyone, but it’s a system that helps keep my closet’s capacity and shopping habits in check. My unexpected challenge, however, has always been sweaters.

Since sweaters tend to be more expensive — not to mention bulky — my system has made me very selective. I pore over reviews to make sure the quality truly matches the price, and I no longer go for trendy finds that I know I won’t actually wear 40 to 60 times. I buy fewer sweaters, allocating that extra money toward investment knits made of more comfortable materials that have a better fit and provide years of additional use. Enter the Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, an internet sensation that, at $495, is a major purchase for just about anyone.

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne $495 at Jenni Kayne

About the Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Sweater

For context: Cashmere, with very few exceptions, is quite expensive. Prices vary depending on style, cashmere content, and quality, but a 100 percent cashmere cardigan from most retailers can run you at least $200; and Jenni Kayne’s is quite a bit more. Now I’m not trying to downplay the fact that $495 is a lot to spend, but I am saying that fine cashmere is expensive for a reason. It’s lightweight and silky-soft while still being incredibly warm, and a high-quality knit takes those features to the next level. Yes, cashmere comes cheaper, but lower-quality options tend to be thinner fabrics that fray, fuzz, and degrade at a significantly faster rate. Jenni Kayne also has a commitment to fair-labor practices and sustainability, which should make you feel even better about your purchase.

Jenni Kayne’s Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan is made with the good stuff: 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, which is known for having a longer fiber that makes it softer and more durable. It comes in 10 neutral colors that will fit easily into any wardrobe with a wide size range from XXS to 3X. While the brand offers sweaters in many other styles and materials alongside other high-quality wardrobe basics, you’ll realize why this sweater is the brand’s best-selling item the second you pull it out of its packaging.

Gifting cashmere is a pretty standard practice for the holidays, so if you’re going to do it, you might as well do it right with this top-tier option. (And for more gift ideas, we compiled a ton of lists of cozy, non-cashmere options too!)

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Sweater Review

Me in London, sporting my cardigan

Right off the bat, I noticed how light the sweater is for its size. It’s unexpectedly plush, too — there’s a lot of “give” when you press it down — and I promise I’m not exaggerating when I say it is the softest sweater I’ve ever touched. It drapes beautifully, without any weird bunching, stiffness, or heaviness. It’s like wearing a warm, fluffy cloud.

As for the sizing, it’s probably the best-fitting item of oversized clothing I’ve ever owned, which I know sounds like an oxymoron. I’m 5’6” and chose my normal size in the oatmeal color: The sweater covers my bum, but it doesn’t cling to me, and the sleeves are designed to end just past your wrists, so they’re not as slouchy as, say, men’s XL sweatshirts that swallow you whole. More importantly, I always feel good while I’m wearing it. It’s something that I don’t have to think twice about layering — I know it’s beyond-comfortable and looks put-together at the same time, whether I’m wearing it buttoned up over a sports bra and leggings, or open with a turtleneck and jeans.

Last but far from least, it’s the perfect level of warmth. As someone who runs hot and speed-walks everywhere, I often overheat and reach my destination sweating. Unlike thick wool, cotton, or synthetic sweaters that can feel suffocating, this one creates a thin but effective layer of insulation that’s just enough to shield you from the elements. It was the wardrobe hero of an unseasonably cold trip I took to London, when I accidentally brought a raincoat as my warmest outer layer in sub-freezing temperatures. I wore my cardigan on the plane and never took it off for five days — no checked bag necessary.

All in all, the Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan is essentially the perfect sweater. After five days of hard use in England in addition to a year of normal wear, it still looks as good as new and I’m no longer intimidated by the dry-clean-only label — which, by the way, I haven’t had to deal with yet. It’s the sweater I reach for again and again no matter the season, and it’s well on its way to beating my cost-per-wear rule.

The Best Jenni Kayne Sweaters

Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne You’ve heard me talk about this enough to put you to sleep, but this cardigan has truly become my go-to for three seasons of the year. All the colors are beautiful, but I personally recommend the oatmeal. It goes with absolutely everything but never looks boring. You can size down for a closer fit, but I highly recommend reveling in the oversized coziness. $495 at Jenni Kayne

Cropped Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne If you don’t like the way oversized clothing falls on you, this shortened version of the same cardigan is cropped into a slightly boxy shape that falls right at the hip. It looks especially great with high-waisted pants. $445 at Jenni Kayne

Chloe Crewneck Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne’s newest launch includes the ideal sweater for the warmer days of the season. The Chloe Crewneck is soft, breathable, and comes in fun nautical stripes. $325 at Jenni Kayne

Cashmere Fisherman Sweater Jenni Kayne If pullovers are more your style, go for Jenni Kayne’s fisherman-style sweater with a wide, comfortable crewneck. There’s also a cotton version for a lightweight feel that’s best suited for spring and summer. $425 at Jenni Kayne