Stock Up on These Fall Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We might be smack-dab in the middle of summer and trying to live in the moment, but let’s be honest…we’re always one step ahead — especially when it comes to shopping. So, it’s no surprise we’re already thinking about our fall wardrobe. If you, too, are fantasizing about chunky sweaters and booties already, we see you.

Call us crazy, but we sort of reserve our seasonal shopping for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That’s when we stock up on some last-minute summer essentials and prep for the upcoming season. The anniversary sale goes through July 31, so you can score major deals across all categories, including designer items. Be sure you check back often, as we’ll be updating these articles to reflect new deals, our favorite finds, and how you can make the most of the slashed prices.

Looking through everything on the site is extremely time-consuming and overwhelming, which is why we took the time to do it and hand select our favorite fall items for you. From shoes to jackets, here are pieces to add to your fall wardrobe from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

The Best Fall Fashion from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2022

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Nordstrom $150.00 $99.99 Leather sneakers are a cool upgrade from athletic shoes, and we love this pair by Cole Haan. Not only do they cost under $100, but they will go with just about any outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to dress pants and a polo. buy here

Sam Edelman Water Repellent Tie Waist Cotton Blend Trench Coat Nordstrom $180.00 $119.99 A classic trench coats looks so Parisian, so it’s basically an instant style win. This one from Sam Edelman will last you for years to come thanks to the neutral color and classic silhouette, and it’s even water-repellant to keep you dry during unexpected downpours. buy here

Madewell Transport Tote Nordstrom $188.00 $124.99 If there’s one kind of handbag that will never go out of style, it’s the trusty leather tote. You can cram a ton of stuff into the spacious bag, and it somehow looks even better with age. This one from Madewell has short handles and a long strap so you can vary how you carry it, and a front pocket keeps your phone or metro card in an easy-to-reach space. buy here

Bernardo Recycled Puffer Trench Coat Nordstrom $320.00 $134.99 Some puffer coats are, let’s say, less than chic. Function is definitely most important in a winter coat, but it’s always nice to have a bit of fashion, too! This sleek puffer will keep you warm on the windiest and snowiest of winter days, and the waist tie will keep the jacket from looking too marshmallow-y. Bonus: It’s also made from 100 percent recycled content. buy here

Caslon Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot Nordstrom $99.99 $69.90 A well made leather boot can take you anywhere: Fall walks through the park, slugging through snowy sidewalks, or even to brunch with friends. A classic Chelsea boot is a no-frills addition to any wardrobe, but we love this one because it comes in six colors (and suede and leather finishes) and is water-resistant, so you’ll never be left with soggy socks in inclement weather. buy here

AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket Nordstrom $529.00 $329.00 Just as a pair of leather boots will last you a lifetime, so will a quality leather jacket. This biker-style one is from AllSaints, a brand that really knows their stuff about creating a well-fitting jacket. KCM member Katie P. has this exact jacket, and she wears it all the time. The leather is buttery soft and durable, and the inside is lined to keep you from getting chilly on cooler days. While this will still cost you a pretty penny even though it’s on sale, it’s nearly half off. buy here

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom $129.00 $89.90 Every wardrobe requires at least one crewneck sweater to layer with or wear on its own, so you may as well make it a cashmere one. For less than $90, you can snag this one in any of the nine available colors. We’re partial to this oatmeal color that gives off coastal grandma vibes. buy here

BLANKNYC Reversible Quilted Jacket Nordstrom $128.00 $79.90 Two jackets for the price of one? Not a bad deal. If you’re on the hunt for a casual jacket you can toss on over a T-shirt and jeans without having to think about it, this is the one. One side is a neutral olive green color, while the other has tiny daisies on a black background. Both sides have pockets near the hem, and the contrasting piping is a stylish touch. buy here

Sam Edelman Stand Collar Faux Shearling Coat Nordstrom $220.00 $129.99 Furry coats have been popular the past couple of years, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere. This faux shearling number from Sam Edelman comes in a gorgeous camel color with contrasting brown faux leather piping. It’s light enough to keep you from sweating on fall days, but warm enough to keep you cozy during cool evenings. buy here

Zella Live In Jogger Pants Nordstrom $65.00 $42.90 These joggers are true to their name — you won’t want to take them off. They’re lightweight, stretchy, and flattering for the perfect combination of comfort and style. Did we mention Zella also makes them for men? Buy a pair for everyone on your list to make their day. buy here

Madewell Lyle Rib Henley Sweater Nordstrom $98.00 $64.99 This wool blend pullover is cozy and knitted to be a flattering shape. It’s loose without being too bulky to fit under coats, and it can easily be dressed up or down. Catch us buying one in every color. buy here

Barbour Men’s Bowden Quilted Jacket Nordstrom $300.00 $199.99 Katie and John love their Barbour jackets, and this one is perfect for fall. It has a rugged-chic silhouette and exterior and a soft fleece lining, along with enough pockets to satisfy even the pickiest person. You’ll be wearing it all fall. buy here