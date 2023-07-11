These Cult-Favorite Products Are Surprisingly Part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Share

Beauty buffs, rejoice! See deals from La Mer, NuFACE, Augustinus Bader, and more.

If you’re anything like us, perfecting your skincare and makeup routine is a never-ending search, with plenty of highs and lows. Sometimes you discover a moisturizer that makes you loyal for life, or you might buy a new lipstick that looks more clown-ish than cute (and isn’t returnable, unfortunately). That’s why we love to shop big beauty sales, which give us a chance to experiment with skincare and stay within our budget. Now, Nordstrom is making your quest even easier, by marking down reliably great brands. And if you do try a new product that isn’t for you, feel free to take advantage of the store’s great return policy.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale just started, and we’re seeing incredible beauty deals to be shopped ASAP. Not only have we spotted items on sale already, but the retailer will be offering a ton of beauty exclusives you won’t find anywhere else, like a NuFACE set that zaps fine lines away, La Mer’s iconic cream in jumbo size, and more cult-fave items that may jump back to full retail price once the event ends on August 6.

We’ll continue to update our post with the latest and greatest steals, so be sure to check this page early and often, because here’s a friendly reminder: So many beloved products in the Nordstrom sale sell out quickly every year. That means you have to snatch them up fast.

The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary Sale

La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set Nordstrom $143 La Mer products are expensive, but so many beauty experts swear by them, despite the hefty price tag. Now’s your chance to try four of their bestselling products in travel sizes. (Especially helpful if you’ve always been curious to see if the line is right for you, and didn’t want to commit.) This exclusive set includes The Créme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Cleansing Foam, The Treatment Lotion, and The Renewal Oil. $95 at Nordstrom

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set Nordstrom $78 Summertime or not, we’re always slathering on SPF from head to toe. You can never have too much sunscreen in your arsenal, and Supergoop is a crowd favorite: Wake-Up Call readers are pretty obsessed with the sheer Unseen formula, so we’re very happy to report that it’s part of this budget-friendly set in two different sizes, alongside the brand’s Play formula (which we prefer using on our bodies). $52 at Nordstrom

NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System Nordstrom $395 Did you know that you can contour your face without bronzer? All it takes is a little science and technology. This device by NuFACE uses microcurrents to lift and tighten the skin and muscles on your face, similar to how a workout tightens up your arms and abs. The current stimulates the muscles on your face, giving you a more contoured and sculpted look. Plus, it feels like a mini massage — never a bad thing. $265 at Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo Nordstrom $272 If you follow any of our beauty content here at Katie Couric Media, you’ll know that we’re pretty impressed by the science behind Augustinus Bader’s products. But these products come with a pretty steep price tag, which is why we recommend snagging them now, while you can get them for a little less. This set includes the brand’s bestsellers, and you save $70 with this exclusive deal. $205 at Nordstrom

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil Duo Nordstrom $84 We don’t mean to pick sides, but many of us believe that a really long shower — complete with a full hair routine, body scrub, and heavenly body wash — is arguably better than a bath. If you, too, are a shower fan, consider adding an oil to your routine, like this almond-scented option, which comes with an eco-friendly refillable pouch. $49 at Nordstrom

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Cream Lipstick Trio Nordstrom $50 (20% off) Can’t decide on a signature lip color? You don’t have to, thanks to this trio from a Katie Couric Media-favorite brand, IT Cosmetics. With fun hues of pinks and mauves, this set gives you a chance to experiment with bold color — exactly the type of shades that go well with a brand-new sundress. The formula has a creamy finish, but if you prefer a matte lip, that set is on sale, too. $40 at Nordstrom

Sisley Paris Supremÿa at Night Supreme Anti-Aging Skin Care Cream Nordstrom $940 (25% off) We, too, experienced sticker shock when we saw the price of this cream. But if you have the dough and are curious about this luxury item (which one very enthused reviewer calls a “beautiful experience”), why not get it when it’s 25 percent off? $705 at Nordstrom

L’or de Seraphine Medium Ceramic Jar Candle Nordstrom $36 (40% off) Lighting a candle is essential to setting the mood, whether you’re cozying up at home or indulging in a quick meditation. This luxurious option has notes of cardamom, leather, tobacco, and vanilla, instantly making your house feel like a chic jazz club (minus all the cigarette smoke). $22 at Nordstrom

slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set Nordstrom $128 Sure, you’re getting some rest each night, but are you really luxuriating in the experience? You can take your beauty sleep to the next level by upgrading your pillowcases, and these ones from slip are made of 100 percent silk, which creates less friction than a cotton pillowcase. (Less friction = smoother hair and fewer pillow dents on your face. )Plus, these come with tangle-free scrunchies you can use while you’re awake or sleeping. $86 at Nordstrom

St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse Nordstrom $88 Score an island-worthy tan for nearly half the price with this jumbo-sized St. Tropez self tanning mousse. The airy texture goes on smoothly and can be blended out to avoid streaks. It’s also quick-drying and doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell that some other self tanners do. One important note: The tanning mitt to apply the mousse is sold separately (or you can use one you have at home already). $49 a Nordstrom

Diptyque Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Travel Discovery Set Nordstrom $110 Finding a perfume that speaks (er, smells?) to you can be a tricky process. Those tiny test bottles are great, but they tend to only have enough perfume for a couple of uses, and you might need a little more time with your scent to make a final call. This set comes with travel-sized perfumes that’ll last longer, and hopefully give you plenty of chances to test out three classic Diptyque scents. $78 at Nordstrom