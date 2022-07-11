Your New Favorite Summer Sale: Our Picks from Wayfair’s Save-a-Thon

Share

They’re celebrating 20 years in style.

Ah, summer: It’s time for barbecues, beach vacations, fire pits, warm weddings — and some serious summer sales. While summer has always been bookended by sales thanks to Memorial Day and Labor Day, that changed in 2015 when Amazon launched Prime Day, officially giving us a mid-summer sale to look forward to. When Amazon first debuted its annual extravaganza, it set off a string of alternative Prime Day sales that are equally unmissable.

One of the brands that followed suit is Wayfair, which now hosts a massive sale every year around the same time as Prime Day. Like many of us over at KCM, you’ve likely relied on this tried-and-true home essentials site when shopping for anything from rugs to storage furniture to cute cookware. Thanks to its wide variety of well-priced furniture and home goods, Wayfair has become a one-stop shop for all of your household needs. You can easily fill your cart with everything from cookware to ceiling fans without even opening a new tab or breaking the bank. If you’re outfitting a new space and looking to save even more (who isn’t these days?), Wayfair’s 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon is calling your name.

This sale will be running until August 28, so you’ll have time to peruse, but don’t want too long — items sell out fast during these sales. So plan ahead: Do you need bedroom furniture starting at $150 (wow!) or would you rather browse mattresses that are up to 50 percent off? Are you in the mood for investing in area rugs or major appliances?

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, though, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve assembled a ton of stand-out picks that we would love to snap up for our own spaces. We’ve chosen some gorgeous bedroom furniture (daybeds, anyone?), lush rugs, and elegant seating options. Get your kitchen, patio, bedroom, living room, or dining room ready for a seriously affordable makeover. Still shopping? Try Walmart’s alternative Prime Day sale, too!

11 Best Deals from Wayfair’s Prime Day Save-A-Thon Sale

Nadeau 23” Tall 1 – Drawer Nightstand Wayfair Purchasing a new end table is a great way to refresh your bedroom without investing in a complete overhaul. We love this tall one-drawer nightstand because it’s hand-crafted and goes with multiple design aesthetics, from farmhouse to mid century modern, in case you want to overhaul the vibe later on without replacing all the furniture. Choose a super versatile white piece or shake things up with a bright orange or turquoise. Buy Here

Chapalet Twin Daybed Wayfair If you’re seeking a contemporary yet luxurious statement piece, look no further than this daybed — even the word daybed just screams luxury. But that doesn’t mean it has to be a pricey impractical home accent. It looks like an opulent couch, and it is, but it’s also a sexy space-saving sleeper. This tufted piece is draped in lush velvet upholstery and has piped edges, which will give any room it’s in a regal punch (Bridgerton-themed decor, anyone?). One reviewer says, “I’d recommend this product if you’re short on space but want a bed with style.” Buy Here

Amiel Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Wayfair It can be hard to find an upholstered bed that doesn’t overwhelm: That’s why we love the Amiel Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed. Wrapped in soft upholstery, this bed is clean and contemporary. And that unique, metallic trim ensures that this choice is both minimalistic and eye-catching. Buy Here

Akira 24” Tall 1-Drawer Nightstand Wayfair If you’re aiming for a beachy, coastal chic look, this nightstand should fit your aesthetic. The clean lines keep things simple while the rattan detail brings a homey touch. It looks like a diamond in the rough you might find at a yard sale. But this one’s brand new. One reviewer exclaims: “I have been shopping for the perfect end table to complete my sitting room. This is it! I am very happy with the quality. It has the coastal vibe I was looking for.” Buy Here

Hailee 84” Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa Wayfair Mid-century modern aficionados will melt into this bold, contoured leather sofa. The details are what sell this one: The supple leather, the round tapered legs, the contrasting angles of the arms, and the tufted seat. One reviewer says it’s the “perfect sofa for my boho lounge.” Buy Here

Calne Metal/Wire Basket Wayfair Of course, shopping at Wayfair isn’t just about finding big, statement pieces. We recommend decorative baskets like this one to those who have less storage space and want to organize their books or other knick-knacks in a stylish way. Or for those going for that disheveled aesthetic — ya know, the too-cool-to-care beach house vibe. This metal/wire basket is a great choice for that — it has a rustic industrial design and you can still see what’s inside it. It works great on bookshelves, counters, or coffee tables. Store some fruit or remotes in it, and call it a beautiful mess! Buy Here

Pratt Oriental Area Rug in Ocean/Rust Wayfair Nothing can revitalize a space like a new rug. This area rug caught our eye for its timeless design. Plus, the blue/rust color combo is easy to coordinate with other pieces (maybe the above leather sofa in caramel?) and you can find fun accent items to bring out those rich hues. This Oriental rug looks a lot more expensive than it is — oh, and unlike your grandmother’s similar vintage rug, it’s stain-resistant. One reviewer gushed: “I love my area rug, can’t wait to start adding my new decor to the walls! I also purchased the runner.” One note: This style of rug tends to run thin, so you might want to buy a pad if you’re looking for a cushy feel with that timeless style. Buy Here

Reserve Moroccan Area Rug in Off White Wayfair Looking for a simpler yet equally classy rug? For a minimalistic yet striking choice, we’re partial to this patterned area rug. This plush, comfy texture features a stark black and white pattern that stands out without being overwhelming. Reviewers say that it’s incredibly soft and easy to clean. The tassels are our favorite part of it — we’re eyeing it for a hallway in desperate need of a runner. Buy Here

Bickel Metal 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions Wayfair This super simple two-person setup has the chic, clean summer vibes to elevate any patio, whether it’s a deck that desperately needs updating or your backyard you’ve slowly been turning into a coastal chic oasis. This set includes two rocking chairs (how quaint!) and a small table perfect for a shared charcuterie board or a simple pair of cocktails. One reviewer says that this set is “perfect for the front porch! Comfortable to rock with a glass of wine!” Buy Here

Cardona Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions Wayfair If you need more seating for your outdoor space and your style is a little more rustic, look no further than this solid wood 4-person seating group with cushions. This outdoor set includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a table. This set is durable yet comfortable and comes in a variety of neutral tones. We’re loving the on-trend khaki color but if you’re prone to spills, you might feel more comfortable with a darker hue. Buy Here