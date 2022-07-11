Here Are the Best Alternative Sales to Amazon Prime Day

Share

In a perfect world, we’d shop small 365 days a year, but sometimes you just can’t avoid going to a big-box retailer for what you need. With all the buzz around Amazon Prime Day, it can be hard to resist the mega-retailer’s deals, but thankfully, tons of other brands and stores are starting to release their own discounts to compete with Amazon, giving you an opportunity to shop at other stores instead.

If you’d prefer to steer clear of Amazon Prime Day, that’s your prerogative! Maybe you don’t have a membership, or maybe you don’t support the company, but either way, you deserve a good deal on everyday essentials and splurge-worthy items, too. Luckily from cookware to clothing, places like Huckberry, Caraway, Target, and Walmart are all offering enticing discounts on items that don’t require a Prime membership to shop. Those widely available markdowns don’t only give you more online locations to choose from, but save you a yearly subscription fee, too.

Not sure which stores are offering the absolute best deals and when they’re on offer? Don’t worry: We’ve gathered some of the best sales at non-Amazon retailers for you. Now go on and get your savings!

The Best Alternative Prime Day Deals 2022

Target Deal Days Target Target is hosting Deal Days now through July 13, offering up to 40 percent off furniture, 25 percent off beauty and wellness products, 50 percent off clothing, and more from other categories. Right now, they even have markdowns on exclusive collaborations with home designers, like this mid-century-inspired desk designed by Studio McGee that’s currently 40 percent off. buy here

Our Place Our Place Let’s get cooking: From July 12 until July 19, you can save 20 percent off all kinds of essentials from Our Place. The only items that won’t be on sale are the new bakeware, cast iron pans, and bundles, but the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and dishware will be on sale. So if your kitchen is in need of a refresh, feast your eyes right here. buy here

Huckberry Huckberry Although there are only a few items to choose from, menswear-focused outdoor-apparel mecca Huckberry is taking 30 percent off 10 of its top-selling items, including this snazzy polo. Other sale items include classic chinos and comfy moccasin slippers, which just happen to be the perfect footwear to watch Netflix in. buy here

Walmart Deals for Days Walmart There’s no shortage of deals to choose from during Walmart’s Deals for Days event, which runs now through July 14. Tons of everyday items like TVs, grocery essentials, and clothing are marked down. You can even score an Ancestry DNA test for nearly half off, if you want to learn where, exactly, your great-great grandfather was born. buy here

Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon Wayfair Wayfair is known for having the best deals in appliances, furnishing, and décor, and now it’s marking down already-amazing sale prices in the name of its 20th anniversary Save-a-Thon. From 45 percent off outdoor furniture to 60 percent off area rugs, there are whopping deals across myriad categories, like this genuine leather sofa that’s currently 57 percent off and is ideal for a man or woman cave. buy here

Caraway Caraway Looking to update your entire cookware collection in one fell swoop? Caraway is one of our favorite places to shop for cookware sets that are built to last and are extremely Instagrammable. This five-piece set comes with a Dutch oven, frying pan, saucepan, saute pan, and storage for all those pans and lids. You can score 10 percent off with the code CLEAN10 at checkout. Hurry, though, this deal ends July 12, and you’ll definitely want these in your cooking arsenal when fall comes around. buy here

Brooklinen Brooklinen July 12 and 13 Brooklinen will be offering 15 percent off the entire site, excluding furniture and certain items. Your favorite towels, robes, and sheets, however, are definitely part of the deal. It’s a great excuse to finally invest in cute new bath towels or soft sheets, for that much-coveted spa-at-home feeling. buy here

Theragun Theragun One of John’s favorite brands, Theragun, will be offering discounts on a majority of its massage guns and accessories until July 13. You can score this portable version of the brand’s classic percussive massager for $40 off right now, which is a small price to pay for a deep tissue massage you can give yourself anytime, anywhere. buy here

Albany Park Albany Park Finding furniture that’s comfortable, beautiful, and proportional to your living space can seem impossible, but Albany Park has created couches and chairs that offer maximum comfort and style for even small apartments and condos. We love the plush look (and feel) of their Kova sectional, which is currently an extra 12 percent off an already marked-down price with the code GOBIG12 — but you can use this code on any piece of furniture that catches your eye until July 14. They call it the “world’s most comfortable sofa,” so don’t plan on staying awake all through that long subtitled movie. buy here

Dyson Dyson Perhaps the biggest name in vacuum and beauty tech, Dyson is offering major deals on items throughout the month. From now until July 23, you can get $100 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, which will easily suck up pet hair and cereal crumbs in your home with minimal effort. They’ve made it easy for you to explore all available deals with a sale page, too. If the price of a Dyson has been intimidating in the past, now’s your chance to pounce. buy here

PinkCherry PinkCherry It’s never a bad time to spice up your sex life, whether you want to incorporate toys into solo play or with a partner. PinkCherry is offering up to 80 percent off sitewide and 25 percent off new arrivals with the code BLACK25. The best part? The sale goes until 7/31, so you’ve got all month long to shop. Here’s hoping you have a really large bedside table drawer. buy here