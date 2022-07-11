Step Aside, Amazon! Walmart’s Here With a Wild Summer Sale

Share

You can score savings on furniture, TVs, vacuums, and more!

Everyone loves a little healthy competition right? Especially when our wallets, our wardrobes, and the four walls we live within benefit from it. Cue, Walmart.

While Amazon Prime Day begins on July 12, many retailers are hosting deals of their own to compete with Amazon’s sale prices. Walmart is one of those stores, and right now, they’re holding a Deals for Days event, marking down prices on tons of items across multiple categories for the next few days.



From now until July 14, you can save some major cash on things like flat-screen TVs, tech accessories, and even home exercise equipment. Thankfully, though, you can also score deals in categories like beauty and pantry essentials, meaning even bath and grocery products are marked down during the sale.

Whether you’ve been waiting to buy a big-ticket item or have a long list of little things you need to stock up on but wouldn’t mind saving on, now is the time to take advantage of the deals retailers are offering to compete with Amazon Prime Day offerings. Wayfair and other stores are also marking down prices, so you’ve got plenty of store options to choose from. Here’s what we have our eyes on during Walmart’s Deals for Days event.

What to Buy from Walmart’s Alternative Prime Day Sale 2022

JVC 58″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV Walmart $339.99 $298.00 Create a movie theater feeling in your living room with this high-resolution smart TV. At 58 inches wide, it’s not the largest screen out there, but it’s perfect for mounting on a wall if you have a smaller place or just don’t need a screen the size of your entire living room. Not only does it deliver beautiful imagery, but it has Roku built right in, so you can seamlessly stream and surf the internet with your remote. buy here

Gourmia 8 QT Digital Air Fryer Walmart $99.00 $62.67 Air Fryers are a kitchen necessity for whipping up quick, crispy dishes like chicken wings or breakfast potatoes, but depending on how many people you’re feeding, a small fry basket isn’t enough. This model has a large 8-quart basket so you can fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and more for large parties or so you have plenty of food for meal prep. buy here

Apple AirPods Pro Walmart $214.00 $169.99 Looks like Amazon isn’t the only retailer with deals on Apple products. AirPods Pro are on sale for less than $175 right now at Walmart, ahead of Prime Day, which starts July 12. Plus, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart if you don’t want to wait for shipping. buy here

BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner Walmart $123.59 $79.00 This little cleaning machine was all the rage on TikTok a few months ago, and for a good reason: It can clean just about anything, from carpets to car interiors. Team KCM’s Katie P. has one that she used incessantly while potty training her puppy. You can imagine just how many accidents she had to clean up, but thankfully no stains were left behind because she was able to get them out instantly with the Little Green’s washing solution and vacuum combo. buy here

Qualiazero Rectangular Step Garbage Can 3 Piece Combo Walmart $79.98 $55.00 A trash can is never the most glamorous of purchases, but it can actually become pretty expensive if you want something that isn’t plastic. This set of three stainless steel garbage cans comes with a large size for your kitchen and two smaller ones for the bathroom or bedroom. Each has a top to cover up your trash, and you can easily open it with the foot pedal instead of your hands. buy here

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Walmart $199.00 $149.00 We recently learned that taking 7,000 steps a day can lengthen your life, which is why tracking them is important. Using a multitasking device like an Apple Watch not only allows you to see how many steps you’ve taken, but you can take calls, check the time, and listen to music from the device, too. buy here

TopVision Mini Projector, WiFi Bluetooth Projector with Bonus 100″ Fold-up Projector Screen Walmart $129.99 $75.99 Spending nights out on your patio just got a whole lot more exciting! Imagine lounging on your outdoor sectional, snuggled up in a blanket, drink in hand, and being able to watch a movie while outside. With this portable projector and 100-inch screen, you can! Simply set up your screen (using a stand or even hanging it on the side of your house), connect the projector to your phone or computer, and seamlessly watch whatever you’d like on the big screen. buy here

Muscle Massage Gun Walmart $159.99 $39.89 Say goodbye to aches and pains with this massage gun. Molner swears by a good massage gun after a day of golf. While it looks intimidating, this massage gun uses percussing “thumps” to break up tension in your muscles (wherever you’d like to use it), helping you relax and melting pain away. It’s great after a tough workout or for days when you wake up with a stiff neck. buy here

Allewie Light Grey Queen Platform Bed Frame with 4 Drawers Storage Walmart $409.98 $308.98 You can never have too much storage, especially if you live in a small apartment or condo. Utilizing the space under your bed is an excellent way to store winter clothes, extra linens, or whatever else you want to put away without having to stuff it in a closet or dresser. This bed frame has built-in drawers so you can store things easily and conveniently, and they’re perfectly hidden away (i.e. no plastic containers in sight!). buy here

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Walmart $299.00 $149.00 Four-legged family members add so much joy to our lives, but they can also add so. much. hair. If you have a dog or cat that sheds a ton, vacuuming can feel like an endless chore. This versatile vacuum by Shark is specifically designed to suck up hair and dander easily. You can even convert it into a handheld vac for those hard-to-reach corners on furniture or under the bed. buy here

Hyper Bicycles Electric Bicycle Walmart $698.00 $598.00 With gas prices soaring, we’re all looking for ways to get around without our cars. If you live somewhere that’s bike-friendly, upgrading to an eBike could be a fuel-efficient (and quick) option for getting around town. You can ride up to 20 MPH on this baby for up to 20 miles, which is plenty if you’re just running some errands around town or meeting friends for a coffee. You ride this as you would a regular bike, but you have the option to turn on pedal assist, which uses battery power to help you go a little faster. When you need to recharge, simply remove the battery and charge it as you would your phone or other battery-powered devices. buy here

Beautiful High-Performance Touchscreen Blender Walmart $66.00 $39.97 Is it possible to be in love with a kitchen appliance? This blender is so beautiful we want to keep it as a permanent fixture on our counters. It’s designed by Drew Barrymore, who knows a thing or two about aesthetics, but it’s also got some major power to it. The touchscreen allows you to choose from multiple blending options, and the pitcher has a large capacity for making drinks, sauces, or smoothies. buy here

2-in-1 Fold Treadmill Walmart $374.92 $239.99 Having a gym setup at home isn’t only convenient, it can also save you money on a membership. However, living in a home that looks like a gym? Not the most aesthetically pleasing. This slim treadmill can be stored away under a bed or couch when you don’t want to see it, and when you want to use it, it’s easy to roll out and set up. You can use it as a running treadmill by extending the handrails, or you can use it to walk sans handrails under a desk or table if you so choose. buy here

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty® XL Vacuum Walmart $549.99 $288.00 You can be a master of multitasking, but we bet you can’t mop and vacuum at the same time. This handy little robot goes around and cleans and mops for you, easily detecting the difference between hard floors and rugs so you won’t end up with soggy feet. It uses laser detection to avoid obstacles and accurately clean your home, and you don’t even have to empty it yourself. The device will go to a dock and empty itself, so all you have to do is remove the debris canisters from the dock when they’re full, empty them in the trash, and return them back — no touching the mess necessary. buy here