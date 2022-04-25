Refresh Your Home With This On-Sale Décor From Wayfair

Share

A little change in your home can go a long way.

Sometimes, all you need to totally change the look and feel of a room is a little bit of cleverly placed décor. Whether you want to heighten a corner with a tall lamp, add some color to a wall with interesting art, or warm up a room with a patterned rug, there are plenty of ways to create a space that feels new without breaking the bank (or your back moving furniture around).

Even adding pillows to a couch or bed can make it feel entirely different. If you’re willing to commit, bigger changes like adding wallpaper or swapping lighting fixtures make a huge impact, too. These all sound like pricey changes, but when you can find items on sale, it’s more affordable than you may think.

Thankfully, Wayfair is marking down thousands of items for their annual Way Day sale happening April 27 and 28. From furniture to bedding and appliances to wallpaper, the retailer is slashing prices in all categories, including décor. If you’re looking to spruce up your space without blowing your budget, here are some of our top home décor picks that will be on sale during Wayfair’s 2022 Way Day.

The Best Home Décor From Way Day 2022

Lansing Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Area Rug in Gray/Cream Quality rugs are pricey, which is why we always try to buy ours on sale. This hand-tufted wool rug comes in 10 different sizes, from runners to large area rugs, with the smallest one ringing in under $50 for Way Day. The neutral colors of the gray and cream version are beautiful in any style of home, but you can also choose to go for the blue and cream version of this rug if you want something more graphic. buy here

Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel Add some privacy to a bedroom or common space with these affordable blackout curtain panels. While some blackout curtains look cheap and flimsy, these have a heavy, silky texture that allows them to drape luxuriously from the rod you hang them on. Do be aware that these are sold as single panels, not a pair, so you’ll have to purchase two if you want to have a set. But, at under $10 apiece, that still makes them less expensive than other similar curtains. buy here

Abram Self-Watering Plastic Window Box Planter No green thumb? No problem. This self-watering planter will ensure your plant babies get the hydration they need, even if you skip a few watering days. You can use this planter indoors or out, and it’s made to withstand the elements if you choose to keep it outside year-round. If you don’t want to plant any flowers, herbs would also thrive in this self-watering container. buy here

Beckham 1-Light Dimmable Plug-In Swing Arm Sconce This sconce is one Joanna Gaines would definitely approve of. The metal shade makes for perfect moody lighting in a bedroom or office, and the swing arm will make nighttime reading infinitely easier. The best part? It plugs in, so there’s no need to call an electrician to have it wired. buy here

Streetsboro Wire Market Fruit Basket Storing produce in the fridge isn’t always the best option, so keep your potatoes, onions, and citrus fresh for longer in this open-air basket system. Each wire basket is removable, so you can easily put it on the counter or move it around when need be. If you don’t need the storage in the kitchen, it’s a great vertical system in the bathroom to store extra shampoos, conditioners, and towels. buy here

Alvis Iron Tray Top Cross Legs End Table This gilded table is a great addition to the side of your bed or couch. The slim profile doesn’t take up too much floor space, and the table surface is actually removable, so you can use it as a drink tray! buy here

Heinen 2 Piece Pine Floating Shelf with Live Edge Floating shelves are a great way to avoid having to use unsightly brackets when adding extra storage to your walls. This rustic option has iron brackets that sit flush against the wall, while live-edge pine boards act as shelves. Hang it in the kitchen for an open pantry moment, or use it above the toilet in the bathroom to store often-used items like cotton swabs and tissues. buy here

Kelly Clarkson Home Single Curtain Rod Curtain rods are a décor piece that is often overlooked. While curtains tend to cover the main portion of the rod, the end caps always show, so why not use that space as a decorative opportunity? The small birds on this rod add a whimsical touch to any room, and it comes in 11 different colors and finishes for any style. buy here

Erler Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert Throw pillows are a quick and inexpensive way to add color and texture to a room. Throw one on a bed or couch for a cozy moment, or put it in your favorite armchair for added lumbar support. This one comes in a bohemian-inspired weave, and the pillow insert is included with the washable cover. buy here

Wicker Basket Set (Set of 3) Baskets are amazing multitaskers at home: They can hold clutter or plants, and hide cords. This set of three baskets can nest together to save space when not in use, and the largest one is 17-inches wide — great for storing extra blankets or pillows. buy here

Krantz Ray Bird Trail Smooth Wallpaper Roll Skip painting a room and opt for wallpaper instead. This illustrated paper features small birds sitting on blooming tree branches, reminding us of beautiful spring mornings filled with birdsongs. Despite being a busy pattern, it doesn’t overwhelm your eye because it’s drawn in neutral colors. buy here