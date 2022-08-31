Sweet Dreams Are Made of These Labor Day Bedding Deals

Share

Don’t sleep on these sales.

We’ve been wondering why overhauling your home has a designated season of spring. We find ourselves doing more of what some might call “spring cleaning” as summer turns to fall. It could be something about shedding ourselves of a sweaty summer and gearing up for cozier months at home…or it could be the Labor Day sales. Whatever the reason, fall screams bedding refresh. It happens to be one of the best times of year to get a deal on bedding, mattresses especially. So, maybe “cleaning” specifically is a fit for spring, but now is the time to makeover your bedscape.

Buying all new bedding can get expensive quickly, especially if you plan to upgrade your comforter to something like down filling, but thankfully our favorite brands are offering deals on pillows, sheets, duvets, and more for the long Labor Day weekend.

Whether you want some sheets to keep you cool at night, add some fall-themed pillows to a room, or just refresh your bed, here are the best Labor Day bedding sales to shop right now.

11 Best Bedding and Mattress Sales Labor Day 2022

Brooklinen Brooklinen Finding all of the elements you want to zhush up a bed can be frustrating (and expensive). Consider Brooklinen your one-stop shop for comforters, bedding, and pillows. This set comes with everything you’ll need to create a hotel-worthy bed setup you’ll never want to leave, including pillowcases, sheets, a comforter, and a duvet cover. Until September 8th, you can get up to 15 percent off the entire Brooklinen site, too. Buy Here

Parachute Parachute Making your bed is overrated, we say. But, made beds look more inviting if there’s some element of a “lived-in” look. Soft, linen duvet covers deliver a perfectly lived-in looking bed, and this one is no exception. Made with gauzy linen, this duvet cover is buttery soft and comes in three neutral colors. Shams are included in this set, so you can make both your pillows and duvet look and feel as soft as clouds. Parachute is offering up to 40 percent off all items in their last chance section, which is full of products from sheets to robes. Buy Here

Nordstrom Nordstrom You already know Nordstrom is offering discounts on thousands of clothing items and shoes, but did you know that they’re marking down home products until September 12, too? This fluffy Marimekko blanket is nearly half off, and you can use it on your bed or drape it over the back of your couch for a pattern pop. Buy Here

Sijo Sijo Hot sleepers rejoice! These sheets are guaranteed to keep you cooler than the flip side of your pillow at night. Made from breathable eucalyptus, this set wicks heat away from your body and ensures you don’t wake up a sweaty mess in the middle of the night. Sijo is offering 20 percent off sitewide throughout the holiday weekend. Buy Here

Casper Casper Casper created one of our favorite mattresses, which is why we were excited to see that you could save up to $600 on mattresses this weekend. If you’re not on the hunt for an entirely new bed, items like this pillow for side sleepers are on sale until September 13. Buy Here

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Until September 5, you can score up to $600 off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 20 percent off sitewide. The brand is committed to creating beds with responsibly sourced materials and no harmful chemicals, that way you get the best night’s sleep possible. They also make organic bedding from hemp, like these beautiful duvet covers. Buy Here

Nectar Nectar Sometimes we need a little pressure to fall asleep — literally. This weighted blanket uses deep pressure therapy to recreate the feeling of a hug while you’re laying down. This can help stimulate melatonin production in your body and promote an overall feeling of calmness, helping you drift off to dreamland. If you’re looking for a new mattress entirely, Nectar is also offering $200 off mattresses and nearly $500 in free accessories with your purchase. Buy Here

The Citizenry The Citizenry The Citizenry creates home goods that bohemian dreams are made of, like this linen quilt. Right now, the brand is hosting an aptly named Dream Bedroom Event, and you can save up to 25 percent off bedding and accessories. Buy Here

Riley Home Riley Home Recreate that just-pressed hotel sheet feeling with a new set of percale sheets. This set from Riley Home costs under $100 (for a queen size!), and has been voted the best sheets by both Wirecutter and Apartment Therapy. You can shop different colors and styles of sets on their last chance page. We’re sold! buy here

Amazon Amazon Your go-to for beauty, clothing, and tech can also be your go-to bedding place. You can find tons of different bedding and pillow options on sale on Amazon, but we’ve got our eyes on this highly reviewed sheet set that costs less than $40 for a full set. buy here