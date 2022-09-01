Style September 1, 2022

Score Luxury for Less During Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale

By Katherine Pittman

Including some of Katie’s favorite products. 

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but we’re holding on to the last few days of it for as long as we can — while also taking advantage of the myriad of sales that are going on during the holiday weekend. 

If you’re already thinking about busting out your favorite fall booties or building your own capsule wardrobe for the season, you may be on the hunt for some new pieces to add to your collection. Whether you want to replace some basics or opt into a few fall trends, chances are you can find what you’re on the hunt for at Nordstrom. 

We’ve combed the thousands of items available for Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale and picked the ones we love and think you will, too. From trendy booties to cult-favorite beauty products, here’s what you should be adding to your cart during the Nordstrom Labor Day sale.

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule

steve madden flats

Nordstrom

You’re hearing it here first: The mule will be the non-boot shoe of the fall season. Not only are they stylish, but they’re comfortable enough to walk in for a full day without wanting to throw your shoes out the window by 2 pm. These ones have a pointed toe that streamline your look, and the chunky chain on the top serves as the shoe’s own accessory — consider it acceptable foot jewelry.

Buy Here: $57

Kevin Aucoin Beauty Foundation Balm and Brush

kevin aucoin foundation

Nordstrom

There’s nothing fun about wearing layers and layers of cakey makeup, which is why this lightweight yet full-coverage balm is amazing. Not only does it come with a brush for smooth and easy application, but it blends out beautifully after you apply it, and you can choose to go light with coverage or build it up if you have any blemishes you’d prefer to cover. It’s basically a concealer and foundation in one convenient product.

Buy Here: $26

Nike Free RN 5.0 Running Shoe

nike running shoe

Nordstrom

Finding a lightweight pair of running or walking shoes can be difficult, especially if you tend to be out on rough terrain. These flexible yet sturdy shoes from Nike can handle both pavement and gravel, without having a clunky, heavy sole. The upper part of the shoe is made from stretchy, breathable fabric that hugs your foot like a sock, ensuring you’re secure with each step you take.

Buy Here: $60

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket Legging

Zella leggings

Nordstrom

If you’re ready to jumpstart your fall workout game, having a pair of trusted leggings is a must. These won’t become see-through when you squat, have pockets for your phone and keys, and they are a 7/8 length that just skims your ankle (so you don’t need to roll them up if you’re on the shorter side).

Buy Here: $39

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot

caslon miller boots

Nordstrom

We thought that we would only be able to score this boot for a cheaper price during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but thankfully it’s marked down again. For less than $70, you can snag these water-resistant, genuine leather booties in any of the five colors available. The burgundy color is beautiful, but the classic black booties are on sale, too.

Buy Here: $65

Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan

nordstrom cardigan

Nordstrom

As temperatures begin to drop, you may find yourself wanting to add another layer to your daily outfits. Cardigans are lightweight enough to layer atop both short and long-sleeve tops, and they’ll keep you cozy on chilly evenings or particularly windy days.

Buy Here: $50

Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Dress

treasure and bond ruched dress

Nordstrom

Basic T-shirt dresses can be, well, too basic. This one has ruching detailing on the side that makes it more exciting than a plain dress, and it also makes the silhouette a bit more fitted without feeling too restrictive. Every color costs less than $50 right now, so we may have to add all of them to our cart. 

Buy Here: $35

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Tool

nuface toning tool

Nordstrom

This tiny tool won’t take up too much room in your vanity, but it’ll become a huge part of your skincare routine. It uses microcurrents to help tighten and tone your skin from the inside out, like a workout for your facial muscles. All you have to do is gently run the metal points across your face, and you’ll feel your muscles contracting and vibrating a little bit. 

Buy Here: $146

ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse

astr the label top

Nordstrom

Cottagecore, grandmillennial, and so many other vintage-inspired trends are gaining popularity on TikTok and Instagram. This smocked blouse is delicate and dainty, but the puffy sleeves make a bold statement. The best part? It’s on sale for less than $20.

Buy Here: $18

Signature Tie Front Midi Dress

nordstrom midi dress

Nordstrom

Gearing up for fall weddings? This dress is the one to wear to casual, cocktail, and evening affairs. The longer sleeves will keep you cool on the dance floor, and the longer hemline means fewer possible wardrobe malfunctions while you’re out there busting a move. 

Buy Here: $52

HOKA Bondi 7 Running Shoe

light blue hoka

Nordstrom

Katie loves HOKA’s shoes because they have cushy soles that make long days on her feet comfortable instead of painful. If you’re a runner, you’ll love them because they’re lightweight and cradle your feet with each stride, making hitting the pavement easier than ever.  

Buy Here: $128

UGG Fluff Yeah Shearling Slingback Slippers

green fur ugg slipper

Nordstrom

We are eternally grateful to UGG for rebranding slingbacks as soft slippers instead of sky-high stilettos. Covered in snuggly shearling, these slippers are built similarly to your favorite slides, but an elastic strap in the back keeps them on while you’re wearing them. 

Buy Here: $50

Rodd & Gunn Ellerslie Linen Shirt

mens linen shirt

Nordstrom

No matter what time of year it is, linen will always be in style. Whether it’s crumpled or freshly ironed, this linen button-up can go from dinner date to day at the office with just a few tweaks. All six colors are on sale, including classic white and navy. 

Buy Here: $77

Pisarro Nights Beaded Mesh Column Gown

woman in long beaded gown

Nordstrom

Channel your inner flapper in this beaded number. If you’re a mother of the bride or groom in a fall wedding, this could be a great option for your ensemble. It’s simple without being plain, and the beading will sparkle without feeling flashy. 

Buy Here: $190

Blondo Tasel Waterproof Block Heel Bootie

blondo waterproof boots

Nordstrom

These boots were made for walking — in any kind of weather. They’re made with waterproof leather that can withstand rain and snow, and the block heel is extremely easy to walk in and comfortable. They come in four colors, including a go-go-inspired white shade. 

Buy Here: $80

