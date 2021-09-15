Share

Cozy updates perfect for the host or homebody.

‘Tis the season for drinking anything with “pumpkin” in the name, breaking out our cutest jackets, and finally being able to turn on the oven without immediately sweating. We never thought we’d say it, but after months of extreme temperatures across the country, we’re very ready for transition season and some relief from the heat. While some end-of-summer blues are inevitable, we’ve also been itching to switch back to boots and pick out yet another scarf. Next on the list of fall overhauls is home decor.

As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on our back-to-normal plans, it’s looking like we’re going to be spending a lot of time at home again this fall. It’s less than ideal, but it’s also an opportunity to bring the cozy vibes you’re craving into your living spaces with fall home decor.

If you, like us, feel like switching over your home decor as well as your closet, you’ve come to the right place. We’re preparing to hunker down for a little at-home R&R with as many blankets, throw pillows, and puzzles as we can find, and to give you a hand, we’ve rounded up a list of items that will turn your home into a cozy fall haven.

Whether you’re chronically cold or candle-obsessed, shopping for yourself or for a friend, we have you covered with festive florals, warming scents, and subtle fall decor.

Fall Home Decor Ideas

Anthropologie Woven Leaves Ceramic Reed Diffuser Calling all apartment dwellers: If you find yourself struggling to decide whether a flower arrangement or candle would look better in your square foot of free space, we have you covered. The woven reeds and colorful, vase-like holders of this diffuser combine the best of all worlds. It’s long-lasting and reminiscent of a bouquet for a clever twist on your typical coffee table decoration. Don’t forget your fragrance oil to go with it (we like the Bergamot Orange Leaf). buy here

Harborview Herringbone Beige Original Blanket Envision the perfect blanket. For us, it’s soft, big enough to fully swaddle yourself, pretty enough to be draped artfully over the couch, and most importantly, machine washable. If any of that sounds accurate, ChappyWrap is about to be your new best friend. The cotton-blend blankets are designed to be durable enough to withstand years of heavy use, and we love the reversible jacquard patterns. This beige one is subtle enough to lend just a hint of fall to your regular decor. buy here

Frères Branchiaux Chunky Sweater Candle If you’ve been counting down the days until it’s cool enough to wear your favorite bulky sweater, this candle is right up your alley. Collin Gill, one of the three brothers at the heart of the candle company Frères Branchiaux, mixed this scent to capture the essence of fall — and no, it doesn’t smell like pumpkin. With notes of warm spices, fresh air, your favorite evergreen trees, and more, the Chunky Sweater candle will quickly become your go-to. buy here

Jiggy Irv’s Corner Puzzle There’s something indescribably cozy about this puzzle from Jiggy. Between the stuffed bookshelves, half-read newspaper, and fluffy cat, it just feels like a room we’d want to sit in. All Jiggy puzzles come with glue so you can frame them when you’re done, or you can take it apart again and make it a new fall tradition. buy here

St. Frank Bold Kaleidoscope Kilim Throw Pillow We love the colors of this throw pillow because they’re bright enough to look cheerful while still setting an autumnal mood. With down on the inside, it’s as comfortable as it is stylish. buy here

The Sill Small Linum Burgundy Bouquet The Sill is known for live plants, but this bouquet of dried plants is just as irresistible (and even less work). The golden yellow and deep red of this bouquet are perfect for fall, and you’ll be able to bring it out year after year. Get it with the simple ceramic vase offered on site or use one of your favorites instead. buy here

Anthropologie Embroidered Foliage Chenille Pillow This whimsical pillow captures the magic of colorful fall leaves. The saturated colors match this autumn’s bright fashion trend, and the chenille leaves have a softer finish than your typical embroidered pillow — perfect for naps on the couch. buy here

Hearne Harvest Branch Throw Pillow For an appropriately seasonal pillow that’s a little more neutral, we found this little number at Wayfair. The muted colors work with just about anything, so you can bring just a touch of fall to your standard decor. buy here

August Grove Fall Acorn Twig Wreath I’m a sucker for a seasonal wreath, and Wayfair has so many that are beautiful, reasonably priced, and durable enough for years of use. I love the variety of textures and colors in this one, and it works for both indoor and outdoor use. If you prefer something a little more floral, woodsy, brightly colored, or subtle, check out the rest of Wayfair’s fall wreaths to find the perfect one for you. buy here

Terrain Antiquated Glass Pumpkin Seasonal decor doesn’t have to be in-your-face colorful — though there’s no shame in going as all out as you want. This glass pumpkin from Terrain is so subtle you might forget to pack it away when fall is over. The muted bronze color is the perfect addition to your dining room table, or buy multiple colors to make a larger arrangement. buy here

Terrain Floral Burst Doormat Doormats are an underrated piece of home decor that you never think about until you’re coming in from a gross, rainy day and tracking water all over your house. This one is made of stiff, durable coconut fiber and, when it finally does wear out, it’s biodegradable. buy here

Anthropologie Tesse Table Runner Runners are the perfect compromise between a bare table and a tablecloth that has to be washed after every meal. We love the subtle pattern and fringe on this one, which lighten up the terracotta color and make it easy to pair with brighter centerpieces and table linens. buy here

Terrain Water Jug Vase This is one of those perfect vases that works with any type of flower, from the brightest arrangement to a bundle of preserved grasses. If you’re scarred by having a slick glass vase slip through your hands and shatter on the floor, allow the terra cotta finish and handles on this one to put your mind at ease. buy here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.