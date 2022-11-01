A Comprehensive List of the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales This Year

Share

Everything you need to know to prep for the biggest sale event of 2022.

Thanksgiving seems like a world away, but we all know what immediately follows the turkey-fueled holiday: Black Friday, aka the year’s biggest shopping event. And when it comes to savings, there’s no such thing as too much prep work. The early bird gets the worm, and the early Black Friday shopper gets a brand-new TV at a crazy steep discount.

Gone are the days of standing in line in the wee hours of the night only to stampede a store. Not only is brick-and-mortar shopping physically taxing (and becoming extinct), but it’s a little unnecessary now that most sales have gone digital. You do, however, need to be mentally prepared to find the best sales.

So, mark your calendars now — Black Friday falls on November 25 this year. Until then, we suggest tabbing your favorite shops and start adding items to your e-carts now, so you can watch the prices rise and fall over the next month.

Below, we rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales we found so far, along with some that start before the holiday and other educated guesses based on patterns from previous years. Make sure to check back as we continue to update our list with the latest news on all things Black Friday.

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales 2022

Amazon has yet to release its full list of 2022 sales, but rest assured that the retailer will host deals of epic proportions. For now, you can claim the Kindle for just $100, or peep their ongoing list of Today’s Deals that changes regularly.

Last year, we saw some of the best deals come out of Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, including the lowest-ever prices on hot ticket items like UGG slippers, beauty gifts, and more. You can also browse Nordstrom’s sale section now, which includes Sam Edelman’s popular lug-sole boots for only $119 and Kate Spade New York bags for up to 30 percent off.

Target has already released some Black Friday-worthy sales early, including the $90 AirPods that sold out on Amazon, a $160 cordless vacuum by Shark, and Keurig’s single-serve coffee maker for only $90.

We haven’t heard from Lululemon on their BFCM sales yet, but last year we saw heavy discounts on everything from their cult-favorite workout clothes to beloved accessories. We highly suggest perusing their We Made Too Much section right now, which features bottoms starting at $19, and their popular Define Jacket for only $49.

Apple doesn’t always host Black Friday deals, but they do have a reputation for offering cash back. Last year they offered Apple Store gift cards up to $100 for certain purchases.

Walmart is kicking off Black Friday early with some deals that are worthy of the holiday but launching much earlier. So far we’ve spotted the large refurbished KitchenAid Stand Mixer for just $210 and a portable projector for just $63 that boasts over 400 reviews.

In preparation for Black Friday, consider Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event. From 10/28 to 11/7 using the code SAVINGS, their early sale includes 30 percent off Sephora Collection, additional discounts for Sephora Beauty Insiders, and more.

The athletic apparel brand will offer 35 percent off sitewide from November 19-December 9.

Get 15 percent off fine jewelry November 8-29. They will also offer up to 60 percent off select brass jewelry items November 21-28.

Lookfantastic will offer the following promotions: 20 percent off with code BLACK from November 18-23, 25 percent off with code BLACK from November 24-27; Up to 75 percent off, plus an extra 5 percent off sale products with code CYBER from November 28-30.

Get 25 percent off with code BLACK from November 18 to 24. Following this, they will offer 30 percent off with code BLACK from November 25 through 28.

Last year Maude launched its first-ever BFCM sale. This time around, they will be offering anywhere from 15 percent to 20 percent from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the following Sunday. Cyber Monday is the brand’s Mission Monday where proceeds go to their giveback partners.

Leading up to Black Friday from 11/21 at 12 am PST to 11/24 at 11:59 p.m. PST, use the code EARLYBF to get 15 percent off the site (bundles are excluded from the sale). Starting on 11/25 at 12 a.m. PST until 11/27 at 11:59 p.m. PST, get 20 percent off the site (bundles are excluded from the sale) plus a free full-size Dew Point with the code TGIBF20. On Cyber Monday, from 12 a.m. PST to 11/29 12 p.m. PST get up to 50 percent off sitewide.

From 11/25 at 12 a.m. PST to 11/28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, get 20 percent off and gifts with purchase. Exclusions may include gift sets, subscriptions, and gift cards, and are not stackable with other promotions.

From 11/14 at 12 a.m. PST to 11/28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, True Botanicals will be hosting a Buy More, Save More sale. Get 30 percent off $400+ orders, 25 percent off $250+ orders, and 20 percent off all orders using the code TRUEVIP2022. Gift cards are not included in the sale.

Developed by chef and entrepreneur Jing Gao, Fly By Jing offers meticulously sourced pantry essentials from the best ingredients across China, with no artificial flavors or preservatives. We’re partial to the brand’s Sichuan Chili Crisp. They’re hosting a pre-BFCM sale from 11/8 to 11/13 with up to 25 percent off best-selling sauces, dumplings, pantry essentials, gift sets, and select merch. From 11/14 to 11/28, receive up to 50 percent off sets, up to 30 percent off all sauces, and up to 20 percent off all dumplings.

Brightland is a AAPI-owned, female-founded premium pantry essentials brand that we’re pretty obsessed with. From 11/24 at 12 p.m. PST to 11/28 at 12 a.m. PST, the more you spend, the more you save (and you’ll get free shipping): Spend $100 to get 15 percent off, spend $200 to get 20 percent off, and spend $300 to get 30 percent off.

Clevr Blends is the Meghan Markle-backed SuperLatte brand making oat milk latte drinks infused with adaptogens, probiotics, and superfoods. From 11/21 to 11/28, get up to 40 percent off sitewide, no code is necessary.

Compartés is an award-winning chocolate brand handmade in Los Angeles beloved by everyone from Mindy Kaling to Billie Eilish to Elton John. During the only sale the brand offers each year, Compartés is offering 20 percent off all chocolate bars from 11/25 to 11/29. On Giving Tuesday, when you purchase a Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate Bar, 10 percent of all sales will go toward Lady Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, which supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world.

Birthdate Co. is an astrologically-inspired personal gift brand. From 11/21 to 11/29, get at least 25 percent off your purchase and up to 50 percent off based on how you spend, plus free special gifts during different periods of the sale! All orders above $60 will get free shipping.

Material is the AAPI-founded brand that makes consciously-designed goods that enhance the experience of cooking, dining, and hosting. From 11/16 to 11/29, get 20 percent off sitewide with the opportunity to donate a portion of your discount to The Lower East Side Girls Club.

With fans like Martha Stewart and our very own Katie Couric, Outer is an AAPI-founded, sustainable DTC outdoor furniture brand to watch. From 11/10 to 11/30, receive 20 percent off your purchase (excluding dining and fire pit). On Giving Tuesday, the brand stated the following: “For every new Instagram follower we get on Giving Tuesday, we’ll plant a tree for them — tag your friends.”