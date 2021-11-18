What to Buy From Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Share

Clothes, jewelry, home goods, and more!

Nordstrom knows how to throw a party…we mean, sale! The department store is known to slash prices like mad when it’s time for one of their sales. And luckily, it’s time for one right now. Their Black Friday event has already started! You can score high-end designer products at a discount during their Black Friday sale. Up until Nov. 26, you can save up to 40 percent on hundreds of items, and then, come Nov. 27, the discounts creep up for Cyber Week, when can score up to 50 percent off until Nov. 30.

It could take you all week to sift through the amazing products on sale, and by the time you finish, the sale will be over! So, we’re stepping in. We’ve combed through the seemingly endless selection of Nordstom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and picked out pieces we think you’ll really want. Keep scrolling for our picks.

Marc Fisher Padmia Chelsea Boot Chelsea boots aren’t going anywhere, so stock up. And while they are definitely a timeless style, this year, the clunkier, the better. So, when we saw these Marc Fisher chelsea boots on sale, we immediately purchased them. They’re just the right about of chunk without being heavy or too edgy for our taste. We’re drawn to the black and brown, but cream boots are all the rage these days. Buy Here

Bernardo Recycled Nylon Quilted Long Vest with Hood Vests are another timeless item we can’t get enough of. But with every year, the trend evolves just a tad. Right now, we’re loving length! So this quilted, planet-friendly performance vest with a lightweight feel caught our eye. Buy Here

Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote We love a Longchamp! It’s classic, sleek, and sophisticated…and right now, it’s on sale! Buy Here

Dr. Sholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot OK, another chelsea boot. We know, we’re a little crazy for these booties! But a stylish pair from Dr. Scholl’s that are guaranteed to be ultra-comfy?! We couldn’t resist, and we suspect you won’t be able to either. Buy Here

Calvin Klein Cassia Square Toe Boot One more bootie, and we’re done…we promise (maybe). Everyone needs one pair of slinky black booties to wear on a night out. Best part? They look just as good with a little black dress as they do with a pair of loose-fitted or skinny jeans. Buy Here

BlankNYC Marled Crop Open Front Cardigan You can never have enough chunky sweaters, but if you want to switch it up, try a chunky cardigan. You won’t regret purchasing this soft, round-edged one with puffed sleeves. It’s style and comfort wrapped into one! Buy Here

River Island Foil Trim Wrap Front Tie Waist One-Piece Swimsuit If you’re traveling somewhere warm over the holidays or anytime this season…or you’re simply taking advantage of these sales to stock up on swimsuits for the summer, you must buy this glamorous one-piece. The criss-cross detail makes it a little edgy, while the bow gives it a flash of femininity. But it was the color that pulled us in. Buy Here

Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring A super simple, classy semiprecious stone stacking ring is something every woman should have. So, with this one on sale, buy it in every color and gift to some special ladies this holiday. Buy Here

Tory Burch 52mm Round Sunglasses These sunglasses will go perfectly with your new swimsuit! They’re oversized roundness gives them a Jackie O. vibe but the angles on the top of the frame give them the drop of edge we cannot resist. buy here

Set & Stones Gisele Bracelet This vintage-inspired dainty chain bracelet shines in 14-karat-gold fill and is a perfect everyday accessory. Buy Here

Levi’s Quilted Water Resistant Hooded Parka Everyone needs a winter parka. And everyone needs a leather jacket. Don’t want to buy both? Opt for a combo, like Levi’s faux leather parka. Lately, it seems like everything comes in leather! Might as well lean into it! Buy Here

Levi’s Roomy Long Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit Katie loves a denim jumpsuit (she wore one on tour!). So, if you’d like to emulate her style, we suggest you swipe this Levi’s jumpsuit while it’s on sale! Buy Here

Jenny Bird Lia Set of 2 Rings Two piece rings are all the rage and we love this one for a few reasons. The moody stone in the middle speaks to us. And we love that together, the set can be interpreted in many ways — is it an eye? The sun? Something else? And, if you wear them separately, they still look great. buy here

Bernardo Packable Water Resistant Down & EcoPlume Coat When packable down coats were invented, our lives were forever changed. But they sometimes were sorta unforgiving. Understandable, though, since it’s meant to be stuffed into a bag. But this one has shape! Light colors are in this season, so opt for this light pink puffer to stay warm. Buy Here

Madewell Curvy High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans Madewell jeans at a discount?! Where do we sign?! Oh, and yes, we still wear skinny jeans. Buy Here

Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket This quilted puffer is water-resistant while being warm yet lightweight. It’s so comfortable, no man will ever want to take it off. While you can’t go wrong with black, we’re really feeling the gunmetal shade! buy here

Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Wingtip Derby Cole Haan makes some of the best men’s dress shoes, hands down. But they can cost a pretty penny! Not right now though! Nordstrom has this wingtip derby style seriously on sale. Buy Here

Our Place Always Pan Set Fact: We always want an Always Pan. And the whole set on-sale is unheard of! We have the blue salt set (with matching knives), but the steam shade is the hot new color on the block…and we might have to buy another set just for that reason. buy here

Sam Edelman Notch Collar Coat Need a new peacoat? Well, brighten up your closet full of black coats with a bright red number that’ll have you feeling warm, merry, and bright. We love that it’s straight-shaped, because this year, we can’t get enough longline coats. It’s all we wear! Not feeling so bold? Don’t worry — it comes in gray and black. buy here

Nordstrom Stuart Weitzman City Buckle Bootie OK, we lied…one more bootie. But it’s hard to find such a good deal on a Stuart Weitzman shoe! And this one will be worth every penny because it will never go out of style and you’ll be able to wear it with anything — jeans, a dress, or even that Levi’s jumpsuit you just bought! buy here

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Country Farm Fir 4-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Tree Who needs a Christmas tree? Yes, Nordstrom sells Christmas trees. Faux, of course (can you picture the Nordstrom warehouse with pine needles all over the floor?!). Why spend $100 every year on a tree you’ll have to get rid of in a few weeks, when this gorgeous 4-foot faux-fir tree — which comes with lights already in place — will last you a lifetime? We love that it’s small enough to fit in any space and not over-power a room yet big enough that it makes a statement and feels like a real Christmas tree, not some tiny thing you barely notice. Buy here