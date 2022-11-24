Stop Everything: lululemon’s Black Friday Event is Here

Share

Grab these great finds before they sell out.

Whether you consider yourself a pilates professional or prefer to lounge in leggings, chances are you have some pieces from lululemon that you pull out and put on often. And with the season for savings upon us, the time to revisit the athletic brand is now.

This Black Friday, lululemon is offering amazing specials across all of their categories, including new product drops. If you’ve ever gasped at the price of one of their designs and had to quickly look away for fear of overspending, this is a prime opportunity to invest in new athleisure pieces for yourself, shop for others, or snag smaller items for gift exchanges, stocking stuffers, and Hanukkah. lululemon is hosting its Black Friday event with special pricing from November 24 to 27, while Cyber Monday deals start (and end) on the 28. To aid any additional fitness goals you might have, lululemon Studio (formerly known as The Mirror, the at-home gym studio that gives you access to over 10000+ workout classes) will also be offering savings throughout the week. You can save $750 and get free shipping now until Nov. 28 with the code BLACKFRIDAY22, which is the brand’s best offer of the year.

Whether you need to nail down a gift for the man in your life, want to update your legging collection for under $50, or get some new workout accessories like yoga mats or stretching straps, lululemon will be full of Black Friday surprises, like new arrivals and additions to the We Made Too Much section.

Best of lululemon’s Black Friday Specials 2022

InStill High-Rise Tight lululemon Supportive and smoothing, these high-rise tights hold you in without restricting your movement. Similar to lululemon’s Wunder training leggings, these stay in place while you move, so you’ll never have to drop a yoga pose or break your sprint to hike up your pants. $128 at lululemon

Surge Warm Half-Zip lululemon It’s no secret that layering adds warmth to an outfit, but this cozy number also ensures that you stay warm when breaking a sweat. Because the fabric wicks sweat away from the body, you won’t be cold or damp during an outdoor winter workout. Plus, the shirt is made from recycled materials and has a plant seed-based finish to ensure that sweat evaporates almost instantly, giving it no time to freeze. $118 at lululemon

Gridliner Fleece Hoodie lululemon Sleek design and technical details make this sweatshirt feel like the Tesla of hoodies. Side zips at the hip offer greater mobility when opened, and there’s even a hidden zipper pocket in the front for stashing away small items. The inside is lined with fleece to keep you warm, but it’s also treated with a No-Stink Zinc material that ensures sweat and body odor bacteria don’t stick around and make things smelly. $148 at lululemon

Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight lululemon If you or a loved one like to head outdoors as much as possible, you already know the gear can make or break an adventure. These high-rise leggings were specifically designed for hiking, and are made with abrasion-resistant material that won’t rip if you get snagged by a branch, a drawstring waist for security, and plenty of pockets to hold your phone and some snacks. $138 at lululemon

AirSupport Bra for C-DDD Cups lululemon There’s nothing worse than working out without the proper support from your sports bra. This one is specifically designed for those who wear a C cup or larger, and reduces unwanted movement during exercise without suffocating restriction. $49 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Legging with Pockets lululemon Everything’s better with pockets, and that’s a simple truth. lululemon’s Align leggings are a cult-favorite because they’re buttery soft, they look wonderful on all bodies, and they’re easy to move in, and this pair is all of those things with the addition of deep thigh pockets. $99 at lululemon

Evolution Polo Shirt lululemon From the golf course to the office, this polo will keep him cool and dry. The breathable fabric wicks away sweat in no time, and it has built-in anti-stink technology that wards off body odor and helps him smell his best. $49 at lululemon

Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger lululemon We hope high-rise pants never go out of style, especially when it comes to joggers. These flattering sweats are an elevated version of the pair you’ve had since college, and it’s hard not to feel happy while donning this bright coral color. $79 at lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt lululemon Not all flannels are created equal, and this 100 percent recycled one proves it. Sweat-wicking fabric ensures he doesn’t overheat while wearing this shirt, and the four-way stretch makes it all the more comfortable. $128 at lululemon

Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag lululemon lululemon’s belt bags keep selling out, so you should grab this one while it’s still in stock. The furry texture makes this the ultimate winter accessory, and the inside has plenty of space to hold a phone, wallet, keys, and chapstick. $58 at lululemon

Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Zip Flare Pant lululemon These buttery soft ribbed pants are essentially socially acceptable pajama pants. They’re made from a brushed fabric that feels super smooth against the skin, and you can adjust the flare size by zipping or unzipping the leg opening, which makes them timeless against the ever-changing flared pant-leg trend. Straight? Bootcut? Wide-leg? Which is it already? $148 at lululemon

Keep the Heat Thermal High-Rise Tight lululemon As temperatures drop, you’ll want to bundle up. These insulated leggings ensure your legs don’t feel like icicles immediately upon stepping outside, whether you’re wearing them for a cold-weather workout or layered under sweatpants for added warmth. $128 at lululemon

lululemon x Saje The Relief Kit lululemon This kit makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who’s in need of an at-home spa day. A relaxing body butter and grounding oil remind the recipient to take a moment to connect with themself, and the face spray adds a refreshing dose of moisture wherever they need it. There’s even a spikey massage ball included to help work out knots. $68 at lululemon