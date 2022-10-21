Team KCM’s Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving Prep

Share

Thanksgiving is arguably the perfect holiday: Great food, lots of football, even more family, a comfortable dress code, and your primary opportunity to get your pumpkin pie fix for the year. It can also be incredibly stressful for the host, no matter how experienced. There’s usually a to-do list as long as your favorite NFL team’s roster — practice squad included — and preparations start days, sometimes even weeks, in advance. Even if you’ve decided to order Thanksgiving dinner this year, there’s still decorating, drinks, and graphing out exactly how you’ll seat twenty guests for dinner.

While we can’t help you figure out a drama-free seating arrangement or coerce your family members into contributing something more substantive than a can of cranberries, we can at least address some of your more straightforward needs. Whether you’re a seasoned pro, taking over the tradition from an older family member, hosting a friendsgiving, or just coming as a guest, we’ve picked out the essential supplies for a successful Thanksgiving.

Our list includes top-notch kitchen gear, thoughtful gifts, and home decor standouts that will make your day easier, more festive, or both. And even though Thanksgiving might feel far away, we can guarantee that the next few weeks will fly by in a heartbeat. Read on to avoid that last-minute, frantic trip to the grocery store, liquor store, and mall on Thursday morning.

City Bonfires 5-Pack City Bonfires Move the party to the patio with a few of City Bonfires’ portable bonfires, which serve as sources of heat, light, and even s’more-roasting stations. They have a three- to five-hour burn time and give all the coziness of a bonfire without the hassle of setup and cleanup. $95 at City Bonfires

Northlight Fall Candle Holder Centerpiece Target Jazz up your table with this beautiful fall centerpiece, which fits a 4-inch diameter pillar candle and features faux mums, foliage, and pomegranates. Use your everyday go-to candle, a seasonal scent, or invest in a flameless candle you’ll be able to use for years. $49 at Target

Ombré 5 Light Centerpiece Homegoods If highly decorative tablescapes aren’t really your thing, go with this understated centerpiece instead. You can customize it seasonally by tucking fresh or faux flowers, garlands, and leaves between the metal pieces. $50 at Homegoods

Rifle Paper Co. x Hedley & Bennett Herb Garden Apron Hedley & Bennett We all know we should be wearing an apron to protect our clothes, but there’s no denying they can really ruin the whole vibe of our outfit. This beautiful, high-quality choice from renowned apron maker Hedley & Bennett will protect your real clothes without looking lame in pictures. Aside from the looks aspect, it has way more pockets than your average apron, plus a loop for tongs, so you can switch seamlessly from dish to dish without dropping your utensils. $105 at H&B

Chilewich Weave Table Runner Nordstrom If you’ve been feeling like your go-to tablecloth could use an update, we recommend this richly colored runner that will carry you through all your fall and winter hosting needs. It’s festive without being over the top and will go with tablecloths and linens in a variety of patterns and colors. $60 at Nordstrom

Handcrafted Faux Eucalyptus 24” Wreath Wayfair When it comes to a seasonal wreath we can’t help but cave during the holidays. This one is nice and full, and the color scheme means you can use it through the fall and winter. $76 at Wayfair

Staub Ceramic 16-oz Petite Pumpkin Cocotte Urban Outfitters One part seasonal serveware, one part high-quality cookware, this pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven is as functional as it is beautiful. It can move from oven to stovetop without missing a beat and retains heat so your dishes stay warm until dinnertime. It’s the perfect size for an appetizer on Thanksgiving. $35 at UO

Our Place Oven Pan Our Place This pan may not be able to fit your turkey for roasting, but it’s good at just about everything else. You can use it to roast vegetables and meats, bake cookies, make a casserole, and it even serves as a griddle on the stovetop. When all is said and done you can even use it as a picturesque serving dish as well. It has a five quart capacity, so you can even fit your thanksgiving sweet potatoes in it. Bonus: The large surface area means there’ll be enough marshmallow topping to satisfy everyone. $125 at Our Place

Caraway Sauce Pan Caraway If you’re like us, by the time you transfer your gravy from the pot, there’s more on the counter than in your boat. A pot that doubles as a serving dish is practically a dream come true, and Caraway’s Sauce Pan is it. It’s the perfect size for cooking for two (or making gravy for more) and the naturally nonstick ceramic coating makes it both beautiful and easy to clean. $115 at Caraway

MINNA Jonote Trivet MINNA With all these hot dishes hitting the table, you’re going to need some heat protection. Buy a few of these handmade trivets from MINNA, which add a homey touch to your setup and can be used year round. $40 at MINNA

Material Angled Board Material Whether you’re looking for a big board to cut your turkey on or something beautiful to arrange charcuterie or a veggie platter, the Angled Board from Material is a good bet. It has a groove for catching juices on one side, and the other side is smooth but has an angled edge that makes it easier to scrape chopped vegetables onto a pan or bowl. Plus, it’s made of responsibly sourced wood and looks stunning in every situation. $95 at Material

Bake Me A Wish! Pumpkin Cheesecake Bake Me A Wish! So you were assigned to bring a dessert but have no clue how to bake? Take stress out of the occasion with something from Bake Me A Wish, which offers nationwide overnight and 2-day delivery on its range of delicious baked goods. Knock it out of the park with the pumpkin cheesecake, which brings the best of both worlds with classic New York cheesecake flavor paired with a pumpkin swirl. $50 at BMAW