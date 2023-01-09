Secure a 5-Star Sleeping Experience With Bedding That Provides Hotel-Level Comfort

Share

Time for a staycation.

If you sleep better in an unfamiliar hotel room than you do at home, you’re not alone. We spend all this time carefully organizing our bedrooms to build a sanctuary that inspires great sleep, but somehow we still struggle to get rest. Then, the second we step into a hotel room, a wave of relaxation washes over us. What is it about tucking into extra crisp linens and resting our heads on a foreign-feeling pillow that sends us snoozing so quickly?

We get that cracking the code of restful sleep has plenty to do with mindset, but sprucing up our spaces certainly helps. After all, the best hotels have the advantage of high-quality and luxurious bedding, ambient lighting, fluffy pillows, new mattresses, and elegant decor (that’s somehow minimalistic without being stark). In contrast, when we set up our own bedrooms, we usually cut a few corners. We may have old sheets we keep forgetting to replace or a busted nightstand that we’ve grown accustomed to ignoring. And there’s no shame in that — it’s way too easy to forget about the quality of a sleep space until you’re actually in bed. But if you sleep better in a foreign bed than in your own, it might be time to reassess your bedroom.

To help you on your restful journey, we chose recommendations from our most trusted sleep-friendly shops. We’re talking bigger splurges like plush mattresses or furniture, middle-of-the-road choices like breathable sheets and duvets, and some smaller pieces that we hope will make your space hit that sacred balance between hotel quality and homey. We’ll have to get back to you when we figure out a way to recreate room service, though.

How to Make Your Bed at Home Feel Like a Five-star Hotel Bed

Cuddler Body Pillow Bearaby Side sleepers, unite. This long, squashy, ergonomic body pillow can also alleviate joint, neck, and back pain. Plus, if you want a spooning partner without having to deal with someone else’s snoring (among other issues) this pillow can contort into all sorts of comfy shapes. $199 at Bearaby

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado OK, we understand that this overhaul isn’t for the faint of heart. However, if you’re waking up exhausted or have consistent pain after sleeping, it might be time to consider upgrading your mattress. Made of organic latex, wool, and cotton, this Avocado pick is notable because it doesn’t include any of the toxic, harmful substances that often find their way into mattresses. If you want a bed with hotel-level plush but sustainable origins, this is the one to buy. $1399+ at Avocado

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set Eucalypso These sheets are made of 100 percent Tencel Lyocell fibers, which are derived from eucalyptus. The result? Silky, smooth sheets that are gentle on acne-prone skin. If you love the cool, crisp feeling of hotel sheets, you’ll also be happy to know that these are 70 percent more moisture wicking than cotton and also more cooling and breathable. $125+ at Eucalypso

Cosy House Luxury Bed Sheets Cosy House Speaking of bamboo, these sheets are crafted from a unique bamboo viscose and polyester blend that’s lightweight, cooling, and resistant to wrinkling and stains. They’re silky soft without being slippery or too sticking to your skin in weird ways that can happen with silk sheets. Ever notice how hotel sheets don’t move but the ones you own pop off your bed the second you put your head down? These have straps at the corners so they never budge in your sleep. $60+ at Cosy House

Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets Kind Laundry Want to be sustainable and be kinder to your skin all in one go? These zero-waste packaging sheets will help you cut down on single-use plastic jugs and packaging. But if detergent makes you break out, one reviewer reassures us that these sheets will nourish instead of irritating: “I’m allergic to fragrance and have really sensitive skin so I love the ingredients.” $54 at Kind

Magic Linen White Linen Duvet Cover Magic Linen The best hotel beds uses duvets, not just comforters. Maybe you’ve invested in breathable sheets, but have you considered refreshing your duvet cover, too? If it’s time to upgrade, we love this elegant linen option, for an always cool feeling reminiscent of your favorite hotel room. It’s soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and light enough to use all year round. $191+ at Magic

Bamboo Comforter Ettitude There’s a reason the best hotel beds look like piles of fluff: high-quality comforters. If you’re in need of a duvet insert, this comforter is light, fluffy, and breathable. Both the shell and filling are made of bamboo, so this pick is hypoallergenic and cooling. We like the slightly heavier winter weight option, but the lighter summer weight is amazing for hotter sleepers. $269+ at Ettitude

Elastic Ruffled Bed Skirt Wayfair Since hotel luxury is all about those extra little touches you might deny yourself at home, adding a bed skirt to your sleeping space is key. A bed skirt subtly streamlines the look of your bed while also conveniently hiding any homely storage boxes you’ve shoved under your bed frame. $29 at Wayfair

Luxe Faux Fur Throw Quince Sometimes, all you need to feel comfy is a high-quality throw. This unbelievably plush one is crafted from velvety soft fibers and will immediately make you want to curl up and doze. $90 at Quince

Hand-Poured Coconut Wax Candle Quince Fact: Hotels have signature scents that make us never want to leave. So, give your room it’s own aroma, too. This lightly-scented, coconut and soy wax candle has a soft, subtle scent that will immediately transport you to the crisp, luxury hotel room of your dreams. Buyers say the fragrance is fresh and woody. $20 at Quince

Leif 1-Drawer Nightstand Edloe Finch Nothing settles our nighttime anxiety like the sight of a spotless nightstand, which might be why we sleep better in hotel rooms. If your bed is a perfect plush dream but your nightstand is a rickety, cluttered nightmare, a new piece of furniture may vault you to your ideal levels of comfort. We like this pick because it’s streamlined, lightly retro chic, and made of handsome eucalyptus and oak. (Bible in the drawer is totally up to you.) $295 at Edloe Finch