Your Favorite Sale of the Year Is Almost Over! Fill Your Cart for the Nordstrom Anniversary Event

Regardless of your approach to shopping, it’s totally normal to suddenly dislike every piece of clothing you own or constantly battle with your throw pillows. At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale — we don’t mind an excuse to freshen up our lives on a budget.

Each year, Nordstrom holds a mega sale that marks down hundreds of items, from designer handbags to cult-favorite beauty products to home goods. And we’re diving deep into the discounts to deliver the best deals.

When is the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

This year, it’s running from July 11 to August 6, the longest the sale has ever run, so you’ll have time to score deals in every single category. But what makes this sale special is that it’s rolling, meaning new items are added throughout the event’s run, so you should probably bookmark the Nordstrom sale page.

The Anniversary Sale page will be full of discounted finds, but it can take quite a while to scroll through unless you’re looking for something specific. You can filter the page by price, brand, and product type, but that doesn’t help much if an item sells out before you find it. And trust us, items will sell out fast in the frantic haze of millions of shoppers looking to score a deal. Feeling overwhelmed? We’ve got you covered — here are some of our favorite picks from all categories of Nordstrom’s current sale offerings.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sales 2023

Spanx High Waist Straight Leg Ponte Pants Nordstrom $148 (33% off) It’s not often you find pants that feel like leggings, smooth like shapewear, and can be pulled on like sweatpants. This pair from Spanx is truly a wardrobe workhorse, and they’re chic enough that you could wear them to the office or out to lunch without a second thought. Reviewers say the fabric is on the thicker side, which is a plus in terms of hiding underwear lines — but some do say they are a bit warm in the summer months. $99 at Nordstrom

On Cloudswift Running Shoes Nordstrom $140 On sneakers are rarely on sale, which is why we jump to add them to our cart when they are discounted. Starting July 17 (or earlier, depending on your loyalty status), Katie and John’s fave running shoes will be nearly $30 off. $113 at Nordstrom

Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers Nordstrom $65 (34% off) Tapered joggers will always feel more sophisticated than baggy sweatpants, despite being just as comfortable. This pair has a high-rise and is made from moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool on grocery runs or hikes in the woods. $43 at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set Nordstrom $78 (33% off) Say it with us, folks: SPF is everything. If you need to stock up on your daily sunscreen, we recommend doing it during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This Supergoop! trio is more than $20 off the original price, and it comes with body and face sunscreen to literally keep you covered. $52 at Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas Nordstrom $75 (33% off) If hot flashes and night sweats are messing up your slumber, swapping pajamas could help. Made from soft Tencel fabric, this cozy set will allow your skin to breathe and help keep you cool throughout the entire night. $50 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In Hight Waist Leggings Nordstrom $59 (32% off) These leggings are a Wake-Up Call reader favorite, and according to more than 7,400 positive reviews, they’re a Nordstrom favorite, too! Buttery soft fabric keeps you feeling cool and supported during a workout or lounge day, and both the black and deep purple colors will be on sale starting July 17. $40 at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Luster & Glow Eyeshadow Palette and Mascara Set Nordstrom $170 (62% off) We’re stoked to see that this set is part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. The eyeshadow palette includes 12 gorgeous neutral shades perfect for everyday makeup, and you’ll also get a mascara to finish off whatever eye look you land on. $65 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Enamel Dutch Oven Nordstrom $290.00 (37% off) A cast iron Dutch oven can be used for just about everything and is sturdy enough to pass down to the next generation. If you’ve already got one for yourself (or want to upgrade and pass your old one down), all eight colors of this 2.75-quart Le Creuset one, a cult favorite, are on sale. $180 at Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Ceemilo Sandals Nordstrom $119.00 (40% off) It’s time to toss the tattered flip flops and upgrade to something you can wear to places other than just the public pool. Shiny studs across the sole of this sandal add some pizzazz to the otherwise simple shoe, making it appropriate to wear for dressier occasions. These come in black, white, and brown. $71 at Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe Nordstrom $130.00 (35% off) Whether you’re looking for a starter running shoe or supportive sneakers for long walks, this pair has the right amount of cushioning to keep you moving. Nordstrom has it in stock in almost every size from 5 to 12 (for now!). $74 at Nordstrom