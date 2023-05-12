How I Fell In Love With HOKA (and My Husband) 

Share

In this house, we wear HOKAs.

If my husband and I were the type of couple to have an “In This House, We…” sign outside our home, ours would say: “In This House, We Wear HOKAs.” There are four pairs of HOKA Clifton sneakers lined up by our front door at any given time, in all the colors of the neon rainbow. Why four when there are only two of us? My husband switches between three pairs at once. Yes, Jason, that’s my HOKA-lovin’ husband, is a distance runner, so he takes sneakers seriously. He always has one pair he’s breaking in, one that’s already broken in, and one that’s slightly cleaner for everyday wear. (He also has at least two pairs stashed in the closet ready to be rotated in at any given moment.)

Jason lives and dies by the rule that running shoes should be replaced every six months. And since he relies on the same shoes for high-mileage runs multiple times per week through all seasons, and everywhere else, he goes through sneakers pretty quickly. Once he starts to see any sign of wear on the treads, it’s time to recycle his used shoes and open a new box. Then comes the new-shoe bounce test: He pops on a blindingly bright pair and bounces around in the apartment to make sure the cushion is just right. They have to fit his foot and complement his movement. He also only wears one model of the shoe; his rule of thumb when it comes to shoes is, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” So if anything feels off about a new pair, a serious assessment ensues. If he accidentally ordered a new model, he’ll swear it’s due to whatever upgrade the brand made.

About HOKA

Why is he so devoted to this one sneaker brand? It is pretty revolutionary: Every HOKA design combines three technologies that help racers get more speed, provide walkers and hikers with more comfort, and supply trail runners with more security. The soles have a Meta-Rocker that prevents you from “landing flat” as your foot strikes the pavement or soil — I learned the hard way that landing flat when running can cause shin splints and other injuries. A cushioned midsole acts as a high-performance shock absorber that ensures you hit the ground gently before bouncing right back up, making this high-impact activity a little less aggressive on your joints. Lastly, HOKA’s Active Foot Frame cradles your foot and secures your heel in place. As HOKA explains, “Your foot becomes part of the shoe, instead of just resting on top.”

The end result is the most supportive foot-hug you could ever imagine — enveloping but not suffocating. It’s the kind of cradling that gives you the confidence and strength to accomplish anything. (And if you see a similar cushy-soled sneaker out there, you can bet it came out after HOKA hit the market.)

Why we tried HOKA

Jason first discovered HOKA about six years ago, when he was looking for a shoe to help him ease back into running after his second ankle surgery. After months on crutches, he struggled with running the slightest distance without pain. The old shoes he relied on throughout college in Michigan no longer provided the cushion he needed to pound the pavements of NYC. He heard about HOKA’s technology on a runner’s forum, and for Jason, it was love at first jog. He went from barely being able to run a mile without pain to finally being able to run one, then two, then three, and so on. He no longer felt the hard shock radiate through his ankles as he cruised along the West Side Highway.

My love of the shoe brand was a slower burn. In fact, it evolved a little like how my love for my spouse did. When I first met him in 2014, we didn’t quite click — I was disturbed yet charmed by how careful and anchored this quiet financial consultant seemed in comparison to my chaotic freelance writer energy. But I thought he might ground me — and he did. Not only did I come to appreciate how stable he was, but he molded to my lifestyle as well, letting his wild side out just a little. If that isn’t the perfect way to describe what it’s like to fall in love with HOKA sneakers, I don’t know how else to illustrate it.

Similarly, when Jason first stepped into a pair of neon blue Hokas with a white platform base, I was not on board. He looked like…a lunatic. But just as I fell for him, I fell for these high-tech sneakers.

I started running a few years before meeting Jason, but for the 5Ks I was running, the flimsy sneakers I thoughtlessly bought a few years before did the trick. Then I started running longer races. After experiencing near-debilitating shin splints and blisters while training for my first 10-miler, I realized it was time for a footwear upgrade. Jason accompanied me to a sneaker store and I tested the massage gadgets while he consulted with the salesman about my needs. I tried on a few different brands, including, of course, HOKA. I slipped on a pair of Cliftons and hopped on the store’s treadmill. While I imagined it might feel like squishing marshmallows, I felt a literal bounce in my step, the responsive yet supportive sole boosting me up with every trot. It was better than walking on clouds, I’m guessing, thanks to 1-inch (or more) of foam separating me from the floor. Suddenly, the sneakers I wore to the store seemed to hold me unacceptably close to the pavement.

I became a Clifton convert that day; Jason’s converted a few others in the years since.

We wear Clifton 8s, which is one of the designs geared toward road runners. The sole is as thick as a large marshmallow but firmer, like the slightly stale marshmallows I found at the back of my pantry months after Thanksgiving. The upper part of the shoe might feel a little flimsy to the touch as it’s made of mesh, but it’s just structured enough to support your foot while still being breathable. The construction feels pretty advanced to me, who once tried running in Converse, but this is considered one of their more basic models. The Clifton 8 has a lower level of support than some of the brand’s other shoes (which have built-in features to protect from things like overpronation). The cushion level sits in the middle of HOKA’s scale — it’s balanced and protective but still responsive to pace increases, which makes it ideal for running.

Suffering from some running-related pain, Jason insisted on wearing HOKAs to a wedding.

My HOKA review

So, how does this love story end? Well, Jason and I got married four years after meeting (with a pair of his HOKAs at the ready at our wedding, which I told him he could wear after our first dance). And since I’ve known him, he’s owned a Clifton sneaker in every color of the rainbow, and each new blue shoebox that arrives contains a set in a color that’s somehow brighter than the last.

I finished my marathon training with minimal pain and I ran my first 10-miler a few weeks later. I was surprised by how good I felt during and after that race, and how much fun I had (I’m not an exercise enthusiast), and I’m guessing the shoes played a part in that. I was on such a runner’s high, I signed up for a half marathon that was occurring a few weeks later. That was even better than the 10-miler. I ran my second half marathon in my HOKAs (new ones — Jason wouldn’t have it any other way) a year later. Jason ran both of those half-marathons, too (albeit much faster than me).

Jason and I (and our HOKAs) after my second half marathon.

Jason hasn’t had a severe running injury since he switched to HOKAs. Before that, he’d had one hip and two ankle surgeries. The cushioning from the Clifton 8 “resurrected” his running, he says. He recently ran a half marathon during a hailstorm, his HOKAs carrying him through the mud. Frankly, he’s ready for HOKA to invent a dress shoe, so he can have his entire wardrobe covered.

But these sneakers aren’t only my running companions — I usually wear the same all-beige pair for running, errands, long walks, or even casual evenings out. Yes, they’re clunky, but chunky sneakers are cool again! And if you opt for a subtle colorway (unlike Jason), you’ll find they blend into outfits without overpowering them. I float all around town in these bad boys and have even been told they look “cool.”

Jason wears his everywhere — including to work (although he’ll change into dress shoes when he arrives at the office…most of the time). To say the man lives in HOKA would be an understatement. If he isn’t wearing his Cliftons, he’s wearing his HOKA Ora recovery slides.

There are styles for other activities and needs, like their Bondi 8, which has orthopedic features like an even plusher sole that provides optimal support for people who spend a lot of time standing or walking. (I have a pair of these, too, and I love them for long walks.) Don’t tell my HOKA-hoarding husband, but the company also just released a lifestyle sneaker with a much sleeker design (which HOKA hasn’t been known for) that’s much less imposing than all of their other shoes.

So if you’re searching for a life partner in a shoe sense, look no further: These are sneakers worth committing to.