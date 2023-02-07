Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear by These Drugstore Beauty Products

Share

Hollywood’s cosmetic experts share some of their under-$10 favorites.

When nothing stands between you and the seemingly infinite wall of beauty products in the drugstore, it can be overwhelming to know what to choose. In a department or specialty store, you’d have a salesperson offer to help, which you might decline at the moment, but when you’re in a sea of drugstore eyeliners, lipsticks, and concealers, you might find yourself wondering why you ever turned down the offer. Regrets aside, you’ve probably ended up in this beauty aisle hoping to find a diamond in the rough and save some dough on makeup. According to influencers, you can find high-quality cosmetics in your corner store. But not all of them will work for you (or anyone, for that matter). And while the big brands you’ll find in a drugstore (or on Amazon) are usually more affordable than what you’ll find in a department store or specialized beauty retailer, no one wants to spend money on an item that’ll instantly dry out your skin or immediately clump.

If we could have makeup artists on-call to answer our questions while we stare into the lip gloss-filled abyss, life would be so much easier. Unfortunately, that’s not a service we can afford, but that didn’t stop us from turning to some pros to pick their brains.

We spoke with celebrity makeup artists Jamie Greenburg (who works with Chelsea Handler, Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, and others) and Kirin Bhatty (whose clients include Jenny Slate, Freida Pinto, and Zoe Kazan, to name a few) about their favorite affordable beauty products and what they look for while shopping. Believe it or not, these are the very same products they use while helping celebs get ready for the red carpet — and most of them cost less than $10.

The Best Drugstore Makeup Products, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Essence Extreme Lasting Eye Pencil Target For less than $4, you can score this waterproof eyeliner that won’t transfer or slide all over your eyelids, even if you have oily skin. This is one of Greenburg’s favorite eyeliners because it’s easy to apply and blend, despite having major staying power. $4 at Target

NYX Butter Gloss Amazon Both Greenburg and Bhatty agree that NYX is a brand they keep in their makeup kits at all times. This gloss can be worn over your favorite lip color, but we consider it to be a multi-purpose product. Feel free to apply it to your eyelids or cheekbones for a dewy look. $5 at Amazon

Catrice Prime and Fine Dewy Setting Spray Amazon “I always have this on hand,” Bhatty told us. The light mist is great for prepping your skin for makeup, setting your look after you’re done applying all your makeup, and you can use it to freshen up your makeup throughout the day. $8 at Amazon

Maybelline’s Superstay Ink Lip Crayons Amazon “You can use this as a lip liner, lipstick, or both,” Greenburg says. The Maybelline Superstay Ink Lip Crayon is simple to apply and has a built-in sharpener, so you’ll never be stuck with a dull crayon again. It comes in nearly 30 shades and has more than 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say they love the fact that it doesn’t smudge throughout the day, even after eating and drinking. $8 at Amazon

Catrice HD Foundation Amazon After a recent reformulation, Bhatty says that the feel of this foundation is better than ever. It glides over blemishes and evens skin tone, and she says that it’ll last all day long. Plus, it’s packed with ingredients like niacinamide that help perfect skin from the inside out. $10 at Amazon

PUR 4-in-1 Primers PUR Prepping your skin for makeup is key to making it last longer. Greenburg recommends the PUR 4-in-1 Primers because there are multiple formulas made to fit your skin’s needs (i.e. there are moisturizing, color-correcting, mattifying, and other versions tailored to your complexion). She says that all of them have an amazing blurring effect, making your pores look nearly invisible. From $10 at PUR

PUR 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer PUR “This is definitely my holy grail drugstore product,” Greenburg says. “It acts as a long-lasting foundation and concealer at once, and it has tons of skin loving ingredients.” Green tea, ginseng, and vitamin B in the foundation work to plump and wake up skin, while lingonberry extract helps to protect against blue light skin damage. Not only can you use this to spot conceal or for all-over coverage, but it also comes in 100 different shades. $36 at PUR

Essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon If you’ve been on TikTok at all in the last year, chances are you’ve seen the rave reviews of this mascara by Essence. Not only does it cost less than $5, but it lifts, separates, and lengthens lashes with just a couple of swipes. Greenburg said Essence is a tried and true brand for her because it’s affordable and reliable, and that she’ll always go back for more. $5 at Amazon

NYX Ultimate Glow Shots Amazon Bright makeup and glittery eyeshadows have no age limit, and Bhatty recommends NYX’s sparkly products because they’re pigmented and stay in place. These liquid eyeshadows come in a variety of shades, from subtle neutrals to stunning neons, and they’re easy to swipe on and blend out with your fingers. $10 at Amazon