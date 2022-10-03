Pull Your Look Together Instantly With These Sharp Cardigans

Share

A love letter to a decades-old fall staple, featuring your next favorite sweater.

Cardigans strike the perfect balance between professional and casual, making it a versatile day-to-night wardrobe staple. They range from cocoon silhouettes that will envelop you all winter to elevated silhouettes that make you feel like a Kennedy. They’re also a no-brainer for our newly minted return-to-office uniform; though we love a blazer, we can trust that a cardigan won’t push an outfit into “stuffy” territory.

From a practical point of view, a cardigan also provides warmth and comfort without the bulk. The soft flexibility gives you free range of movement, so you can be lightly active without feeling constricted. And most cardigans are breathable so you won’t overheat when you take an impromptu, brisk walk. Oh, and can we mention that cardigans solve one age-old sweater issue? Messing up your carefully-done hair. With a cardigan, you don’t have to worry about pulling anything over your head. What’s not to love?

You’ll find different lengths, cuts, materials, and styles from some of our most-loved brands like Madewell, Quince, and more. These picks will pair well with jeans and midi dresses alike, with boots, booties, or even a good walking shoe. Suffice it to say, there’s a cardigan for every outfot, so shop our picks ahead.

The Best Fall Cardigans for Women

Everlane Oversized Alpaca Cardigan Everlane If you’re drawn to optimal fuzziness, this alpaca cardigan will fit the bill. Cut from an airy, cloud-like material for breathability, it’s still unbelievably soft and warm. It’s a bit longer, if you’re into maximum coverage. One reviewer mentions that it’s ideal for the workplace: “The style is great for me professionally, too. I will wear this instead of a jacket on most days.” Buy Here: $165

Madewell Herringbone Sweater Blazer Madewell Speaking of professional cardis, we’ve been loving the sweater blazer recently. This one is structured just enough to make you instantly polished for that Zoom presentation, but it’s not at all constricting. Buy Here: $158

Quince Long Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater Quince Consider a duster cardigan as a cozier alternative to a structured trench coat. This style in particular is 100 percent cashmere so it’s lusciously soft, too — and three times as warm as wool. Buy Here: $99

J.Crew Cashmere Patch-Pocket Cardigan Sweater J. Crew For those who want a fitted cardigan that straddles the line between casual and formal, J.Crew has you covered (literally). This timeless cardigan has a straight silhouette that will make you look sharp but not boxy. Wear this with delicate gold jewelry, sunglasses, and a pair of jeans to feel oh-so subtly chic. Buy Here: $158

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Sweater Jenni Kayne With over a thousand five-star reviews, this sweater has a bonafide cult following — especially among the Wake-Up Call audience. One reviewer gushes, “I’ve worn or brought my cocoon sweater with me every single day for the last two years. It’s my absolute favorite.” Buy Here: $445

By Design Free Spirit Floral Embroidered Cardigan Nordstrom Rack We love a cardigan, but we really love a cardigan on sale. This open front style is over 60 percent off, and for an added touch of prettiness, features a little explosion of embroidered flowers at the wrists. Buy Here: $30

UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan Nordstrom Since we’re talking about open front sweaters, here’s a wrap cardigan that avoids that fussiness of buttons in favor of waterfall draping. It’s perfect for working from home on a cold day, but the cute wrap style will make you feel confident taking it out on the town. Plus, buyers say that it feels weightless. Buy Here: $128

Lulus No Matter the Season Ribbed Knit Cardigan Lulus For the lightweight layer, try this thin, ribbed option. It’s easy to tuck under a coat on super cold days, but can be worn by itself on a breezy day. It comes in a range of neutral shades that will compliment any complexion. Buy Here: $48

lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Long Wrap Sweater lululemon Your search for an everyday cardigan to carry you through cold weather months might just end with this lululemon candidate. It’s crafted from lightweight fabric that’s naturally thermo-regulating, so you won’t overheat. Still, buyers say it’s incredibly warm. Buy Here: $148