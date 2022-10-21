The Best Warm and Fuzzy Gear to Stock Up on Before It Sells Out

These stylish picks prove it’s totally OK to dress like a teddy bear.
In recent years, fashion has taken a turn down the comfort lane. Rigid and stiff styles are out in preference of more relaxed and comfortable gear. And we’re on board with it — especially during fall and winter when the temps start to drop. Who doesn’t want to snuggle up in cozy sherpa, fleece, and faux fur gear? While the teddy coat trend popped onto the scene a couple of years ago, it’s still here, but it broadened its horizons. All of our favorite brands — from J.Crew to Old Navy, Outdoor Voices, and L.L. Bean — are embracing the furry trend across all categories. They’re making shearling bags, sherpa mules, and fleece-lined sweatpants that’ll make your dreams of living in a cloud a not-too-far-off from reality.
And it’s not just us. You all seem to love the cozy trend, too. We decided to take a drive further down Highway Cozy to find other warm and fuzzy gear you’ll love. Whether you’re in the market for a gorgeous cocoon coat, comfortable winter boots, or a fun ‘n furry accessory, we’ve got you covered. Some of these items are perfect for snuggling on the couch with a fun escapist read, while others will look good with your new ripped jeans for a night on the town.
But whatever you do, don’t wait. Many of these styles continue to run out of stock. Below, shop our favorite teddy coat-inspired gear that will keep you warm all season long.
The Best Soft and Fuzzy Winter Clothes and Accessories
Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging
Girlfriend
While these aren’t outwardly fuzzy, these thick leggings have a soft, brushed interior that feels similar to fleece. They’re still made from recycled water bottles (like most of Girlfriend’s products), but there’s a bit more weight to this style. A high rise and compressive fit keep you feeling supported, even if you’re just lounging around the house.
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
Zappos
UGG makes some of our favorite boots out there, all because they have a warm and plush shearling lining — and they’ve moved on to putting that beloved material in slippers, too. With a rubber sole and fluffy sheepskin lining and upper, these slides will keep your toes warm all day long.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon
Trying to balance a purse on your shoulder or cram a crossbody bag over your winter coat is a pain, which is why we’re all about the belt bag. It’s easily adjustable if you want to wear it over layers, or you can keep it close to your body and easily slip a coat on over it. This one is covered in a fleecy material that just looks cozy.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Chenille Cardigan
Nordstrom
When wrapping yourself in a literal hug isn’t an option, this cardigan is the next best thing. It’s made from chenille yarn, which has a silky, fuzzy feel. The fit is oversized enough that you can pull it around yourself, but not so big you feel like you’re swimming in it.
Warmies Slippers
Warmies
Hear us out with these ones…they’re slippers you can pop in the microwave to keep your feet warm. It sounds weird, but just trust us. Because they’re made from faux fur, they have soft and luxurious feeling, but the soles have heatable, lavender-scented beads in them that can be popped in the microwave or chilled in the fridge depending on your needs. They’ll stay hot for a couple of hours at a time, so you won’t be getting cold feet in these babies.
Athleta Tugga Coat
Athleta
Sherpa coats don’t have to feel childish or unsophisticated, as this chic style proves. Available in olive green and black, there is a double zipper that you can zip in either direction, and it’s lined front pockets will keep your hands warm if you forget gloves.
Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover by Free People
Nordstrom
Pair fuzzy Free People jacket for an after gym look, or with your favorite jeans and sneakers for a trip to the store.
Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants
Amazon
These fleece-lined sweatpants are practically begging you to pop on a feel-good flick for a cozy night in.
Arizona Big Buckle Shearling Slides by Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Let your toes doze off in these furry shearling Birkenstock slides. They also feature the brand’s legendary arch support and come in two other neutral hues.
Women’s Mountain Pile Fleece Coat by L.L. Bean
L.L.Bean
It’s tough to find a functional and stylish Sherpa coat that lands beyond your waistline. Luckily for you, we found the best option out there. Snag L.L. Bean’s fleece zip-up coat before it sells out.
Primo Fleece by Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Love the outdoors but also care about your look? This Outdoor Voices’ fleece jacket in a mustard yellow camo print is sure to stand out.
Bean Shearling Shoulder Bag by Staud
Bloomingdale’s
We give this Staud shearling bag an infinite amount of heart emojis. Tuck the strap inside to turn it into a clutch for a super-soft accessory.
Cozy Chenille Sock by Ugg
UGG
Do your toes tend to freeze when the temps drop? Tuck ’em into a pair of UGG’s comfy chenille socks next time you’re lounging around the house.