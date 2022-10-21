The Best Warm and Fuzzy Gear to Stock Up on Before It Sells Out

Share

These stylish picks prove it’s totally OK to dress like a teddy bear.

In recent years, fashion has taken a turn down the comfort lane. Rigid and stiff styles are out in preference of more relaxed and comfortable gear. And we’re on board with it — especially during fall and winter when the temps start to drop. Who doesn’t want to snuggle up in cozy sherpa, fleece, and faux fur gear? While the teddy coat trend popped onto the scene a couple of years ago, it’s still here, but it broadened its horizons. All of our favorite brands — from J.Crew to Old Navy, Outdoor Voices, and L.L. Bean — are embracing the furry trend across all categories. They’re making shearling bags, sherpa mules, and fleece-lined sweatpants that’ll make your dreams of living in a cloud a not-too-far-off from reality.

And it’s not just us. You all seem to love the cozy trend, too. We decided to take a drive further down Highway Cozy to find other warm and fuzzy gear you’ll love. Whether you’re in the market for a gorgeous cocoon coat, comfortable winter boots, or a fun ‘n furry accessory, we’ve got you covered. Some of these items are perfect for snuggling on the couch with a fun escapist read, while others will look good with your new ripped jeans for a night on the town.

But whatever you do, don’t wait. Many of these styles continue to run out of stock. Below, shop our favorite teddy coat-inspired gear that will keep you warm all season long.

The Best Soft and Fuzzy Winter Clothes and Accessories

Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging Girlfriend While these aren’t outwardly fuzzy, these thick leggings have a soft, brushed interior that feels similar to fleece. They’re still made from recycled water bottles (like most of Girlfriend’s products), but there’s a bit more weight to this style. A high rise and compressive fit keep you feeling supported, even if you’re just lounging around the house. $92 at Girlfriend

UGG Super Fluff Slipper Zappos UGG makes some of our favorite boots out there, all because they have a warm and plush shearling lining — and they’ve moved on to putting that beloved material in slippers, too. With a rubber sole and fluffy sheepskin lining and upper, these slides will keep your toes warm all day long. $77 at Zappos

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag lululemon Trying to balance a purse on your shoulder or cram a crossbody bag over your winter coat is a pain, which is why we’re all about the belt bag. It’s easily adjustable if you want to wear it over layers, or you can keep it close to your body and easily slip a coat on over it. This one is covered in a fleecy material that just looks cozy. $58 at lululemon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Chenille Cardigan Nordstrom When wrapping yourself in a literal hug isn’t an option, this cardigan is the next best thing. It’s made from chenille yarn, which has a silky, fuzzy feel. The fit is oversized enough that you can pull it around yourself, but not so big you feel like you’re swimming in it. $188 at Nordstrom

Warmies Slippers Warmies Hear us out with these ones…they’re slippers you can pop in the microwave to keep your feet warm. It sounds weird, but just trust us. Because they’re made from faux fur, they have soft and luxurious feeling, but the soles have heatable, lavender-scented beads in them that can be popped in the microwave or chilled in the fridge depending on your needs. They’ll stay hot for a couple of hours at a time, so you won’t be getting cold feet in these babies. $30 at Warmies

Athleta Tugga Coat Athleta Sherpa coats don’t have to feel childish or unsophisticated, as this chic style proves. Available in olive green and black, there is a double zipper that you can zip in either direction, and it’s lined front pockets will keep your hands warm if you forget gloves. $198 at Athleta

Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover by Free People Nordstrom Pair fuzzy Free People jacket for an after gym look, or with your favorite jeans and sneakers for a trip to the store. $98 at Nordstrom

Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants Amazon These fleece-lined sweatpants are practically begging you to pop on a feel-good flick for a cozy night in. $39 at Amazon

Arizona Big Buckle Shearling Slides by Birkenstock Birkenstock Let your toes doze off in these furry shearling Birkenstock slides. They also feature the brand’s legendary arch support and come in two other neutral hues. $180 at Birkenstock

Women’s Mountain Pile Fleece Coat by L.L. Bean L.L.Bean It’s tough to find a functional and stylish Sherpa coat that lands beyond your waistline. Luckily for you, we found the best option out there. Snag L.L. Bean’s fleece zip-up coat before it sells out. $150 at L.L.Bean

Primo Fleece by Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices Love the outdoors but also care about your look? This Outdoor Voices’ fleece jacket in a mustard yellow camo print is sure to stand out. $100 at OV

Bean Shearling Shoulder Bag by Staud Bloomingdale’s We give this Staud shearling bag an infinite amount of heart emojis. Tuck the strap inside to turn it into a clutch for a super-soft accessory. $295 at Bloomingdale