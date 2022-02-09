Skip the Snow Day Misery With Our Survival Guide

From a hot chocolate making kit to proper snow gear, check out our snow day survival guide.
When the temperatures begin to drop and snow is on the horizon, it’s time to start planning for a snow day. Whether you’ll be working from home or headed to the office, making sure you have what you need to stay warm and dry during your commute or during some fun in the powder is key. Coats and gloves are obvious necessities, but what about something for those days when you want to stay inside?
We’ve already dropped a guide of activities you can do inside with the kids, and a round-up of the best board games out there right now. But, sometimes enjoying a cup of hot cocoa and lounging by the fire is the best way to spend those frigid days, especially if it’s too icy or snowy to hop in the car and drive anywhere. While we hope you won’t experience any major power outages or get stuck in your car during severe weather, we do have guides for what to have and do in those situations. However, for less intense times, when you can choose to stay in or go out, consider these essentials for a full-on snow day.
Invest in a warm jacket
First thing first: If you don’t have a winter coat, and you live in a frosty area, invest in one ASAP. Try out this thick, water-repellent parka that comes in a variety of chic colors.
We also recommend having a light-weight warm coat for traveling or less obstructive bundling. Uniqlo is known for their light-weight down options. (Pair it with a soft, patterned scarf and these warm boots, and you’ll be shielded from the frost.) These women’s snow pants are waterproof — and their shell is made of breathable, recycled nylon. They’re also fairly adjustable with snap waist closures, velcro waist adjusters, and belt loops.
Furthermore, when you’re out in the snow, what you really need is to accessorize, accessorize, accessorize! Dress the kids up in these warm gloves and budget-friendly fleece-lined hats. And grab a box of these hand warmers to have at all times.
Get outside
Get active this winter with one of these outdoor activities. Start out easy, and try out a pair of snowshoes or these adult ice skates (along with cute pairs for the kiddos, girls and boys).
Enjoy sledding? These colorful “slider sleds” come in a pack of two. If you want sturdier equipment, this toboggan and this kid’s pull sled are visually pleasing traditional options.
More of a skier? These snow goggles, this ski bag, snowboard and these skis are must-haves. And if you’re introducing your children to snow sports, here’s a nice kid-friendly snowboard.
Stock up on cozy kitchen essentials
What’s a snow day without hot chocolate? We like to give it a twist with this hot chocolate on a stick! Stir it into a hot liquid of your choice for a decadent take on the sweet classic. If you prefer tea, this hot cinnamon spice flavor tastes like warmth and coziness.
At mealtime, there’s nothing like sipping on a hot, comforting soup during the winter months. Which is why we recommend getting this huge recipe book, Soup of the Day: 365 Recipes for Every Day of the Year. Pick the day and you’ll find a fantastic seasonal recipe to indulge in!
Bring on the heat
We already have a list of the recommended space heaters, but there are a few additional ways to bring some warmth into your home. Electric fireplaces deserve all the hype. This electric one has vintage old school charm, while this white, wall-mounted fireplace can offer more of a modern touch to your space.
For more of a Gaines-inspired farmhouse feel, go for this large, black unit, which doubles as a fireplace and a storage unit or TV stand. There’s truly nothing like curling up next to the fire with a great book.
Bundle up indoors
Keep adding to your stack of cozy lounge clothes. First, check out our round-up of the six pairs of best pajamas for winter and the eight best pairs of slippers for working from home. Second, everyone needs a great, plush robe for the winter. Third, you can never have enough sweatpants right now
Don’t get cold feet
There’s not much worse than having blocks of ice for feet on days when it’s extremely chilly outside. Even if you’re planning on staying in, keep your tootsies nice and toasty with these Heat Keeper socks. They have a brushed interior that is as soft as your favorite blanket, and they’re nice and thick, meaning they keep the chill out and the warmth in. Plus, they look cute peeking over the tops of your favorite boots, too.
Get under the covers
There’s no shame in spending a snow day on the couch wrapped up in your favorite blanket. Even if you aren’t planning to take a nice nap, a weighted blanket is a great way to relax and enjoy some deep pressure stimulation. This velvet blanket is a beautiful chunky knit made from recycled materials, and its weight gives you a secure, calm feeling when it’s draped across you. It’s kind of like a hug, but in blanket form.
Upgrade Your Sweats
Staying inside doesn’t mean you have to don your shlubbiest sweats. This sweatshirt from Outdoor Voices is chic enough to wear out of the house while also being as soft and comfortable as that tattered old hoodie you’ve had since college. It’s made partially from reclaimed wool, making it slightly more sustainable than any old top, and it’s guaranteed to keep you warm on frigid days.
Don’t slip
If you’re anything like us, it’s not even worth it to try and go outside after a few inches of snow coat the ground. Make the most of it by popping on a pair of fluffy slippers and making yourself a cup of tea or cocoa. We’re fans of this pair from Anthropologie not only because they’re adorable, but they’re also easy to slide on and off if your feet get too toasty throughout the day. A rubber sole keeps you from sliding around on slick floors in the kitchen and bathroom, too.
Layer up
After what seems like years of not wearing real pants (two years to be exact), we’re still expanding our loungewear wardrobes. Even if you think you have enough sweats already, chances are you don’t have a pair that’s as cozy as these. They’re lined with faux fur to keep you extra warm, even if you have to go out and shovel the driveway in them. The jogger silhouette gives them a little more shape, too, so you won’t look like you’re swimming in them.