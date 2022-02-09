Skip the Snow Day Misery With Our Survival Guide

Share

From a hot chocolate making kit to proper snow gear, check out our snow day survival guide.

When the temperatures begin to drop and snow is on the horizon, it’s time to start planning for a snow day. Whether you’ll be working from home or headed to the office, making sure you have what you need to stay warm and dry during your commute or during some fun in the powder is key. Coats and gloves are obvious necessities, but what about something for those days when you want to stay inside?

We’ve already dropped a guide of activities you can do inside with the kids, and a round-up of the best board games out there right now. But, sometimes enjoying a cup of hot cocoa and lounging by the fire is the best way to spend those frigid days, especially if it’s too icy or snowy to hop in the car and drive anywhere. While we hope you won’t experience any major power outages or get stuck in your car during severe weather, we do have guides for what to have and do in those situations. However, for less intense times, when you can choose to stay in or go out, consider these essentials for a full-on snow day.

Stock up on cozy kitchen essentials What’s a snow day without hot chocolate? We like to give it a twist with this hot chocolate on a stick! Stir it into a hot liquid of your choice for a decadent take on the sweet classic. If you prefer tea, this hot cinnamon spice flavor tastes like warmth and coziness. At mealtime, there’s nothing like sipping on a hot, comforting soup during the winter months. Which is why we recommend getting this huge recipe book, Soup of the Day: 365 Recipes for Every Day of the Year. Pick the day and you’ll find a fantastic seasonal recipe to indulge in! buy here

Don’t get cold feet There’s not much worse than having blocks of ice for feet on days when it’s extremely chilly outside. Even if you’re planning on staying in, keep your tootsies nice and toasty with these Heat Keeper socks. They have a brushed interior that is as soft as your favorite blanket, and they’re nice and thick, meaning they keep the chill out and the warmth in. Plus, they look cute peeking over the tops of your favorite boots, too. buy here

Get under the covers There’s no shame in spending a snow day on the couch wrapped up in your favorite blanket. Even if you aren’t planning to take a nice nap, a weighted blanket is a great way to relax and enjoy some deep pressure stimulation. This velvet blanket is a beautiful chunky knit made from recycled materials, and its weight gives you a secure, calm feeling when it’s draped across you. It’s kind of like a hug, but in blanket form. buy here

Upgrade Your Sweats Staying inside doesn’t mean you have to don your shlubbiest sweats. This sweatshirt from Outdoor Voices is chic enough to wear out of the house while also being as soft and comfortable as that tattered old hoodie you’ve had since college. It’s made partially from reclaimed wool, making it slightly more sustainable than any old top, and it’s guaranteed to keep you warm on frigid days. buy here

Don’t slip If you’re anything like us, it’s not even worth it to try and go outside after a few inches of snow coat the ground. Make the most of it by popping on a pair of fluffy slippers and making yourself a cup of tea or cocoa. We’re fans of this pair from Anthropologie not only because they’re adorable, but they’re also easy to slide on and off if your feet get too toasty throughout the day. A rubber sole keeps you from sliding around on slick floors in the kitchen and bathroom, too. buy here